OpenAI Plans New Jobs Platform to Compete with LinkedIn

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is preparing to move into professional networking with a new AI-powered jobs platform. The company has confirmed that the service, tentatively called the “OpenAI Jobs Platform,” is under development and scheduled to launch by mid-2026. This step places OpenAI in direct competition with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network owned by Microsoft.

Key Takeaways

• OpenAI is developing an AI-powered jobs platform to launch by mid-2026.

• The platform will use artificial intelligence to match workers with companies.

• The new service will put OpenAI in direct competition with LinkedIn, which has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide.

• OpenAI will also introduce a certification program for AI skills to prepare workers for the changing job market.

The upcoming platform is designed to use artificial intelligence to connect job seekers with companies in a more efficient way. According to Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, the idea is to better align what businesses are looking for with what workers can offer. She also noted that the service is intended to support not only large organizations but also small businesses and local governments that often face challenges in finding skilled talent.

The timing is significant because the use of AI in recruitment is already growing quickly. LinkedIn has recently integrated multiple AI-driven features to help both companies and job seekers. If OpenAI delivers on its plans, it could increase the pressure on existing platforms to accelerate their own AI developments.

The relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft adds an interesting angle. Microsoft is OpenAI’s largest backer and also the owner of LinkedIn. This means that one of Microsoft’s biggest investments will effectively be competing against one of its own subsidiaries.

Alongside the jobs platform, OpenAI is also expanding its “OpenAI Academy” with a certification program aimed at testing and recognizing “AI fluency.” A pilot version is expected to begin in late 2025. The company has set a target of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030, with Walmart already signed on as an early partner. OpenAI believes this program will help prepare workers as AI continues to reshape job roles across industries.

India is also likely to be a central focus. With more than 150 million LinkedIn users, it is the second-largest market for the platform after the United States. India’s large and fast-growing tech workforce makes it an attractive region for OpenAI’s expansion. The company has already opened an office in New Delhi and hired a local team, signaling its long-term interest in the country.

The launch of the jobs platform is one piece of a broader plan by OpenAI to diversify its products beyond ChatGPT. CEO Sam Altman has suggested that the company is exploring other consumer applications, including a web browser and a social media service. Together, these efforts point toward a larger strategy to build a suite of AI-driven tools that reach far beyond conversational AI.

FAQs

Q: What is the name of OpenAI’s new jobs platform?

A: The project is currently called the OpenAI Jobs Platform. The final name may be different upon launch.

Q: How will the OpenAI Jobs Platform differ from LinkedIn?

A: The platform will use its core AI models to create more precise matches between candidates and jobs. It will also be tied to a new AI skills certification program.

Q: When will the new platform be available?

A: The OpenAI Jobs Platform is expected to launch by mid-2026.

Q: Will the new platform be available in India?

A: While no official announcement has been made for India-specific availability, OpenAI has a growing presence in the country, suggesting it could be a target market.