OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, a personalized AI assistant for businesses

OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT Pulse, a personalised version of its AI assistant created specifically for enterprise clients. Powered by the company’s latest GPT-4o model, this new tool is designed to understand and securely work with a company’s internal data. In practice, pulse functions almost like a well-informed colleague, offering employees tailored insights and answers that reflect their organisation’s unique context, from internal documents to business software.

Here are the main takeaways:

What ChatGPT Pulse Does

ChatGPT Pulse is built to serve as an expert on a company’s internal information. Unlike the standard ChatGPT experience, which draws on general web knowledge, Pulse securely links into a business’s data repositories. This means employees can ask highly specific questions about internal projects, company policies, customer histories, or even sales figures, and get answers that are relevant to their actual workflows.

For instance, a sales team member could ask, “What were the key concerns from our top client in the last quarter?” Pulse could then scan CRM data, client emails, or meeting notes and return a concise summary. That ability to go beyond surface-level responses is where OpenAI hopes it will stand out.

The assistant isn’t just about answering questions either. It can also draft emails using company-approved templates, interpret sales charts uploaded by employees, and walk staff through internal procedures. OpenAI says Pulse will even suggest follow-up questions on its own, nudging employees toward useful insights they might not have thought to look for. In that sense, it’s both a retrieval tool and a discovery tool.

Who Can Use It and Why It Matters

Pulse is not part of the free or ChatGPT Plus subscriptions. Instead, it is included within ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI’s top-tier plan for larger organisations. By introducing Pulse, OpenAI is placing itself in direct competition with business-focused AI solutions like Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Workspace AI.

For companies, the appeal is straightforward. Rather than employees spending time digging through multiple files, folders, or databases, they can ask Pulse for information and receive instant, reliable answers. This has the potential to streamline decision-making and boost productivity.

Perhaps most importantly, OpenAI emphasises security. Since Pulse operates within the Enterprise environment, proprietary data remains private and is not used to train OpenAI’s general models. The rollout has already started, with ChatGPT Enterprise customers finding Pulse available in their admin settings.

In short, OpenAI seems to be betting that businesses want not just a smarter chatbot, but one that genuinely understands their day-to-day context. Whether Pulse will live up to that expectation is something we’ll see as more companies begin using it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is ChatGPT Pulse available for free or ChatGPT Plus users?

A. No, ChatGPT Pulse is an exclusive feature for customers on the ChatGPT Enterprise plan.

Q. What is the difference between ChatGPT Pulse and the regular ChatGPT?

A. Regular ChatGPT provides answers based on general internet data. ChatGPT Pulse connects to your company’s specific internal data sources to provide personalised, context-aware answers for business use.

Q. Which AI model does ChatGPT Pulse use?

A. ChatGPT Pulse is powered by GPT-4o, OpenAI’s latest and most capable AI model.

Q. How does ChatGPT Pulse handle data privacy for businesses?

A. Pulse operates within the security framework of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI affirms that business data is not used for training its general models, ensuring company information remains confidential.

Q. When can my company start using ChatGPT Pulse?

A. OpenAI has started rolling out ChatGPT Pulse to all ChatGPT Enterprise customers. It should be available in the admin console for eligible organisations.