OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas browser for macOS for free

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Atlas, a standalone web browser now available as a free download for macOS users. Unlike a simple desktop version of the chatbot, ChatGPT Atlas is a fully built browser that puts conversational AI at the center of the browsing experience. It is positioned as an alternative to traditional browsers like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Key Takeaways

OpenAI has introduced an AI-first browser called ChatGPT Atlas.

The browser is free to download, but currently only for macOS users.

ChatGPT is integrated directly into the browsing interface, always accessible while you surf.

Agent Mode can automate tasks like filling forms but is limited to paid subscribers.

Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are in development.

What is ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas functions as a complete web browser with AI built in. Instead of opening ChatGPT in a separate tab, the assistant is part of the browsing interface itself. This makes it easier to read a webpage and interact with the AI at the same time.

The browser is designed to understand context, which helps it summarize content, clean up multiple tabs, and find information faster. It also includes a memory system that adapts to user preferences over time for more personalized assistance.

Another standout feature is cursor chat, where the AI can edit or generate text directly within a webpage, such as an email draft or online form.

Agent Mode for Automation

One of the most advanced tools in ChatGPT Atlas is Agent Mode. This feature allows the AI to take actions for the user, such as filling out multi-step forms, adding tasks to a planner, or even completing an online order.

While the browser itself is free, Agent Mode is available only to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. Free users still get access to the main browsing and AI chat features but cannot use this automation tool.

How to Download and Use ChatGPT Atlas

At the moment, ChatGPT Atlas is exclusive to macOS. OpenAI has confirmed that Windows, iOS, and Android versions are planned, though no release dates have been announced.

Mac users can download the browser directly from the official OpenAI website. Installation is similar to any other macOS app. Once installed, users can log in with their OpenAI account to sync their browsing history and access premium features like Agent Mode if they hold a paid subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is ChatGPT Atlas?

A. ChatGPT Atlas is a new, AI-powered web browser from OpenAI. It integrates the ChatGPT assistant directly into the browsing experience, allowing the AI to help you summarize pages, automate tasks, and chat while you browse.

Q. Is ChatGPT Atlas free?

A. Yes, the browser is free to download and use. However, its most advanced features, such as “Agent Mode” for automating tasks, are only available to paying ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscribers.

Q. Is ChatGPT Atlas available for Windows?

A. No, not at this time. ChatGPT Atlas is currently only available for macOS. OpenAI has announced that versions for Windows, iOS, and Android will be released in the future.

Q. How is Atlas different from the ChatGPT desktop app?

A. The ChatGPT desktop app is a program that gives you access to the chatbot in a separate window. ChatGPT Atlas is a complete web browser, like Chrome or Safari, that has the chatbot built directly into it, along with other AI-powered browsing features.