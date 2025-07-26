Oppo A6 Nears Launch After Receiving Multiple Certifications

Oppo seems ready to expand its A-series lineup once again, this time with a new budget-friendly model that appears to be just around the corner. A smartphone listed under model number CPH2673, which is widely believed to be the upcoming Oppo A6, has recently cleared certifications from regulatory authorities in both the UAE and Indonesia.

Key Takeaways

An Oppo smartphone bearing the model number CPH2673, believed to be the Oppo A6, has received certification from TDRA (UAE) and SDPPI (Indonesia).

The TDRA listing confirms the marketing name “Oppo A6,” eliminating speculation about the device’s identity.

These certifications suggest the phone’s launch is imminent in global markets, including India.

The Oppo A6 is expected to be a 4G LTE device targeting the budget-friendly segment.

No official details have been released yet regarding the phone’s specs like processor, camera, or battery.

The device has not yet appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which is required for sales in India.

These approvals, from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Indonesia’s SDPPI, are typically procedural, but they’re also clear indicators that the phone is nearing its official debut. With India being a core market for Oppo’s A-series, there’s reason to expect a launch there as well, even if no formal announcement has been made yet.

Interestingly, the TDRA listing spells out the device’s name as the “Oppo A6,” which helps confirm its identity without needing to rely on leaks or speculation. Unfortunately, the certifications themselves don’t reveal any specs. So for now, we’re left to speculate based on Oppo’s previous A-series offerings.

Given its likely position in the budget segment, the Oppo A6 is expected to be a 4G LTE phone. That choice tends to strike a balance between performance and cost, especially in regions where 5G is still not widespread. If it follows the path of its predecessors, we can probably expect the A6 to deliver the essentials: an LCD screen, a decent camera setup, and a large-capacity battery, something in the ballpark of 5,000mAh wouldn’t be surprising.

It’s also quite likely to run on Oppo’s ColorOS, layered over Android, though this too hasn’t been officially confirmed. The A-series has long been known for delivering practical performance at an affordable price, with a focus on battery life and user-friendly features, and the A6 seems set to continue that trend.

However, one detail worth noting is that the phone hasn’t yet appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification portal. Since BIS approval is mandatory for any phone to be sold in India, its listing there will serve as the final green light for its launch in the country.

For now, there’s no official launch date or teaser from Oppo. But with certifications lining up, and the A6 name already out in the open, it does feel like the clock is ticking down to its debut. If you’re in the market for a new budget smartphone from a trusted brand, this might be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the Oppo A6 expected to launch in India?

A1: Oppo has not given an official launch date. However, receiving international certifications suggests a launch could happen within the next few months. An Indian launch will likely follow after the device gets BIS certification.

Q2: What will be the expected price of the Oppo A6 in India?

A2: The official price is not yet known. Based on the positioning of Oppo’s A-series, it is expected to be a budget smartphone, likely priced under ₹15,000.

Q3: Will the Oppo A6 support 5G?

A3: Current information from certification listings points towards the Oppo A6 being a 4G LTE device. There is no confirmation of a 5G version at this time.

Q4: What are the known specifications of the Oppo A6?

A4: As of now, official specifications have not been revealed. The only confirmed detail is the model number CPH2673 and its marketing name, Oppo A6. Other specifications remain speculative.