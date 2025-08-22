OpenAI to Open First India Office in New Delhi Later This Year

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based AI research and deployment company, is preparing to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year. The decision is not entirely unexpected. India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market by users, right after the United States. To support this expansion, the company has already registered a legal entity, OpenAI India Private Limited, and started hiring a local team.

The move also reflects support for the Indian government’s IndiaAI mission, which is focused on creating a trusted and inclusive AI ecosystem. By establishing a presence in New Delhi, OpenAI intends to work more closely with local partners, including government bodies, businesses, developers, and academic institutions. The aim is to make advanced AI tools easier to access while also tailoring products to fit the needs of Indian users.

Key takeaways

OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.

India has become OpenAI’s second-largest market by users.

The office supports the government’s IndiaAI mission.

A local team is already being hired to collaborate with partners.

This step highlights OpenAI’s long-term focus on India.

A focus on India’s thriving AI ecosystem

OpenAI’s decision comes in direct response to India’s rapid adoption of its tools. In the past year, the number of weekly active ChatGPT users in the country has risen more than fourfold. India also ranks among the top five developer markets on the OpenAI platform globally.

To strengthen its presence further, the company recently introduced a new subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, priced at ₹399 per month. The plan also supports payments through UPI, a clear attempt to make its services more affordable and accessible for a price-sensitive market.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has frequently pointed to India’s potential in the global AI space. In a recent podcast, he said the country has all the right ingredients to become a leader, highlighting its strong base of tech talent, its world-class developer community, and government support. OpenAI has also been working on initiatives specific to India, such as improving its models to better handle Indic languages.

The new office is expected to deepen engagement with Indian users and customers. A local team will be important in shaping tools and features that address the country’s unique needs, particularly around accessibility and cost.

Impact and future plans

The arrival of a major global AI firm like OpenAI could have a significant ripple effect on India’s AI landscape. It may encourage more collaboration, boost talent development, and help create more local AI solutions. At the same time, it raises the level of competition in the Indian market, where global players like Google with Gemini and local startups such as Krutrim and Sarvam AI are already active.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to host its first Education Summit and Developer Day in India later this year. These events will bring together students, developers, and startups who are contributing to the growth of AI in the country.

In many ways, this move underscores India’s growing importance in the global AI ecosystem. For OpenAI, it is not just about expanding into a new market but about treating India as a partner in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is OpenAI India Private Limited?

A. OpenAI India Private Limited is the legal entity that OpenAI has created to conduct business and operate in India. This is a common step for global companies when setting up a physical presence in a new country.

Q2. Why is OpenAI opening an office in New Delhi?

A. OpenAI is opening an office in New Delhi to work more closely with local users, customers, and the Indian government. The city is a major hub for policy, technology, and business, making it a fitting location to manage its growing operations in the country.

Q3. Does this mean OpenAI will create AI models just for India?

A. While OpenAI will not create entirely new AI models just for India, it plans to develop features and tools tailored to the local market. This includes improving language support and creating products that are more affordable and accessible to Indian users.

Q4. Who is Sam Altman?

A. Sam Altman is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI. He is a prominent figure in the technology world and has been a strong advocate for the development of artificial intelligence.

Q5. How is India’s government involved with OpenAI?

A. The Indian government, through its IndiaAI mission, has welcomed OpenAI’s entry into the country. The partnership aims to help build an AI ecosystem that is inclusive and benefits all citizens, with a focus on areas like education, agriculture, and government services.