OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 16 update list for phones and tablets

OnePlus has officially confirmed which of its smartphones and tablets will be getting the OxygenOS 16 update, built on Google’s Android 16. The rollout begins this month, November 2025, and will gradually expand over the next few months. As usual, the newest models-like the OnePlus 13 lineup and the OnePlus Open foldable-are first in line to receive it.

Key Takeaways

The OxygenOS 16 stable update rollout begins in November 2025.

The latest flagships such as the OnePlus 13, 12, and Open series will be updated first.

Older flagships like the OnePlus 11 and 10 Pro are also eligible.

Several Nord series phones and OnePlus Pad tablets are confirmed to receive the update.

OnePlus is rolling out the update in phases, grouped by device generation. The approach feels pretty typical for the brand-newer models first, followed by mid-range and older ones a bit later.

Phase 1: Starting November 2025

This first wave covers the company’s newest premium devices:

OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s

OnePlus 12 and 12R

OnePlus Open (foldable)

OnePlus Pad 3 and Pad 2

Phase 2: Starting December 2025

The second phase brings OxygenOS 16 to slightly older flagships and newer Nord models:

OnePlus 11 and 11R

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE5

Phase 3: Starting Q1 2026

The final rollout, expected in early 2026, will reach the remaining eligible devices:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 and Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad (original)

OnePlus Pad Lite

According to OnePlus, this schedule follows its current software update policy. Recent flagships starting from the OnePlus 11 series, as well as newer Nord models like the Nord 4, are promised four major Android version upgrades.

However, for some of the devices listed above, OxygenOS 16 will mark their last major Android update. That includes the OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord 3, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite. While these won’t see another Android version afterward, OnePlus will continue providing regular security patches for a certain period, in line with its initial support commitment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: How do I check if the OxygenOS 16 update is available for my OnePlus phone?

A: You can manually check by going to Settings > About device > tap on OxygenOS at the top. The phone will automatically search for available updates.

Q2: Is OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16?

A: Yes, OxygenOS 16 is OnePlus’s customized version of Android 16, layered with its own design tweaks and optimizations.

Q3: Will the OnePlus 10T get the Android 16 update?

A: According to OnePlus’s official list, only the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from the 10 series is set to receive the OxygenOS 16 update.

Q4: Will the OnePlus 9 series get OxygenOS 16?

A: No, the OnePlus 9 series (including the 9, 9 Pro, and 9R) isn’t on the eligibility list. The OnePlus 8T also won’t be updated to OxygenOS 16.

Q5: Is this the last update for the OnePlus 11?

A: No. The OnePlus 11 launched with Android 13 and, following OnePlus’s four-version update policy, should receive software upgrades up to Android 17.

Overall, this rollout looks fairly consistent with OnePlus’s previous update cycles. If your device isn’t in the first wave, it might just be a matter of waiting a few extra weeks.