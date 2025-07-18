OnePlus Pad 3 India Open Sale Confirmed for September 2025

The OnePlus Pad 3 is officially headed to open sale in India this September. Positioned as a high-end Android tablet, it’s built with performance and productivity in mind, while still keeping entertainment and ecosystem connectivity front and center. OnePlus is pushing this launch as another step toward its broader promise of delivering fast and fluid user experiences.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile platform, the Pad 3 is packed with up to 16GB of RAM and boasts improved thermal efficiency. That means whether you’re working on multiple apps, diving into graphics-heavy games, or just trying to stay productive on the go, the device should hold up well. And with a sizeable 12,140 mAh battery under the hood, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, longevity doesn’t seem like it’ll be a major concern.

The display is a standout. At 13.2 inches (33.5 cm) with a 3.4K resolution and 12-bit color depth, it offers a pixel density of 315 PPI. It’s clear this screen was designed to handle both visual tasks and video playback with ease. The 7:5 aspect ratio also adds a bit of flexibility it should be especially handy for multitasking, where managing several apps at once often gets tricky on smaller screens.

As for software, the OnePlus Pad 3 runs OxygenOS 15 out of the box. This version brings a mix of AI-based tools and user-centric updates. Features like AI Writer and AI Summarize aim to help with writing or quick content breakdowns, while creative tools offer options for personalizing images. The OS also brings in Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search, which add another layer of utility. Open Canvas, a feature already familiar to some, now supports full drag-and-drop at the system level and improved split-screen suggestions helping users flip between apps like messages and maps without feeling bogged down.

Buyers can choose between two configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The tablet will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver finishes. Pricing details are still under wraps, but OnePlus says more information will be shared in the weeks leading up to launch.

So, while there’s still a bit of a wait until September, the OnePlus Pad 3 is shaping up to be a serious contender in the Android tablet space especially for users looking for a productivity-first, AI-assisted experience without sacrificing multimedia chops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the OnePlus Pad 3 be available for sale in India?

A2: The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available for open sale in India starting in September 2025.

Q2: What processor powers the OnePlus Pad 3?

A2: The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile platform.

Q3: What are the display specifications of the OnePlus Pad 3?

A3: The OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13.2-inch (33.5 cm) display with a 3.4K resolution, 12-bit color depth, and 315 PPI pixel density.

Q4: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the OnePlus Pad 3?

A4: The tablet comes with a 12,140 mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Q5: What operating system does the OnePlus Pad 3 use?

A5: The OnePlus Pad 3 ships with OxygenOS 15.

Q6: What are the available storage and RAM configurations for the OnePlus Pad 3?

A6: The OnePlus Pad 3 is available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Q7: Which colors are available for the OnePlus Pad 3?

A7: The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver color options.