OnePlus Tipped to Launch Phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8s Gen 4 Pro Chips

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to bring Qualcomm’s next-generation processors into its upcoming smartphones. According to a reliable industry source, the company is expected to be among the first to launch devices powered by both the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a completely new chipset called the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro. This would continue the strong collaboration OnePlus has maintained with Qualcomm for years.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus is expected to be an early adopter of the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro chipsets.

The premium flagship, most likely the OnePlus 14, is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro is a new, unannounced chip that could target the sub-flagship or affordable flagship segment.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will be built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, offering major gains in performance and power efficiency.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is expected to be Qualcomm’s top-tier processor for flagship Android phones in 2026. It is likely to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit in late 2024. Unlike previous generations, this processor will exclusively use Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores rather than the ARM-based designs that have been standard until now. Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm fabrication process (N3E), it promises higher performance and improved battery efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. For OnePlus users, that should mean faster app launches, smoother gaming experiences, and longer use on a single charge. The OnePlus 14 appears to be the most likely device to feature this powerful chip, following the company’s track record of adopting Qualcomm’s latest processors in its flagship line.

Equally interesting is the mention of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro. The name itself stands out since Qualcomm’s “s” versions, such as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, are typically trimmed-down editions of earlier flagship processors that make advanced features more accessible in slightly lower-priced phones. The addition of the “Pro” label suggests a different approach, potentially a performance-oriented version that sits between upper mid-range and premium devices. It remains unclear which OnePlus model might be equipped with this chip, but candidates could include a future OnePlus T-series phone or a higher-performance variant within the Nord or Ace lineup.

OnePlus has a consistent history of being one of the first manufacturers to adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chips. This strategy allows the brand to market its phones as cutting-edge and high performing, an image that continues to resonate strongly with its users in India and in other global markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

A. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship mobile processor. It is expected to be built on a 3nm process and will use custom Oryon CPU cores, aiming to provide major performance and efficiency gains for top-end Android smartphones.

Q. What is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro?

A. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro is a rumored, unannounced chipset from Qualcomm. Based on the name, it is likely a sub-flagship processor, possibly a more powerful version of a standard Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, designed for affordable flagship phones.

Q. Which OnePlus phones will get these new chips?

A. While not officially confirmed, reports suggest the OnePlus 14 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro could be used in a different OnePlus series, such as a future ‘T’ version or a premium Nord model.

Q. When can we expect these phones to launch?

A. Phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, including the likely OnePlus 14, are expected to start launching in early 2026, following the chip’s official reveal in late 2025. The timeline for a phone with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Pro is not yet known.