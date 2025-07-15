OnePlus Rolls Out Plus Mind AI Tools to 13 Series Phones

OnePlus has begun rolling out its latest personal intelligence feature, Plus Mind, to users of the OnePlus 13 Series around the world. This new AI tool is designed to help users navigate and manage the increasing flood of digital content we all interact with every day. The idea, really, is to prevent important things from slipping through the cracks. Built on OnePlus’s own AI platform, Plus Mind aims to streamline how users store, organize, and search for fragmented information. And the best part? It comes at no extra cost. The feature is included in the newest software update, which started rolling out on July 14, 2025, and will gradually reach all OnePlus 13 and 13R devices over the coming weeks.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus is rolling out Plus Mind, an AI-powered personal intelligence tool, to its OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones.

Plus Mind helps users store, organize, and search for various types of digital content easily.

The feature is free and comes with the latest software update for the OnePlus 13 Series.

Users can activate Plus Mind with a three-finger swipe up gesture on their screen.

Plus Mind analyzes captured content, suggests actions like adding calendar events, and stores data in a dedicated “Mind Space” app.

Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus, explained that the goal of OnePlus AI is to help users “work smart and play harder,” especially when dealing with daily information overload. He described Plus Mind as a kind of personal intelligence engine, built to help users remember everything—securely and privately.

How Plus Mind Functions

Plus Mind first made its debut on the OnePlus 13s, a more compact flagship model launched in June. On that device, there’s a physical “Plus Key” to activate the feature. But for users of the OnePlus 13 and 13R, activation is as simple as swiping upward on the screen with three fingers—a gesture that feels intuitive, though the opposite of the familiar swipe-down screenshot shortcut.

Once triggered, Plus Mind gets to work right away. It scans and analyzes the content on your screen, then offers contextual suggestions. For example, if you capture a screen with important dates, it might propose adding those to your calendar. Everything it saves is stored in “Mind Space,” a newly introduced app you’ll find in your app drawer. You can also access this information via natural language queries using the AI Search bar, simply by swiping down on the home screen.

What makes Mind Space notably helpful is how it understands and categorizes content. Thanks to OnePlus AI, it can auto-generate tags, descriptions, and even translations in your native language. It’s not just storing content—it’s organizing it in a way that makes it easier to come back to later.

Say you swipe up on an event poster—Plus Mind might suggest creating a calendar entry, while also storing key details in your Mind Space. Or if you’re browsing a fashion site, the tool could analyze and summarize the outfits shown, making them easier to revisit later. Everything stays accessible and actionable, often with just a tap.

Additional OnePlus AI Features

OnePlus outlined its broader AI strategy earlier this year, emphasizing the creation of personalized tools that genuinely respond to user needs. These efforts were shaped by conversations with OnePlus users around the world, many of whom voiced both excitement and hesitation about AI. The end goal? To build features that are useful, intuitive, and respectful of privacy.

Here’s a quick rundown of other AI tools OnePlus has already introduced or plans to release:

AI VoiceScribe: Available in India, this tool lets users record, summarize, and translate voice content from calls and online meetings across popular platforms.

Available in India, this tool lets users record, summarize, and translate voice content from calls and online meetings across popular platforms. AI Translation: Combines all translation tools (text, voice, camera, and screen translation) into one convenient app.

Combines all translation tools (text, voice, camera, and screen translation) into one convenient app. AI Search: Supports natural, conversational queries to search through files, settings, notes, and more. Integrated closely with Plus Mind.

Supports natural, conversational queries to search through files, settings, notes, and more. Integrated closely with Plus Mind. AI Reframe: Enhances photos by recognizing the subject and offering alternate compositions.

Enhances photos by recognizing the subject and offering alternate compositions. AI Perfect Shot: Helps perfect group photos by correcting closed eyes or facial expressions for up to twenty people.

For users who want to dive deeper into OnePlus AI, the company has more details available on its official website.

FAQs

Q1: What is Plus Mind?

A1: Plus Mind is a personal intelligence AI tool developed by OnePlus to help users manage and organize digital content, making it easier to remember and retrieve information.

Q2: Which OnePlus phones will receive the Plus Mind update?

A2: Plus Mind is rolling out to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R phones as part of their latest software update.

Q3: How do I activate Plus Mind on my OnePlus 13 Series phone?

A3: On the OnePlus 13 and 13R, you can activate Plus Mind by swiping upward with three fingers on the screen.

Q4: Is Plus Mind a free feature?

A4: Yes, it comes included with the latest OnePlus 13 Series software update.

Q5: What other AI features has OnePlus released?

A5: OnePlus has released AI VoiceScribe (India only), AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Perfect Shot.