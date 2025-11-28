OPPO Find X9 arrives in Velvet Red colour with 7025mAh battery and sales starting December 8

OPPO India has introduced a fresh Velvet Red colour for the Find X9, and interestingly, this comes barely ten days after the series first appeared on November 18. The company mentioned that the quick follow up is a response to unexpectedly strong demand. According to OPPO, the Find X9 series reached nearly three times the sales of the previous generation during its first week, which perhaps explains the urgency behind expanding the lineup a little sooner than many might have expected.

Key Takeaways

New Colour: Velvet Red now arrives as an exclusive finish for the standard OPPO Find X9.

Price: The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 74,999, with an effective cost of INR 67,499 after bank offers.

Sale Date: Sales begin December 8 on Flipkart, OPPO E store, and retail stores.

Battery Tech: Equipped with a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery inside a notably slim frame.

Processor: Runs on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Design and Display

Velvet Red now sits alongside Titanium Grey and Space Black, adding a more vibrant alternative for buyers who prefer a bit of colour. The phone keeps the ergonomic design foundation of the series, and the in hand balance feels intentionally refined. One detail that stands out on the Find X9 is its 1.15 mm bezel, which OPPO notes as the thinnest ever used on any of its smartphones. The effect is a cleaner and less distracting viewing experience, and even though bezel reductions are common in new flagships, this one feels slightly more pronounced.

Specifications and Performance

What really separates the Find X9 from typical flagships is its internal hardware, especially the battery.

Silicon Carbon Battery

The device pushes past conventional capacity limits with a 7025mAh silicon carbon battery. This material allows more energy to fit into tighter spaces, compared to traditional lithium ion setups. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, meaning the large battery can still be topped up at a comfortable pace. It is an interesting balance of endurance and charging speed that might appeal to users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset

Performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built on a 3nm process. It focuses on high efficiency during demanding tasks. Paired with ColorOS 16, the chipset aims to maintain stable thermal performance and smooth multitasking. In daily use, this combination should theoretically help reduce performance dips that sometimes appear in longer sessions of gaming or content editing.

Camera System

For photography, OPPO includes the Hasselblad Master Camera System supported by the company’s LUMO Image Engine. This setup is designed to produce accurate colours and improved low light captures. The emphasis here is on computational imaging, and although many flagships lean on similar approaches, OPPO’s tuning often appeals to users who prefer a slightly more natural tone profile.

Price, Availability, and Offers

The Velvet Red edition is offered in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration at INR 74,999. OPPO confirmed that the sale window opens on December 8. Buyers can bring the price down to an effective INR 67,499 through partner bank deals, which is a noticeable drop if someone is planning an upgrade anyway.

There are a few early buyer perks as well. OPPO is offering a “Black Gold Gift Box” valued at INR 5,198, including the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ and a premium phone case. On top of that, customers can receive additional exchange benefits of up to 10 percent through Cashify and Servify. Financing partners like Bajaj Finserv are also providing zero down payment schemes. Another small but welcome addition is the three month complimentary access to Google Gemini Pro, something users may appreciate as generative AI tools become more common.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the effective price of the OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red?

A1: With bank offers, the effective price is INR 67,499. The official list price is INR 74,999.

Q2: Does the Velvet Red colour come with different specifications?

A2: No, the Velvet Red model shares the same hardware specifications as the Titanium Grey and Space Black variants, including the 7025mAh battery and Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Q3: When does the sale for the Velvet Red Find X9 start?

A3: You can purchase the new colour variant starting December 8 on Flipkart, the OPPO India e store, and authorised offline retailers.

Q4: What is special about the Find X9 battery?

A4: The phone uses silicon carbon technology to fit a 7025mAh capacity battery into a standard sized phone, which is significantly larger than most flagship competitors.

Q5: Does the Find X9 come with Google Gemini AI features?

A5: Yes, Find X9 series users get 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access. Jio users aged 18 to 25 can get 18 months of access at no extra cost.