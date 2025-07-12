OnePlus Offers Deep Discounts on IoT Devices for Prime Day

OnePlus has kicked off early Prime Day deals alongside its Monsoon Sale, offering substantial discounts on various Internet of Things (IoT) products. These sales, which started on July 10, provide an excellent opportunity to grab popular audio devices and accessories at reduced prices. Customers can access these offers on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, partner stores, and OnePlus Experience Stores, with the Monsoon Sale running until July 15.

Audio Devices

OnePlus Buds 4 : Available for ₹5,499, down from ₹5,999, with an additional ₹500 instant bank discount during Prime Day. These earbuds feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), up to 28 hours of playback, and enhanced call quality.

: Available for ₹5,499, down from ₹5,999, with an additional ₹500 instant bank discount during Prime Day. These earbuds feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), up to 28 hours of playback, and enhanced call quality. OnePlus Buds 3 : Priced at ₹4,299, offering Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of total battery life. They also include customizable sound profiles and a low-latency gaming mode. Plus, if you buy the OnePlus 13R, you’ll get the OnePlus Buds 3 for free.

: Priced at ₹4,299, offering Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of total battery life. They also include customizable sound profiles and a low-latency gaming mode. Plus, if you buy the OnePlus 13R, you’ll get the OnePlus Buds 3 for free. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 : Priced at ₹8,999, with a ₹1,000 instant bank discount. These high-fidelity earbuds boast 49dB Hybrid ANC, LHDC 5.0 audio codec support, and dual-driver systems for balanced sound.

: Priced at ₹8,999, with a ₹1,000 instant bank discount. These high-fidelity earbuds boast 49dB Hybrid ANC, LHDC 5.0 audio codec support, and dual-driver systems for balanced sound. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro : Available for ₹2,299, with a ₹300 instant bank discount. They feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 40 hours of playback, AI Clear Call Technology, fast pairing, and IP55 water resistance.

: Available for ₹2,299, with a ₹300 instant bank discount. They feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 40 hours of playback, AI Clear Call Technology, fast pairing, and IP55 water resistance. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 : The latest in the neckband earphone series, priced at ₹1,549, including a ₹150 instant bank discount. These offer 30 hours of battery life with fast charging, providing 20 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. They also include magnetic controls and enhanced bass.

: The latest in the neckband earphone series, priced at ₹1,549, including a ₹150 instant bank discount. These offer 30 hours of battery life with fast charging, providing 20 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. They also include magnetic controls and enhanced bass. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 : A budget-friendly option at ₹1,149, with a ₹100 instant bank discount. Expect 20 hours of battery life and BassWave+ technology for deep sound.

: A budget-friendly option at ₹1,149, with a ₹100 instant bank discount. Expect 20 hours of battery life and BassWave+ technology for deep sound. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: For those wanting ANC in a neckband, this model is priced at ₹1,599, with a ₹200 instant bank discount. It offers 30 hours of battery life and AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Tablets

OnePlus Pad Go (Wi-Fi) : Now available for ₹13,999, with a ₹2,000 bank discount and a ₹1,000 student discount. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 2.4K display, Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, and an 8,000mAh battery.

: Now available for ₹13,999, with a ₹2,000 bank discount and a ₹1,000 student discount. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 2.4K display, Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, and an 8,000mAh battery. OnePlus Pad Go (LTE) : Starting at ₹15,499, with a ₹2,000 bank discount and a ₹1,000 student offer for the 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹17,499. Both LTE versions share a metal unibody design and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

: Starting at ₹15,499, with a ₹2,000 bank discount and a ₹1,000 student offer for the 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹17,499. Both LTE versions share a metal unibody design and a 90Hz refresh rate display. OnePlus Pad 2: Starting at ₹32,999 for the 8GB+128GB Wi-Fi model, this includes a ₹3,000 bank discount and a free Stylus 2. The 12GB+256GB variant is available for ₹35,999. Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, feature a 144Hz display, and support 67W SuperVOOC charging for their 9,510mAh battery. The Stylus 2 makes it a great digital notebook companion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Where can I buy these discounted OnePlus IoT products?

A1: You can purchase them on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, at mainline partner stores, and OnePlus Experience Stores across India.

Q2: What are the dates for the OnePlus Monsoon Sale?

A2: The OnePlus Monsoon Sale runs from July 10 to July 15.

Q3: Are the bank discounts automatically applied?

A3: Instant bank discounts are typically applied at the time of purchase when using eligible bank cards. Specific terms and conditions may apply, so it’s always good to check the offer details before buying.

Q4: Which OnePlus earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation?

A4: The OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC all feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Q5: Is the Stylus 2 included with all OnePlus Pad 2 models?

A5: Yes, the Stylus 2 is included at no extra cost with both the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants of the OnePlus Pad 2 during this sale.