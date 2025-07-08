OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs. 22,999, Sale Begins July 9

OnePlus has just pulled the curtain back on its latest Nord series smartphones — the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5 — at the company’s Summer Launch event held today, July 8, 2025. As expected, these new additions aim to strike a balance between performance and affordability in the mid-premium segment.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at ₹22,999, positioning it as a compelling option for those looking for solid specs without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, the Nord 5 is the more premium of the two, beginning at ₹29,999.

Key Highlights at a Glance:

Launch Date: July 8, 2025

July 8, 2025 OnePlus Nord CE 5: Starts at ₹22,999

Starts at ₹22,999 OnePlus Nord 5: Starts at ₹29,999

Starts at ₹29,999 Sale Dates: Nord 5 — July 9; Nord CE 5 — July 12

Nord 5 — July 9; Nord CE 5 — July 12 Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Launch Offers: ₹2,000 bank discount and no-cost EMI options

Both smartphones will be available via Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, OnePlus retail outlets, and various partner stores across the country. The Nord 5 hits shelves tomorrow, July 9, at 12 PM IST, while the Nord CE 5 will follow on July 12 at the same time.

OnePlus Nord 5: Specs and Price Breakdown

Positioned as the top-tier offering in the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord 5 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset — a capable processor built to handle high-performance tasks with ease.

It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and the phone carries an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance — a nice touch for durability.

On the back, there’s a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (with OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, a 50MP selfie camera supports EIS and can shoot 4K videos — not bad if you’re into vlogging or crisp video calls.

Battery-wise, the Nord 5 houses a 6,800mAh cell with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, keeping things current.

Pricing and Variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹32,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: ₹35,999

Available Colors: Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Core Features and Sale Info

If the Nord 5 is about premium feel, the Nord CE 5 is all about essentials done right. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip and features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1400 nits.

The camera department includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with RAW HDR tech borrowed from the OnePlus 13 series. It supports Live Photos in Ultra HDR and can shoot 4K HDR video at 60fps. The front camera is a more modest 16MP sensor.

Its 7,100mAh battery, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, should keep things running smoothly throughout the day.

Variants and Launch Prices (after offers):

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹22,999 (₹24,999 original)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹24,999 (₹26,999 original)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹26,999 (₹28,999 original)

Color Options: Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue.

OnePlus is offering ₹2,000 off via select bank cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI on both devices — definitely worth a look if you’re considering an upgrade.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the starting price of the OnePlus Nord 5 in India?

A1: The base variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) of the OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at ₹29,999.

Q2: When does the OnePlus Nord 5 go on sale?

A2: It will be available starting July 9, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Q3: What’s the launch price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5?

A3: The effective starting price is ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, after bank discounts.

Q4: When can I buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5?

A4: The Nord CE 5 goes on sale on July 12, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Q5: Which processor powers the OnePlus Nord 5?

A5: It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Q6: What’s the battery size in the Nord CE 5?

A6: It packs a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging.