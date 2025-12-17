OnePlus Pad Go 2 launches in India with Dimensity 7300 chip and 12.1-inch Display

OnePlus has officially launched its latest tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad Go 2, expanding its tablet lineup in what is already a fairly crowded mid-range segment. With this release, OnePlus is clearly aiming at popular options like the Redmi Pad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, and on paper at least, the company seems to have focused on practical upgrades rather than flashy additions. The Pad Go 2 brings a larger display, a more efficient chipset, and a noticeably bigger battery than its predecessor.

The tablet starts at ₹26,999 and will be available through major online platforms as well as offline retail stores across India in the coming days. At this price point, OnePlus appears to be targeting users who want a balance of performance, screen size, and long-term reliability, without stepping into flagship pricing territory.

Key Takeaways

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi variant.

It features a large 12.1 inch 2.8K LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor.

A 10,050mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

This is the first OnePlus tablet to offer a 5G variant in its top configuration.

Price and variants in India

OnePlus has kept the pricing structure fairly straightforward, which is usually a good thing for buyers. The base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, is priced at ₹26,999. For users who feel that 128GB might be a little tight over time, there is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Wi-Fi variant available for ₹29,999.

At the top of the lineup sits the 5G-enabled model. This variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at ₹32,999. As for colours, buyers can choose between Shadow Black with a matte finish and Lavender Drift with a textured look. It is worth noting that the 5G variant is only available in the Shadow Black colour option.

Display and design features

The display is easily one of the strongest aspects of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. It features a 12.1 inch LCD panel with a 2.8K resolution of 2800 x 1980 pixels. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and animations feel smooth, and the peak brightness of 900 nits should be sufficient for indoor use and well-lit environments.

OnePlus has once again opted for its 7:5 aspect ratio, which might feel unusual at first if you are coming from a standard 16:10 tablet. According to the company, this format offers around 14 percent more usable screen area. In day-to-day use, this taller display can actually feel more comfortable for reading, document editing, or browsing the web. Despite the large screen, the tablet remains relatively slim at 6.83mm thick and weighs under 600 grams, which helps with portability.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This combination should be more than capable of handling everyday tasks such as streaming, multitasking, and even some light gaming without noticeable slowdowns.

On the software side, the tablet ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. OnePlus also mentions that the device has received TÜV SÜD certification for 48 months of smooth performance. In simpler terms, this suggests that the tablet should remain responsive and usable for several years, which is something many buyers tend to worry about with Android tablets.

Battery and connectivity

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is backed by a large 10,050mAh battery. It supports 33W wired fast charging, although OnePlus includes a 45W charger in the box, which feels slightly odd but not unwelcome. The tablet also supports 6.5W reverse wired charging, allowing it to be used as a power bank for other devices in a pinch.

In terms of connectivity, this is the first tablet from OnePlus to offer a 5G variant. Users opting for this model can insert a SIM card for mobile data and even make phone calls directly from the tablet. The Pad Go 2 also supports seamless pairing with OnePlus smartphones, enabling features like screen mirroring and clipboard sharing. Stylus support is present as well, but the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo needs to be purchased separately.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the OnePlus Pad Go 2 come with a stylus in the box?

A1: No, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo is not included in the box and must be bought separately.

Q2: Can I make phone calls using the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

A2: Yes, but only on the 5G variant. The Wi-Fi-only models do not support SIM cards or direct calling.

Q3: What is the charging speed of the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

A3: The tablet supports 33W fast charging, although a 45W charger is provided in the retail box.

Q4: Is the storage expandable on the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

A4: The tablet is available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. There is no official confirmation of a microSD card slot.

Q5: Does the OnePlus Pad Go 2 support 5G connectivity?

A5: Yes, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in Shadow Black supports 5G. All other variants are limited to Wi-Fi connectivity.