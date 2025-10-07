News

OpenAI Puts Popular Apps Like Spotify and Canva Inside ChatGPT

OpenAI now lets you use apps like Spotify, Canva, and Expedia directly within ChatGPT. Find out how this works and see the full list of available app connections.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
6 Min Read
OpenAI Puts Popular Apps Like Spotify and Canva Inside ChatGPT

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s capabilities by connecting it with several popular third-party applications, allowing users to do things like create playlists, design visuals, and plan trips, all from within a single chat. This feature, known as ChatGPT plugins, is available to subscribers of the paid ChatGPT Plus plan. In simple terms, it connects the AI with live internet data and external services, making it far more useful for real-world, everyday tasks.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT can now connect to external apps and services through a feature called plugins.
  • This functionality is exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.
  • Initial app partners include Spotify, Canva, Expedia, Slack, and Shopify.
  • Users can install and manage these plugins from a dedicated “Plugin Store” inside ChatGPT.
  • The integrations allow ChatGPT to access current information and perform actions on behalf of the user.

How App Integrations Work in ChatGPT

This update fundamentally changes how ChatGPT operates. In the past, it could only rely on the information it was trained on, which had a fixed cutoff date. Now, with plugins, it can pull in live data and interact with other applications in real time.

For instance, you could ask ChatGPT to plan a weekend getaway, and it might use the Expedia or KAYAK plugin to fetch current flight prices and hotel availability. The process feels seamless; you don’t need to leave the chat or open other tabs.

To try this out, a ChatGPT Plus user first has to enable plugins through the settings under the “Beta features” section. Once activated, a new option appears when starting a conversation, letting users choose and enable up to three plugins at once. ChatGPT then automatically selects the most suitable one for a given request. So, if you ask it to “create a social media post for Diwali,” it may choose to use the Canva plugin to generate a custom design template.

The Full List of Major Apps

OpenAI initially launched this feature with a handful of partners, and the list has been expanding steadily. These integrations span a variety of categories, from travel and shopping to productivity and automation. Below are some of the main apps currently available through ChatGPT plugins:

  • Canva: Create designs, presentations, and social media graphics.
  • Spotify: Build personalized music playlists based on your prompts.
  • Expedia & KAYAK: Search for flights, book hotels, and get travel tips.
  • Instacart: Order groceries directly from nearby stores.
  • Klarna: Compare prices and shop for products online.
  • OpenTable: Reserve tables at restaurants.
  • Shopify: Manage online stores for merchants.
  • Slack: Send messages or generate quick summaries to share with team channels.
  • Wolfram: Handle complex calculations and access deep computational data.
  • Zapier: Automate workflows by connecting with thousands of other web tools.

This new capability transforms ChatGPT from being just a conversational assistant into something closer to a central digital workspace—a hub where various tools can work together seamlessly. Many users have already started sharing creative examples online, from building entire business strategies with real-time data to assembling detailed travel itineraries complete with bookings.

OpenAI has also released documentation for developers who want to create their own plugins. That likely means we’ll see many more integrations appear over time, gradually turning ChatGPT into an even broader platform that connects nearly every kind of online service in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are ChatGPT plugins?

A. ChatGPT plugins are extensions that allow the AI to connect with third-party applications. This helps it access live information from the internet and perform specific actions, like booking a flight or ordering food.

Q. Is this feature available for free?

A. No, the ability to use plugins is currently exclusive to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, the paid version of the service.

Q. How do I start using these apps with ChatGPT?

A. If you are a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you need to go to your account settings, select “Beta features,” and enable the “Plugins” option. After that, you can access the Plugin Store to install and activate the apps you want to use.

Q. Is it safe to connect external apps to my ChatGPT account?

A. OpenAI has stated that it has put safety measures in place. However, users should be careful about what personal information they share with plugins, just as they would with any other third-party application. It is always a good practice to review the privacy policy of each plugin you install.

OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features
OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 7, 2025, Offer Free Rewards
Royal Enfield Offers Unique Diwali Gifts for Motorcycle Fans
Meta Announces Candle Subsea Cable to Boost Internet in East and Southeast Asia
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API OpenAI Makes Codex AI Coding Model Generally Available Through API
Next Article OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 16 Launch in India on October 16 with New AI Features
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Airtel Business to Secure Indian Railways Digital Network with New Contract
Airtel Business to Secure Indian Railways Digital Network with New Contract
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G with 50MP OIS Camera in India
Samsung to launch Galaxy M17 5G with 50MP OIS Camera in India
By Srishti Gulati
Nokia Presents Advanced 6G and AI Defense Technology at India Mobile Congress 2025
Nokia Presents Advanced 6G and AI Defense Technology at India Mobile Congress 2025
By Swayam Malhotra
Instagram Rolls Out Map Feature in India to Connect Friends
Instagram Rolls Out Map Feature in India to Connect Friends
By Aditi Sharma
Paytm Now Creates a Custom Rap Song from Your Monthly Spending
Paytm Now Creates a Custom Rap Song from Your Monthly Spending
By Mahak Aggarwal
Zupee's New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month
Zupee’s New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month
By Gauri

You Might also Like