OnePlus Pad 3 to Launch in India on September 5 with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12,140mAh Battery

OnePlus has officially set the launch date for its next-gen tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, in India. The device will go on sale starting September 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST and will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus India website.

Key Takeaways

• OnePlus Pad 3 launches in India on September 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST

• Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

• Packs a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

• Features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate

• Runs Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 and multiple AI-powered tools

• Will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver, Wi-Fi-only model

• Sold via Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus India website

This new tablet is positioned as a high-end performer, built for users who want a powerful, all-purpose device. At the core is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, backed by a substantial 12,140mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the Indian model will be Wi-Fi-only.

Design-wise, the Pad 3 keeps things sleek and premium. It features an all-metal unibody build, just 5.97mm thick and weighing 675 grams. The front is dominated by a 13.2-inch LTPS LCD screen that boasts a 3.4K resolution (3392 x 2400 pixels) and 144Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision HDR support is included, with a peak brightness of 900 nits. The 7:5 aspect ratio allows for more vertical screen space, which might be appreciated during tasks like document editing or side-by-side app use.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is essentially a tuned-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With an AnTuTu score approaching 3 million, it’s clearly built for performance-intensive tasks. To handle heat, the tablet includes a graphene composite vapor chamber cooling system.

There will be two configurations available: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a top-tier 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. Both use LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage tech for faster data speeds and better multitasking.

Camera specs include a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera, which should suffice for basic photography and video calls. Audio, however, is where OnePlus has gone all out. The Pad 3 comes with an eight-speaker system composed of four woofers and four tweeters, offering support for Hi-Res Audio and LHDC codecs.

The 12,140mAh battery is one of the largest we’ve seen in a tablet. According to OnePlus, it can deliver up to 18 hours of video playback or 6 hours of intense gaming. It also supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, and the charger is included in the box. A full charge takes roughly 92 minutes.

Software is another area where the Pad 3 aims to stand out. It runs Android 15 with the OxygenOS 15 overlay, and OnePlus is packing in several AI-based tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translation, and AI Speak. There’s also support for Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini integration. If you pick up the optional Smart Keyboard accessory, you’ll find a dedicated AI button for quick access to these tools.

Cross-device features are expanded as well. The tablet can sync with OnePlus phones to share notifications, files, and clipboard data. It even has the ability to connect and share content with Mac devices, which adds flexibility for users across different platforms. The OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard accessories will be sold separately.

All in all, the OnePlus Pad 3 seems like a robust upgrade, blending flagship performance, a large battery, and a stunning display with modern AI features and thoughtful ecosystem support. It’s aimed squarely at those who need a serious tablet for both productivity and entertainment.

FAQs

Q1. What is the OnePlus Pad 3 launch date in India?

A1. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available for sale in India on September 5, 2025.

Q2. What processor is in the OnePlus Pad 3?

A2. The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform.

Q3. Does the OnePlus Pad 3 have cellular connectivity?

A3. No, the Indian variant of the OnePlus Pad 3 is a Wi-Fi-only model and does not support SIM cards.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Pad 3?

A4. The tablet has a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Q5. Will the OnePlus Pad 3 be available on Amazon and Flipkart?

A5. Yes, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be sold through both Amazon India and Flipkart, in addition to the official OnePlus website.