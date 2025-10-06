OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G has arrived in the Indian market, and I’ve spent a good amount of time with the 12+256 GB variant in Desert Gold, which costs Rs. 30,999. This phone is clearly aimed at users who need a device that can withstand a demanding day without constantly needing a recharge. OPPO’s focus on durability and battery life is apparent from the moment you hold it, but the question is whether the rest of the package holds up in a very competitive price segment. After using this phone as my daily driver, I have a lot of thoughts on its performance, cameras, and whether it’s the right choice for you.

Key Takeaways

The 7000mAh battery is the main attraction and it easily lasts for two days of moderate use.

It has an IP69, IP68, and IP66 rating, making it very resistant to water and dust.

The 6.57-inch AMOLED display is bright and smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset provides good performance for daily tasks and casual gaming.

The camera system is decent in good lighting but struggles in low-light conditions.

ColorOS 15 comes with a lot of features but also includes pre-installed apps that can be annoying.

Design and Build Quality

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G in Desert Gold has a unique look. The back panel has a matte finish that feels smooth to the touch and does a great job of resisting fingerprints. The color itself is a gentle gold that shimmers subtly when it catches the light, which I found quite appealing. The phone feels solid in the hand, thanks to its aluminum alloy frame. Despite housing a massive 7000mAh battery, it’s surprisingly slim at just 8mm thick and weighs a manageable 190 grams.

OPPO has put a lot of emphasis on the durability of this phone. It comes with an impressive IP69, IP68, and IP66 rating, which means it’s protected against dust and can handle being submerged in water. It’s also MIL-STD-810H compliant, which suggests it can withstand a few accidental drops. I didn’t go out of my way to test these claims to their limits, but it’s reassuring to know that the phone is built to last. The flat edges provide a secure grip, and the buttons are clicky and well-placed. Overall, the design and build quality are definite strong points.

Display

The F31 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2372 pixels. The colors are vibrant, and the blacks are deep, which makes watching videos and browsing through photos a pleasant experience. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures that scrolling through social media feeds and navigating the user interface feels incredibly smooth.

Outdoor visibility is also very good. With a peak brightness of 1400 nits, I had no trouble using the phone under direct sunlight. The bezels are thin, providing an immersive viewing experience. The in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and reliable. For protection, the screen is covered with DT-Star D+ glass, which should offer good resistance against scratches. I carried the phone in my pocket with keys and coins and didn’t notice any micro-scratches on the display.

Performance and Gaming

Under the hood, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage in our review unit, the phone handles everyday tasks with ease. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and I didn’t experience any lag or stuttering during my time with the device.

When it comes to gaming, the F31 Pro 5G performs reasonably well. I played games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Asphalt 9, and the phone was able to run them at high graphics settings without any major issues. There was some occasional frame dropping in very intense moments, but for the most part, the gaming experience was enjoyable. The phone did get slightly warm after extended gaming sessions, but it never became uncomfortably hot, thanks to its vapor chamber cooling system. This is not a dedicated gaming phone, but it’s more than capable of handling some casual gaming.

Cameras

The camera setup on the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is a bit of a mixed bag. It has a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera.

In good daylight, the main camera captures detailed and vibrant photos. The colors are a bit on the saturated side, which is typical for OPPO phones, but many people will find this appealing. The autofocus is quick and accurate, and the OIS helps in getting sharp shots, even when you’re moving.

However, the camera’s performance takes a dip in low-light conditions. Photos taken at night can be a bit noisy and lack detail. The night mode does help in brightening up the images, but it can also make them look a bit artificial. The 2MP depth sensor doesn’t add much value and feels like it’s there just to increase the camera count.

The 32MP front camera takes good selfies in well-lit conditions. The images are sharp, and the skin tones look natural. The portrait mode does a decent job of blurring the background, but it can sometimes struggle with edge detection.

When it comes to video, the phone can record up to 4K at 30fps from both the rear and front cameras. The videos are detailed, and the colors are good, but the stabilization could be better, especially when you’re walking and recording at the same time.

Battery Life and Charging

The battery is where the OPPO F31 Pro 5G truly shines. The 7000mAh battery is a beast and can easily last for two full days of moderate use, which includes some social media browsing, watching videos, and a bit of gaming. On a light usage day, I was even able to stretch it to three days. This is a huge advantage for people who are always on the go and don’t want to worry about carrying a power bank.

When it’s time to charge, the 80W wired charger that comes in the box gets the job done quickly. I was able to charge the phone from 0 to 58% in about 30 minutes, and a full charge took just over an hour. This is very impressive for a battery of this size. The phone also supports reverse wired charging, which means you can use it to charge other devices.

Software and User Experience

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The user interface is clean and easy to navigate. It comes with a lot of customization options, allowing you to change everything from the icons to the always-on display. There are also several useful features, like the Smart Sidebar, which gives you quick access to your favorite apps and tools.

However, the software experience is not perfect. The phone comes with a significant amount of bloatware, including several pre-installed apps that you may never use. While you can uninstall most of them, it’s still an annoyance. OPPO has promised two years of OS updates and three years of security patches, which is decent for a phone in this price range.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2372 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits (HBM)

6.57-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2372 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits (HBM) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM: 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X

8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera: 50MP, f/1.8 (wide) with OIS + 2MP, f/2.4 (depth)

50MP, f/1.8 (wide) with OIS + 2MP, f/2.4 (depth) Front Camera: 32MP, f/2.4 (wide)

32MP, f/2.4 (wide) Battery: 7000mAh

7000mAh Charging: 80W wired charging

80W wired charging Operating System: Android 15, ColorOS 15

Android 15, ColorOS 15 Durability: IP69, IP68, IP66 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H compliant

IP69, IP68, IP66 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H compliant Dimensions: 158.2 x 75 x 8 mm

158.2 x 75 x 8 mm Weight: 190 g

190 g Colors: Desert Gold, Space Grey

Verdict

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone that excels in a few key areas. If your top priorities are battery life and durability, then this phone is an excellent choice. The massive 7000mAh battery will easily get you through two days of use, and the IP ratings provide peace of mind. The display is also great, and the performance is good enough for most users.

However, if you’re looking for the best camera phone in this price range, you might want to look elsewhere. The camera performance is decent in good lighting, but it struggles in low light. The software experience is also a bit of a letdown due to the amount of bloatware.

Overall, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is a good phone for a specific type of user. If you value practicality over everything else, then you’ll be very happy with this device. It’s a reliable workhorse that will not let you down.

FAQs

Q1. Does the OPPO F31 Pro 5G support wireless charging?

A1. No, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G does not support wireless charging.

Q2. Is the OPPO F31 Pro 5G good for gaming?

A2. The OPPO F31 Pro 5G can handle casual gaming quite well, but it is not a dedicated gaming phone.

Q3. How many years of software updates will the OPPO F31 Pro 5G receive?

A3. OPPO has promised two years of major OS updates and three years of security updates for the F31 Pro 5G.

Q4. Is the storage on the OPPO F31 Pro 5G expandable?

A4. No, the storage on the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is not expandable.

Q5. Does the OPPO F31 Pro 5G have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

A5. No, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or Bluetooth headphones.