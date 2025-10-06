OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment

OnePlus has built a reputation for providing strong performance at a reasonable price, and this philosophy extends to their audio products. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3R, a pair of truly wireless earbuds, aims to follow that tradition. Priced at just Rs. 1,599 in India for the Ash Black color variant, they sit in a highly competitive budget category. I’ve spent some time with these earbuds to see if they deliver on their promise of providing a quality experience without a hefty price tag.

Key Takeaways

The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of combined battery life with the charging case and support fast charging.

They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a titanized vibrating diaphragm for a deep, rich sound profile with strong bass.

A 47ms ultra-low latency gaming mode and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity make them suitable for gamers.

Features like Dual-Device Connection and Google Fast Pair add convenience.

The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance, making them durable for workouts and outdoor use.

Design and Build Quality

The Nord Buds 3R arrive in a compact, oval-shaped charging case with a smooth matte finish. The case feels good in hand and is easily pocketable. The Ash Black color I tested has a subtle, premium look. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and a status light on the front. The earbuds themselves follow a familiar design with a short stem and an in-ear fit. They are lightweight, weighing just 4.5g each. I found them comfortable to wear for extended periods without any discomfort. The provided silicone ear tips (S, M, L) allow for a good seal, which is important for both sound quality and keeping the buds secure during physical activity. The build quality feels solid for this price point. The IP55 dust and water resistance rating on the earbuds is a definite plus. It gives me confidence that they can handle sweat during a workout or a sudden light drizzle without any issues.

Sound and Audio Performance

OnePlus has included 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanized vibrating diaphragm. This driver setup aims to provide a powerful sound. During my testing, the sound profile was bass-heavy. The bass has a good amount of thump, which is great for genres like EDM, hip-hop, and Bollywood music. I also noticed that the mids and highs were present and didn’t get drowned out completely by the bass.

The earbuds feature OnePlus 3D Audio, which attempts to create an immersive, 360-degree soundscape. While it doesn’t quite replicate a true surround sound system, it does add a sense of space and depth to the audio, which is a nice touch for watching movies or playing games. The Sound Master EQ feature in the companion app allows you to customize the sound with different presets or a six-band equalizer. This is a crucial feature, as it lets you tweak the sound profile to your preference, whether you want more vocals, a balanced mix, or even more bass.

When it comes to calls, the earbuds use AI call noise cancellation with a dual-mic setup on each bud. In my experience, they did a decent job of isolating my voice and reducing background noise in most indoor environments. In noisier outdoor settings, some background sounds still get through, but my voice remained clear enough for the person on the other end to understand me.

Features and Functionality

The Nord Buds 3R are packed with features that are often seen in more expensive earbuds.

Connectivity and Latency : The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable connection. For gamers, the 47ms ultra-low latency gaming mode is a major draw. I found this latency to be quite low and the audio was well-synced with the visuals in games.

: The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable connection. For gamers, the 47ms ultra-low latency gaming mode is a major draw. I found this latency to be quite low and the audio was well-synced with the visuals in games. Google Fast Pair : Pairing with an Android device is quick and simple thanks to Google Fast Pair. A pop-up window appears on your screen when you open the case near your phone, making the setup process hassle-free.

: Pairing with an Android device is quick and simple thanks to Google Fast Pair. A pop-up window appears on your screen when you open the case near your phone, making the setup process hassle-free. Dual-Device Connection : This feature is a game-changer for multitaskers. You can connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, like a phone and a laptop. This lets you seamlessly switch between listening to music on your phone and taking a call on your laptop without needing to manually reconnect.

: This feature is a game-changer for multitaskers. You can connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, like a phone and a laptop. This lets you seamlessly switch between listening to music on your phone and taking a call on your laptop without needing to manually reconnect. Controls : The touch controls on the earbuds are responsive and allow you to manage music playback, calls, and voice assistants. The Aqua Touch feature means the controls still work even if your fingers are wet or oily.

: The touch controls on the earbuds are responsive and allow you to manage music playback, calls, and voice assistants. The Aqua Touch feature means the controls still work even if your fingers are wet or oily. Find My Earbuds: If you misplace one of the earbuds, you can use the Find My Earbuds feature in the app to make them play a sound. This is a simple but useful addition.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is one of the strongest points of the Nord Buds 3R. OnePlus claims a total playback time of up to 54 hours with the charging case. In my testing, I got a full week of regular use (2-3 hours a day) without needing to charge the case. The earbuds themselves last for a long time on a single charge as well.

The earbuds also support fast charging. A quick 10-minute charge of the case with the earbuds inside can provide up to 8 hours of playback. This is very useful when you’re in a hurry and need some juice quickly before heading out. The case charges via a USB Type-C cable.

Product Specifications

Colors : Aura Blue, Ash Black

: Aura Blue, Ash Black Drivers : 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanized vibrating diaphragm

: 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanized vibrating diaphragm Driver Sensitivity : 112±3dB@1mW

: 112±3dB@1mW Bluetooth Version : Bluetooth 5.4

: Bluetooth 5.4 Latency : 47ms ultra-low latency in gaming mode

: 47ms ultra-low latency in gaming mode Water/Sweat Resistance : IP55 (earbuds only)

: IP55 (earbuds only) Battery Capacity : 560 mAh (charging case)

: 560 mAh (charging case) Battery Life : Up to 54 hours of combined playback

: Up to 54 hours of combined playback Fast Charging : 10 minutes of charging for 8 hours of playback

: 10 minutes of charging for 8 hours of playback Weight: 4.5g per earbud, 38.6g for charging case

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3R is a strong contender in the sub-Rs. 2,000 price bracket. While it lacks premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it compensates with a powerful, bass-forward sound profile, a lengthy battery life, and a host of useful features. The Dual-Device Connection and Google Fast Pair add a level of convenience not often found at this price. For the average user in India who listens to music with a punchy bass line and wants reliable performance for calls, daily commutes, or gaming, the Nord Buds 3R is a solid and easy recommendation. If you are a casual user and not an audiophile, these earbuds offer a great balance of features and performance for their price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Do the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A1. No, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R do not have Active Noise Cancellation. They rely on their in-ear design and the AI call noise cancellation for calls to reduce external sounds.

Q2. Can I use the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R with a non-OnePlus phone?

A2. Yes, you can use the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R with any device that supports Bluetooth. The HeyMelody app can be used on non-OnePlus devices to access and control settings like the equalizer and firmware updates.

Q3. Are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R waterproof?

A3. The earbuds have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, which means they can withstand splashes of water and sweat. They are not meant to be submerged in water.

Q4. What is the battery life of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R?

A4. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback time with the charging case. A 10-minute charge gives you up to 8 hours of playback with the case.