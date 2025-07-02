OnePlus Nord CE5: A Focus on Performance and Battery Life

The OnePlus Nord CE series focuses on making the OnePlus experience accessible to a wider audience. The latest entry, the OnePlus Nord CE5, continues this approach by emphasizing performance and battery longevity. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and a substantial 7,100 mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Buds 4, and the OnePlus Nord CE5 will be available for purchase starting July 9 and July 12, respectively. Further information can be found on oneplus.in, amazon.in, or by visiting a OnePlus store.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex at its Core

The OnePlus Nord CE5 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, built using TSMC’s 4nm process. This octa-core CPU design incorporates the Armv9 architecture, featuring four high-performance Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 3.35GHz, alongside four power-efficient cores. This configuration aims for a balance between performance and energy use. For graphics rendering, the chipset includes a 6-core Mali-G615 GPU, which offers a 60% increase in peak GPU performance and a 55% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations. This combination is designed to support smooth gaming and visual experiences while managing power.

The device pairs this chipset with LPDDR5X RAM, which contributes to its performance across various applications, including everyday apps, mobile gaming, AI-driven content creation, and high-definition streaming. The OnePlus Nord CE5 has achieved an AnTuTu score of over 1.47 million, positioning it as a strong performer within its segment.

Battery Life: A 7,100 mAh Battery and Fast Charging

A notable feature of the OnePlus Nord CE5 is its large 7,100 mAh battery. This capacity is more commonly found in tablets than in smartphones. The large battery aims to provide extended use on a single charge. This capacity means users can expect multi-day battery life, reducing the need for frequent recharging.

To complement its battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord CE5 supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. This technology allows the device to charge from 1% to 100% in 59 minutes. Even a brief 10-minute charge can provide over 6 hours of YouTube video playback.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 also integrates Battery Health Magic, a system-level charging management solution designed by OnePlus. This feature intelligently manages charging behavior to help maintain battery stability and extend its overall lifespan. Additionally, the device includes Bypass Charging, a power optimization technology. When gaming, Bypass Charging allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger rather than the battery. This helps to reduce heat generation, minimize battery wear, and extend battery durability. It also contributes to a more comfortable mobile gaming experience by mitigating overheating concerns during extended play.

Camera Capabilities: AI-Powered Imaging

The camera system on the OnePlus Nord CE5 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 (1/1.95″) main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). OIS helps in capturing sharp, blur-free images. The camera incorporates the same RAW HDR algorithm and Real Tone exposure technology found in the OnePlus 13 series. These technologies contribute to clarity, color accuracy, and natural skin tones. The device supports Ultra HDR capture and Live Photo, which is enhanced with Ultra HDR support for the cover frame, offering a wider dynamic range and greater detail in recorded moments. The main camera also supports 4K 60fps HDR video recording, aiming for frame-by-frame clarity and color reproduction.

OnePlus Buds 4: Connectivity and Audio Experience

Alongside the Nord CE5, the OnePlus Buds 4 are also being released. These earbuds are designed to offer a blend of functionality and user convenience. They provide up to 11 hours of playback on the earbuds themselves, with a total of 45 hours of listening time when combined with the charging case. The charging case also supports fast charging, providing hours of listening with a short charge.

Users can control audio playback and volume through intuitive slide gestures on the earbud stems. The OnePlus Buds 4 feature Steady Connect technology, which is designed to maintain a stable Bluetooth connection, particularly outdoors. A notable feature is AI Translation, which allows users to translate conversations in real-time with a tap on an earbud. The Buds 4 also incorporate Google Fast Pair for quick pairing and Dual-Device Connection, enabling seamless switching between two connected devices. These features aim to offer a more convenient audio experience for various situations.

Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for purchase starting July 9. The CE5 will be available shortly after, starting July 12. Prospective buyers can find more details and make purchases through oneplus.in, amazon.in, or by visiting a OnePlus store.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is the main focus of the OnePlus Nord CE5?

A1: The OnePlus Nord CE5 is primarily focused on delivering strong performance and extended battery life to a wider range of users, making the OnePlus experience more accessible.

Q2: Which processor powers the OnePlus Nord CE5?

A2: The OnePlus Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset.

Q3: How large is the battery in the OnePlus Nord CE5, and how fast does it charge?

A3: The OnePlus Nord CE5 features a 7,100 mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of fully charging the device in 59 minutes.

Q4: What are the key camera specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE5?

A4: The OnePlus Nord CE5 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and supports 4K 60fps HDR video recording.

Q5: What are some notable features of the OnePlus Buds 4?

A5: The OnePlus Buds 4 offer up to 45 hours of total playback with the charging case, intuitive slide gestures for control, Steady Connect technology for stable Bluetooth, AI Translation, Google Fast Pair, and Dual-Device Connection.

Q6: When will the OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Nord 5, and OnePlus Buds 4 be available for purchase?

A6: The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 will be available starting July 9, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 will be available from July 12.