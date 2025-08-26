OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Arrives in India with 54-Hour Battery at INR 1,799

OnePlus has expanded its audio lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, a fresh addition to its entry-level true wireless (TWS) range. The earbuds carry a regular price of ₹1,799 and offer up to 54 hours of total playtime, the highest battery backup yet in OnePlus’s TWS portfolio. For early buyers, there is a special launch price of ₹1,599. The earbuds will be available from September 8, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Price : Standard price ₹1,799 with a limited launch offer of ₹1,599

: Standard price ₹1,799 with a limited launch offer of ₹1,599 Availability : Open sales start September 8, 2025, across OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and offline stores

: Open sales start September 8, 2025, across OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and offline stores Battery Life : Up to 54 hours of total playtime with the charging case

: Up to 54 hours of total playtime with the charging case Audio Drivers : 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and clarity

: 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and clarity Features : IP55 rating, Bluetooth 5.4 with 47ms low latency, dual-device connection, AI call noise cancellation

: IP55 rating, Bluetooth 5.4 with 47ms low latency, dual-device connection, AI call noise cancellation Colors: Available in Aura Blue and Ash Black

Extended Battery Performance

The main highlight of the Nord Buds 3r is its long-lasting battery. OnePlus claims that with the charging case included, users can enjoy up to 54 hours of playback. For many, this should last nearly a week without needing to recharge, making it useful for travel, daily commuting, or long entertainment sessions.

To ensure consistent performance, the earbuds carry TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification. This means that even after 1,000 charging cycles, the battery is expected to remain reliable. The Nord Buds 3r also come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, which helps protect them during workouts or in light rain. The charging case does not share this rating.

Audio and Call Quality

The earbuds are fitted with large 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers designed to deliver deeper bass and sharper treble. Users can also adjust their listening experience through Sound Master EQ, which offers three preset profiles: Bold, Bass, and Serenade, along with a 6-band equalizer for manual customization.

OnePlus has also included its 3D Audio feature that creates a spatial, surround-like sound effect, though it is compatible only with select OnePlus smartphones. For calls, a dual-microphone system works with AI noise cancellation and a wind-reduction design to help isolate the user’s voice from background noise.

Smart Connectivity and Features

The Nord Buds 3r connect through Bluetooth 5.4 for stable pairing. Gamers will find the low-latency mode useful, bringing delay down to just 47ms for smoother synchronization between visuals and sound.

A practical addition is Dual-device Connection, which allows users to stay linked to two devices at once, such as a laptop and phone, and switch between them without re-pairing. Pairing with Android phones is also made faster using Google Fast Pair.

On top of these, the earbuds feature AI Translation for real-time language support, Tap 2 Take for snapping photos with a double-tap gesture, and Aqua Touch controls that remain responsive even when fingers are wet. The Find My Earbuds option further helps track them down if misplaced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r in India?

A1. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is priced at ₹1,799. It will be available for a special launch price of ₹1,599 for a limited period.

Q2. When can I buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r?

A2. The earbuds will be available for open sale starting September 8, 2025, across major online platforms and retail stores in India.

Q3. What is the total battery life of the Nord Buds 3r?

A3. The earbuds offer a total playtime of 54 hours when combined with the charging case.

Q4. Are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r waterproof?

A4. The earbuds have an IP55 rating, which makes them resistant to dust and low-pressure water sprays like rain or sweat. They are not fully waterproof and should not be submerged in water. The charging case is not water-resistant.

Q5. Do the Nord Buds 3r support connection to two devices at once?

A5. Yes, they feature a Dual-device Connection, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them easily.

Q6. Will features like OnePlus 3D Audio work with my non-OnePlus phone?

A6. No, certain features like OnePlus 3D Audio are exclusive to select OnePlus smartphone models and will not work with phones from other brands or older OnePlus devices.