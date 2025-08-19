OpenAI Launches ‘ChatGPT Go’ in India at INR 399 with UPI Support

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Go, created specifically for users in India. At ₹399 per month, the plan is positioned as a more affordable option to bring advanced AI tools to a much wider audience. Alongside the launch, the company has also enabled UPI (Unified Payments Interface) as a payment option across all subscription tiers in India, making it easier for people to sign up without relying on international cards.

Key Takeaways

New Plan: ChatGPT Go is a new subscription tier for India, priced at ₹399 per month.

ChatGPT Go is a new subscription tier for India, priced at ₹399 per month. Target Users: Designed for students, freelancers, and casual users who want more than the free version but prefer not to pay for ChatGPT Plus.

Designed for students, freelancers, and casual users who want more than the free version but prefer not to pay for ChatGPT Plus. Key Features: Offers access to GPT-5 messages, image generation, and file uploads.

Offers access to GPT-5 messages, image generation, and file uploads. UPI Payments: Available across all plans in India, including Go, Plus, and Pro.

India has emerged as one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets. Many users rely on ChatGPT for tasks ranging from learning and creative projects to professional assignments. With ChatGPT Go, OpenAI is offering a middle option between the free version and the more expensive ChatGPT Plus, which is currently priced at ₹1,999 per month.

Subscribers of ChatGPT Go will see a clear improvement over the free plan. According to OpenAI, the tier allows ten times more messages, ten times more image generations, and ten times more file uploads per day. It also doubles the memory capacity, enabling the AI to retain longer conversations and provide more tailored responses. Most importantly, Go subscribers gain access to GPT-5, the company’s most advanced model, which brings improvements in speed, accuracy, and support for multiple Indian languages.

The addition of UPI is another significant move. UPI is already the most widely used method of digital payments in India, so its integration with ChatGPT subscriptions removes a key barrier for users who previously needed an international card. Subscription prices are also now displayed in Indian Rupees, which makes the purchase experience more straightforward.

It is worth noting that ChatGPT Go does not include every feature from the higher tiers. Unlimited usage, legacy models like GPT-4o, and advanced tools such as deep research or the Sora video creation model remain available only in the more expensive Plus and Pro plans. The Pro tier, which is focused on businesses and heavy professional users, is priced at ₹19,900 per month. Go, on the other hand, aims at users who want more than the free service but do not require the complete package.

This launch underlines OpenAI’s commitment to India. Earlier this year, CEO Sam Altman met with Indian startup founders and developers, many of whom raised concerns about dollar-based pricing being too high for local adoption. By introducing ChatGPT Go at a localized price point and adding UPI, OpenAI has responded directly to that feedback. The move suggests a wider strategy to make AI adoption not only global in reach but also accessible in a way that feels practical for local markets.

FAQs about ChatGPT Go in India

Q: What is ChatGPT Go?

A: ChatGPT Go is a new, affordable subscription plan launched by OpenAI for users in India. It is priced at ₹399 per month and offers more features than the free version.

Q: What are the main features of the ChatGPT Go plan?

A: The plan provides higher message limits, more daily image generations, and increased file uploads compared to the free version. It also includes access to the GPT-5 model and longer memory for conversations.

Q: Can I pay for ChatGPT Go using UPI?

A: Yes, OpenAI has added UPI payment support for all its subscription plans in India, including ChatGPT Go, ChatGPT Plus, and ChatGPT Pro.

Q: How is ChatGPT Go different from ChatGPT Plus?

A: ChatGPT Go is a more budget-friendly option with higher usage limits than the free plan. ChatGPT Plus, priced at ₹1,999 per month, is a premium plan for advanced users with higher usage limits, priority access, and additional tools not available in the Go plan.

Q: Is the ChatGPT Go plan available in other countries?

A: No, India is the first country where OpenAI is rolling out the ChatGPT Go plan. The company plans to gather feedback from Indian users before considering a wider launch.