OnePlus Pad Lite Review: A Reliable Tablet for Entertainment and Everyday Use

The tablet market in India has seen a lot of activity in recent years. While many companies focus on high-end devices, the budget and mid-range segments are where most of the action is. OnePlus, a brand known for its phones, is now trying to make its mark in the affordable tablet space with the OnePlus Pad Lite. It is a tablet that seems to focus on the basics: a big screen, a long-lasting battery, and a clean software experience. I have spent a lot of time with the OnePlus Pad Lite, using the 8+128 GB LTE variant in the Aero Blue color. I wanted to see if this tablet is a good choice for people who want a reliable device for media consumption and light work without spending too much.

Key Takeaways

The 9340 mAh battery is a major highlight, providing excellent endurance for all-day use.

The 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate is great for watching movies and reading.

The LTE connectivity on this variant is a very useful feature for people who are always on the go.

The MediaTek Helio G100 processor is good for daily tasks but not for gaming.

The tablet has a premium build with a unique design and quad speakers that provide good sound.

The 5MP cameras are functional but are not made for serious photography.

Design and Build

The OnePlus Pad Lite has a design that looks and feels more expensive than its price. The Aero Blue color on my unit is a matte finish that does not attract fingerprints. The tablet has a slim profile and feels very solid. It is made of a metal body that feels premium to the touch. The rounded edges make it comfortable to hold for long periods. The camera module on the back is in the center, which gives it a distinct look, similar to the more expensive OnePlus Pad.

The tablet weighs 530 grams, which is a little heavy. But the weight is well-balanced, so it does not feel uncomfortable. The overall build quality is good. It does not have any creaks or flex, which gives me confidence in its durability.

Display and Visual Experience

The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with a large 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. While it is not an AMOLED screen, the display is good for the price. The colors are accurate, and the text is crisp enough for reading and web browsing. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes a big difference in how smooth everything feels. Scrolling through social media feeds, websites, and navigating the interface is very fluid.

The display gets a maximum brightness of 500 nits. This is bright enough for indoor use. I used the tablet in a variety of lighting conditions, and it performed well. Outdoors, in direct sunlight, it is still usable, but you might need to find a shady spot. The bezels around the screen are thin, which gives it a modern look and helps provide a good viewing experience. The tablet also has TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light, which is good for your eyes, especially if you use the tablet for long hours.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor. This is a processor built for everyday use. For tasks like web browsing, watching videos, reading e-books, and using social media, the tablet is very fast. I did not experience any lag or stuttering during these activities. My 8+128 GB variant also has plenty of RAM to handle multitasking. I could have two or three apps open at the same time using the split-screen feature without any problems.

However, the Helio G100 is not a gaming processor. While it can handle casual games like Candy Crush, it struggles with more demanding games. I tried playing some popular, graphics-intensive games, and I had to turn down the settings to get a smooth experience. The tablet did not get too hot, but the performance was not great. This tablet is for the casual user who wants a device for entertainment and basic tasks, not for a serious gamer.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS based on Android 15. The software experience is clean and simple. There is a minimal amount of pre-installed apps. OxygenOS is well-optimized for a tablet. The settings menus and other apps are properly formatted for the large screen. It also has features like split-screen, floating windows, and a multi-device connection that lets you use features from your OnePlus phone on the tablet. These are very useful for multitasking and productivity.

Camera Performance

Tablets are not known for their cameras, and the OnePlus Pad Lite is no different. It has a 5MP camera on both the front and the back. The cameras are functional but are not made for photography. The photos you take in good light are usable for scanning documents or a quick snap, but they lack detail and sharpness.

The main use for the cameras is for video calls. The 5MP front camera is good enough for video meetings. The video quality is fine, but it is not great. The camera on the back can record videos up to 1080p at 30 frames per second. The video quality is average. The cameras get the job done for basic use cases but are not a selling point.

Battery Life and Charging

The battery life on the OnePlus Pad Lite is its strongest feature. It has a large 9340 mAh battery that can easily last for a full day of heavy use. With light to moderate use, the tablet can last for two or more days. I used the tablet for hours of video streaming, web browsing, and some light gaming, and it still had plenty of battery life left at the end of the day.

For charging, the tablet supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, but you get a 15W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter in the box. This means that to get the full 33W charging speed, you will need to use a separate 33W or higher OnePlus charger. The included adapter will still charge the tablet, but it will be slower. The 33W charging speed can take the tablet from empty to 50% in about an hour and to a full charge in a little over two hours. This is a good speed for such a large battery.

Audio and Connectivity

The OnePlus Pad Lite has quad stereo speakers, which is a fantastic feature for a tablet in this price range. The speakers are loud and provide a good audio experience. The sound is clear and has a decent amount of bass. The speakers automatically adjust the sound based on how you hold the tablet. I was very happy with the sound for watching movies and listening to music.

My review unit is the LTE variant. This means it has a SIM card slot for data. This is a very useful feature because it lets me use the tablet to access the internet anywhere I go without needing a Wi-Fi connection. The tablet also has Bluetooth 5.4.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 11-inch IPS LCD, 1920×1200 pixels, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 500 nits Brightness

11-inch IPS LCD, 1920×1200 pixels, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 500 nits Brightness Processor: MediaTek Helio G100

MediaTek Helio G100 RAM and Storage: 6+128 GB (Wi-Fi), 8+128 GB (LTE)

6+128 GB (Wi-Fi), 8+128 GB (LTE) Cameras: 5MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

5MP (Rear), 5MP (Front) Video Recording: 1080p at 30fps

1080p at 30fps Battery: 9340 mAh

9340 mAh Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging (15W adapter included in the box)

33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging (15W adapter included in the box) Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 15

OxygenOS based on Android 15 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, LTE on the 8+128GB variant

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, LTE on the 8+128GB variant Weight: 530g

530g Price in India: Rs. 15,999 (6+128GB Wi-Fi), Rs. 17,999 (8+128GB LTE)

Verdict

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a tablet that makes a lot of sense. It is not trying to be a laptop replacement or a gaming machine. It focuses on the basics that matter most for a tablet: a great screen for watching movies and reading, a battery that lasts a very long time, and a clean software experience. The 90Hz display is smooth, and the quad speakers provide a very good audio experience. The LTE connectivity on the review unit is a big plus for a user who needs to stay connected anywhere.

While the processor is not the fastest, it handles all the daily tasks without any problems. The cameras are average, but for a tablet, this is not a big issue for most people. This tablet is a good choice for students, families, or anyone who wants a dependable and affordable device for entertainment and light work. If you are looking for a tablet for a child or for watching content on the go, the OnePlus Pad Lite is a solid option that gives you a good experience for its price.

Offical Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the OnePlus Pad Lite good for gaming?

A: The OnePlus Pad Lite can handle light and casual games without issues. For heavy, graphics-intensive games, the performance may be limited, and you might experience a little lag.

Q: Does the OnePlus Pad Lite come with a fast charger?

A: The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with a 15W adapter in the box. To get the full 33W SUPERVOOC charging speed, you need to use a separate 33W or higher OnePlus adapter.

Q: How is the battery life on the OnePlus Pad Lite?

A: The tablet has a 9340 mAh battery that provides excellent battery life, lasting a full day or more with heavy use.

Q: Does the OnePlus Pad Lite have a headphone jack?

A: No, the OnePlus Pad Lite does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use a USB-C adapter or wireless headphones.

Q: What is the benefit of the LTE variant?

A: The LTE variant has a SIM card slot that allows you to access the internet using mobile data anywhere, without needing a Wi-Fi connection.