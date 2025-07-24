OnePlus Pad Lite Debuts in India at an Effective Price Starting Rs 12,999

OnePlus has quietly expanded its tablet lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Lite. The move seems aimed at reaching a broader audience looking for a capable yet affordable device. The tablet sports an 11‑inch display, a hefty 9,340 mAh battery, and a quad‑speaker setup. Prices start effectively at ₹12,999, and you’ll be able to grab one from August 1, 2025, at noon.

Key Takeaways

It’s a budget offering but one that still checks important boxes. You get a solid 16:10 display boasting OnePlus Eye Comfort tech, and support for 10‑bit color, which, I think, is handy for binge‑watching or sketching a bit. On top of that, the screen’s peak brightness of 500 nits should get through bright environments.

Audio is taken care of with a quad‑speaker system certified for Hi‑Res Audio. What’s neat is the Omnibearing Sound Field, which adapts output based on how you’re holding the tablet. Despite the big screen and solid battery, it’s surprisingly slim (7.39 mm) and weighs just 530 g, light enough to hold for a while.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset (6 nm) and OxygenOS 15.0.1. OnePlus has claimed that it’ll stay smooth even after around 36 months of use. The large battery delivers up to 80 hours of music playback, 11 hours of video, or about 54 days of standby time in controlled tests. And it supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging, so you aren’t left waiting around.

Connectivity-wise, the Pad Lite offers some nice extras, if you already own a OnePlus phone running OxygenOS 13.1 or newer, you get screen mirroring, clipboard syncing, and shared gallery support when logged into the same account. There’s also cross‑platform file sharing via Quick Share for Android and O+ Connect for iPhone/iPad users.

Multitasking gets a boost from Open Canvas, letting you resize and run two apps side‑by‑side. Families will appreciate the dedicated Kids Mode, which includes screen‑time controls and app restrictions, plus Google Kids Space pre‑loaded with age‑appropriate content. And of course, there’s an eye‑protection setting on by default.

Pricing and Availability

Aero Blue finish , two configurations: 6 GB + 128 GB Wi‑Fi – effective ₹12,999 (₹2,000 instant bank discount applied) 8 GB + 128 GB Wi‑Fi + 4G LTE – effective ₹14,999 (₹1,000 discount included)

, two configurations: No‑cost EMI options for up to 6 months with select banks

On sale August 1, 2025 at 12 PM via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers like OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the OnePlus Pad Lite in India?

A1. The OnePlus Pad Lite is available at an effective starting price of ₹12,999 for the 6GB/128GB Wi-Fi model and ₹14,999 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model. These prices include launch offers and bank discounts.

Q2. When will the OnePlus Pad Lite be available for purchase?

A2. The OnePlus Pad Lite will be available for open sale in India from 12 PM on August 1, 2025.

Q3. What are the main specifications of the OnePlus Pad Lite?

A3. The tablet has an 11-inch display, a 9340 mAh battery with 33W charging, a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, and a quad-speaker system. It runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1.

Q4. Does the OnePlus Pad Lite support cellular connectivity?

A4. Yes, there is a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. The base model is Wi-Fi only.

Q5. What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Pad Lite?

A5. The OnePlus Pad Lite is equipped with a 9340 mAh battery, which offers up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming.

Q6. Can the OnePlus Pad Lite connect with iPhones?

A6. Yes, users can share files between the OnePlus Pad Lite and an iPhone or iPad by installing the O+ Connect app on the Apple device.