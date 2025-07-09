Only 13% of Indian Content Creators Earn Money: Report Highlights Monetization Gap

A recent report from influencer ad-tech platform Kofluence pulls back the curtain on an uncomfortable truth in India’s fast-growing creator economy: only about 13% of the country’s estimated 3.5 to 4.5 million content creators are actually making money from their content. That means millions of aspiring creators are putting in the hours—sometimes daily—without seeing much, if any, financial return.

Key Takeaways:

Just 13% of Indian content creators are currently monetizing their content.

Over 50% earn less than a quarter of their total income from social media.

Barriers include limited brand deals, tough competition, and unpredictable algorithms.

Short-form video content dominates, especially on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Instagram is the main income driver for 75% of monetizing creators, with YouTube trailing at 13%.

Kofluence’s study, titled Decoding Influence: The 2025 Influencer Marketing Report, offers a closer look at the financial reality of content creation in India. Out of the multi-million-strong creator pool, only around 4.5 to 6 lakh are earning in any meaningful way. That leaves a staggering 88% making less than 75% of their total income through content creation. In fact, for more than half of these creators, it’s less than 25%. So, while the content might be flowing, the cash certainly isn’t—at least not for the majority.

Among the biggest hurdles? Scarcity of brand deals, which affects about one-third of creators. The rest grapple with a variety of pain points: rising competition (13%), ever-shifting platform algorithms (11%), and unclear monetization guidelines (10%). As Ritesh Ujjwal, Co-founder at Kofluence, puts it, there’s no shortage of talent—but the demand just hasn’t caught up.

Interestingly, short-form video continues to be the format of choice for most monetizing creators. It’s quick, engaging, and perhaps most importantly, monetizable—at least to a point. Macro creators, for instance, can reportedly charge anywhere from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for a single Instagram Reel. Micro-influencers typically bring in between ₹30,000 and ₹1.5 lakh. That said, the report notes a “market correction” in FY25. With a flood of new creators and brands tightening their focus on ROI, Instagram Reel payouts have started to shift.

YouTube Shorts, on the other hand, seems to be holding steadier. Especially for nano and macro creators, the platform’s built-in monetization tools like AdSense and Super Thanks have provided some stability—and in some cases, growth.

When it comes to income sources, Instagram remains the top dog. More than 75% of those who do make money list it as their primary revenue stream. YouTube follows with 13%, largely thanks to its more transparent revenue-sharing model. The influencer marketing industry in India, currently estimated at ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 crore, is growing. E-commerce brands account for about 23% of this budget, with FMCG companies close behind at 19%.

Still, it’s not all gloom. The creator economy is evolving—fast. About one in four brands are upping their influencer budgets specifically for launches, which suggests creators play a key role in discovery and conversion. The rise of regional influencers and content in Indian languages is adding new layers to this space. With over 900 million internet users, the sheer scale of the audience means there’s still enormous potential.

FAQs about Content Creator Earnings in India:

Q1: How many content creators are there in India?

A1: An estimated 3.5 to 4.5 million.

Q2: What are the main ways content creators in India earn money?

A2: Through brand collaborations, platform ad revenue, and to a lesser extent, subscriptions and virtual gifting.

Q3: Which social media platform is best for monetization in India?

A3: Instagram leads the pack, followed by YouTube.

Q4: What challenges do Indian content creators face in monetizing their content?

A4: Scarce brand partnerships, stiff competition, platform algorithm changes, and unclear monetization rules.

Q5: What is the average earning of a micro-influencer in India for an Instagram Reel?

A5: Between ₹30,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, although this is subject to change given recent market corrections.