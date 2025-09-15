Oppo F31 Pro+, F31 Pro and F31 Launch in India with MediaTek Chips

Oppo has expanded its F-series lineup in India with the launch of three new smartphones: the F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and the standard F31. Starting at ₹23,999, the new series brings MediaTek Dimensity processors, fast SuperVOOC charging, and a continued focus on portrait photography, which has long been a trademark of the F-series.

Key Takeaways

• Pricing begins at ₹23,999 for the F31.

• The flagship F31 Pro+ comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra and 100W charging.

• First sale for all three models begins on September 22, 2025.

Price and Availability

The Oppo F31 series will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s official India store, and major offline retailers. Pre-orders are open starting today, September 15.

Oppo F31 Pro+ is priced at ₹34,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option.

Oppo F31 Pro costs ₹28,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model.

Oppo F31 is available in two versions, ₹23,999 for 8GB with 128GB and ₹25,999 for 8GB with 256GB.

As a launch offer, customers can get an instant discount of up to ₹3,000 when using HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

Oppo F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro Features

The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro share many specifications. Both come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset and run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The cameras, however, set them apart. The F31 Pro+ includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens aimed at portraits. The F31 Pro carries the same 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultrawide lens but swaps the telephoto for a 2MP macro camera. Both models come with a 32MP front camera.

Battery capacity is the same at 5,000mAh, though charging speeds differ. The F31 Pro+ supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can fully charge the phone in under 30 minutes. The F31 Pro supports 80W charging.

Oppo F31 Features

The Oppo F31 is positioned as a more balanced choice in the ₹25,000 price bracket. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, it offers a dual-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front houses the same 32MP selfie camera seen in the Pro models.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, giving it a competitive edge for buyers looking for value at this price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Oppo F31 Pro+ in India?

A. The Oppo F31 Pro+ is priced at ₹34,999 for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Q. What processor is used in the Oppo F31 Pro?

A. The Oppo F31 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset.

Q. When will the Oppo F31 series go on sale?

A. The first sale for the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ will be on September 22, 2025.

Q. What is the charging speed of the Oppo F31 Pro+?

A. The Oppo F31 Pro+ supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Q. Are there any launch offers for the Oppo F31 series?

A. Yes, customers can get an instant discount of up to ₹3,000 with select bank cards from HDFC and ICICI Bank.