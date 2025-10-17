OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch Announced, Targets Mobile Photography Lead

OPPO, the global smart device brand, has announced the upcoming India launch of its flagship Find X9 Series smartphones, following the line-up’s initial debut in the Chinese market. The new series aims to establish a high standard for mobile photography and overall flagship smartphone excellence in India.

Key Takeaways

The OPPO Find X9 Series is launching in India after a successful debut in China.

It features the Hasselblad Master Camera System with a breakthrough 200MP Telephoto on the Find X9 Pro model.

The phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Find X9 Pro has a 7500mAh battery, and the Find X9 has a 7025mAh battery.

Both models run on the latest ColorOS 16 operating system.

Redefining Mobile Imaging with Hasselblad

At the heart of the Find X9 Series lies its focus on mobile imaging. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are equipped with the Hasselblad Master Camera System, enhanced by OPPO’s in-house LUMO Image Engine for next-level computational photography.

The Find X9 Pro, in particular, pushes camera capabilities even further with a groundbreaking 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera. This camera has been co-developed with Hasselblad in both sensor calibration and optical design, ensuring it meets the brand’s precise standards for clarity and detail, especially in zoom photography.

Beyond stills, the series also emphasizes advanced video capabilities. It supports recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision, which should allow for smooth and cinematic footage. With modes like Stage Mode and AI Sound Focus, the Find X9 Series is built to handle challenging recording environments, whether it’s a concert or a fast-paced outdoor scene. For professionals, the addition of LOG recording with ACES support enables seamless integration into professional editing workflows.

Performance and Design Details

The Find X9 Series stands among the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, developed on an advanced 3nm platform. This processor, combined with OPPO’s third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, promises not just speed but long-lasting endurance.

The Find X9 is equipped with a 7025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro features a larger 7500mAh capacity, expected to last up to two days on average use.

In terms of design, the series introduces a refined new aesthetic that emphasizes both comfort and elegance. Each model features a smooth matte glass finish paired with a matte aluminum frame, offering a sleek look and a firm, comfortable grip.

The displays are designed for immersive viewing. The Find X9 sports a compact 6.59-inch flat display, while the Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch screen. Both displays are bordered by ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels on all sides, creating a strikingly symmetrical look.

Color options are distinct for each model. The Find X9 comes in Titanium Grey and Space Black, while the premium Find X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

ColorOS 16 and Connectivity

Running on the latest ColorOS 16, the Find X9 Series introduces a more intelligent, smooth, and connected smartphone experience. The new system includes features like the Luminous Rendering Engine and Seamless Animation, both designed to make everyday use feel exceptionally fluid.

OPPO’s AI enhancements continue to shape the user experience through features such as AI Portrait Glow, which refines lighting and tones in real time. The series also expands on device connectivity, allowing users to link up effortlessly with PCs, Macs, and various accessories.

OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India), headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, operates one of India’s largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company remains focused on innovation, especially in imaging technology and battery optimization.

More details about the Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 are expected to be revealed at the upcoming India launch event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What are the key camera features of the OPPO Find X9 Series?

A. The Find X9 Series features the Hasselblad Master Camera System with the LUMO Image Engine. The Find X9 Pro model specifically includes a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera. Both models support video recording up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision.

Q. Which processor powers the OPPO Find X9 Series?

A. The series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on an advanced 3nm platform.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the new Find X9 phones?

A. The standard Find X9 has a battery capacity of 7025mAh, while the premium Find X9 Pro has a larger 7500mAh battery.

Q. What are the screen sizes of the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro?

A. The Find X9 features a 6.59-inch flat display, and the Find X9 Pro has a larger 6.78-inch immersive flat display.

Q. What is ColorOS 16 and what new features does it have?

A. ColorOS 16 is the latest operating system for the Find X9 Series. It includes new features like the Seamless Animation and Luminous Rendering Engine for a smooth user interface, along with AI features like AI Portrait Glow.