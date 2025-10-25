OPPO Find X9 Series Gets Google Gemini AI for Personalised, Secure Mobile Experience

OPPO, a well-known global smart device company, has announced a closer collaboration with Google to focus on creating more personalise and secure mobile AI experiences for users around the world. This partnership brings together advanced AI features, on-device and cloud-based model deployment, and a strong commitment to user privacy. The full range of these new AI capabilities will first appear on the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series and the ColorOS 16 operating system for OPPO flagship devices.

Key Takeaways

The partnership highlights advanced AI functions, AI model deployment, and privacy using Google’s Gemini assistant.

These new AI capabilities will debut with the OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 on OPPO flagship phones.

A standout feature, AI Mind Space, lets users capture and organise on-screen content with a simple three-finger swipe and then link it with Gemini for follow-up actions.

Privacy remains central, with data processing handled securely through OPPO’s AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC) and Google Cloud’s confidential computing systems.

Purchasers of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will get a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro.

Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO, mentioned that their goal is to provide an AI assistant that genuinely understands each user’s needs while earning their trust when it comes to handling private information.

Deep AI Integration with Gemini

The heart of this collaboration lies in OPPO’s new feature called AI Mind Space, which will launch alongside the Find X9 Series. It’s an app designed to help users collect and manage information in a more natural, intuitive way. With a quick three-finger swipe, users can save whatever’s on their screen, be it text, an image, or a webpage into one central hub. From there, AI Mind Space automatically categorises and organises this content, making it easier to find and use later.

This is where Gemini steps in. OPPO has integrated AI Mind Space with Google’s Gemini to make the saved information more actionable. For instance, if someone is planning a vacation, they can save travel articles, notes, and images in their AI Mind Space, then ask Gemini to create an itinerary using that saved material. Importantly, users decide exactly what Gemini can access, ensuring they stay in control of their personal data.

Beyond AI Mind Space, Gemini can also interact with other OPPO apps on the Find X9 Series. Users can chat with Gemini, share their screen or camera for guidance, or edit photos directly. With Gemini Live, users can ask questions about what they see on screen, and Gemini responds visually by marking or explaining relevant parts. This feature could be particularly handy for everyday tasks, like fixing a small appliance or reorganising a workspace.

There’s also a creative side to this integration. The Find X9 Series introduces Gemini’s image editing model, Nano Banana, which lets users enhance photos or generate creative edits simply through text prompts. It’s a playful yet powerful way to bring AI-assisted creativity into mobile photography.

Strong Focus on Privacy and Trust

As AI becomes more deeply woven into our daily routines, privacy and trust are becoming essential. OPPO and Google appear to be taking this seriously. Their solution relies on the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC), built on Google Cloud’s confidential computing services, which ensures that all sensitive AI data is processed in a secure and encrypted environment. Even OPPO itself cannot access this protected data.

Several intelligent features, including AI Mind Space, AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI VoiceScribe, AI Recorder, and AI Writer, all operate within this secure framework. This setup lets users enjoy powerful, personalised AI experiences while feeling confident that their private information stays private.

The OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be the first to launch with this advanced AI suite. And as a bonus, buyers of either model will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro, which includes premium Gemini features and 2TB of cloud storage for an enhanced experience.

Perhaps more than just a product update, this collaboration between OPPO and Google hints at a future where AI on smartphones isn’t just about convenience but about trust, creativity, and a more meaningful connection between people and their devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the OPPO Find X9 Series?

A. The OPPO Find X9 Series is the upcoming line of flagship smartphones from OPPO. They will be the first devices to launch with the new suite of personalised and secure AI features from the collaboration between OPPO and Google.

Q. What is ColorOS 16?

A. ColorOS 16 is the upcoming operating system from OPPO, which will run on their flagship devices, including the Find X9 Series. The new AI features and Gemini integration will debut on this version of the OS.

Q. How does AI Mind Space work with Gemini?

A. AI Mind Space is an OPPO app that lets you capture and organise on-screen content (text, images, web pages) with a three-finger swipe. Gemini, the Google AI assistant, is integrated with it to access this saved content (with user permission) and perform actions, like creating an itinerary from travel notes saved in Mind Space.

Q. What is Nano Banana?

A. Nano Banana is the name of Google Gemini’s new image editing model. It allows users to enhance and apply creative edits to their photos using a simple text prompt.

Q. How is my data kept private with these AI features?

A. User privacy is handled using the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC), which leverages Google Cloud’s confidential computing services. This system ensures that sensitive data used for AI processing is fully encrypted and secure, making it inaccessible to any third party, including OPPO itself.