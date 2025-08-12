OnePlus Starts Making Tablets in India with Bhagwati Products Ltd

OnePlus has taken a fresh step in its India journey, and this time, it’s about more than just smartphones. The tech brand has begun producing tablets locally, marking its first foray into tablet manufacturing within the country. The move comes through a partnership with Bhagwati Products Ltd. (BPL), an established Indian electronics manufacturer, at its facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus has started manufacturing its tablets in India for the first time.

Production is handled by Bhagwati Products Ltd., part of the Micromax group.

The Greater Noida facility will produce the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite.

This expansion is part of OnePlus’s ‘Project Starlight’ plan for India.

The move aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ program and could improve product availability and pricing.

Until now, OnePlus’s local production in India was largely centered on its popular smartphones. But with this shift, the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite will roll off Indian assembly lines for the first time. The company says this is part of its broader ‘Project Starlight’ strategy, an initiative aimed at deepening its roots in the Indian market.

Bhagwati Products Ltd., which is part of the Micromax group and a major name in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) in India, will handle the actual production. For them, it’s also a notable expansion, adding a global brand like OnePlus to their client list while introducing tablets as a new category in their manufacturing mix.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said that producing tablets locally isn’t just about expanding manufacturing capabilities but also about delivering a stronger ecosystem of connected devices. “It brings value to the Indian community,” he noted, adding that it’s in line with OnePlus’s long-term vision to invest and grow in the country.

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder of Bhagwati Products Ltd., shared that his team is ready to ensure quality in every unit that leaves the Greater Noida plant. He also pointed out that this marks the plant’s entry into tablet manufacturing, which they hope will be the start of a long and productive relationship with OnePlus.

For consumers, there’s a good chance this local production could mean better availability and perhaps even more stable pricing for new OnePlus tablets. It’s a development that ties neatly into the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, and it might just make getting your hands on the latest OnePlus device a little easier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Which company is making OnePlus tablets in India?

A1. OnePlus is working with Bhagwati Products Ltd. (BPL), an Indian electronics manufacturing services company, to produce its tablets.

Q2. Where is the OnePlus tablet factory located in India?

A2. The tablets are being manufactured at Bhagwati Products Ltd.’s main facility located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Q3. Will OnePlus tablets become cheaper in India now?

A3. Local manufacturing can help reduce costs related to imports and supply chains, which could potentially lead to more competitive pricing for consumers in India. However, the final price depends on many factors.

Q4. What are the new OnePlus tablets being made in India?

A4. The new models confirmed for local production are the OnePlus Pad 3 and the OnePlus Pad Lite.

Q5. What is OnePlus ‘Project Starlight’?

A5. Project Starlight is an initiative by OnePlus aimed at increasing its local operations and integration within the Indian market, including manufacturing and other business functions.