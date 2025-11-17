OPPO Find X9 Series launches in India November 18 with 200MP Hasselblad camera

OPPO has officially confirmed that its new flagship lineup, the Find X9 Series, will launch in India on November 18 at 12:00 PM IST. The company seems quite confident about the photography capabilities this time, placing strong emphasis on its new 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera. There is also the addition of the LUMO Image Engine and what OPPO is calling an industry first True Colour Camera. For anyone interested, the entire announcement will be streamed live on OPPO’s official YouTube channel, which feels pretty convenient.

Key Takeaways

The OPPO Find X9 Series launches in India on November 18, 2025, at 12:00 PM.

The phone’s main camera system includes a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera.

It also brings a new LUMO Image Engine and a True Colour Camera.

The series will debut with the new ColorOS 16 software.

The launch event will be streamed live on OPPO’s YouTube platform.

The Find X9 Series is positioned to enter the premium smartphone segment in India, and it is part of OPPO’s long-running Find X lineup. This series has usually represented the company’s top-tier innovations, especially in display and camera technology. From what OPPO has shared so far, it seems they are continuing that tradition, perhaps even leaning into it more than usual by prioritising camera performance.

The biggest highlight here, at least in my view, is the continued partnership with Hasselblad. They are a well known Swedish camera brand with a reputation for precise and natural color reproduction. Bringing a 200 megapixel telephoto camera into a smartphone is unusual and a little bold. It suggests OPPO is aiming for extremely detailed zoom performance, something that might appeal to people who often crop their photos or take long-range shots. I think this could be interesting to test in real-world conditions once the phone is out.

Along with the high-resolution telephoto sensor, OPPO is introducing what it calls an industry-first True Colour Camera. Details are still limited, but it likely involves a new sensor or a new processing approach that tries to maintain natural color accuracy. This works alongside the new LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s advanced processing system that the company claims can deliver photos with what they describe as unmatched realism and depth. I suppose we will only know how accurate those claims are once samples are available, but the idea itself is promising.

The Find X9 Series will also be the first to feature ColorOS 16. This updated version is based on Android and aims to offer a cleaner, more intuitive interface with improved cross device connectivity. OPPO mentioned better battery performance and strong processing power as well, which is expected for a premium device but still nice to see highlighted.

Anyone interested in seeing the phone up close can watch the launch event live on OPPO’s YouTube channel. It should give a complete look at the design, some of the camera features and hopefully the pricing information too, which many people will be waiting for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the OPPO Find X9 Series launching in India?

A1: The OPPO Find X9 Series is launching in India on November 18, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST.

Q2: What are the main camera features of the OPPO Find X9?

A2: The series features a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera, an industry first True Colour Camera and the new LUMO Image Engine for image processing.

Q3: What is the LUMO Image Engine?

A3: The LUMO Image Engine is OPPO’s new image processing system for the Find X9 Series. The company claims it helps capture photos with high realism and depth.

Q4: What software will the OPPO Find X9 run on?

A4: The OPPO Find X9 Series will run on the new ColorOS 16, which is based on the Android operating system.

Q5: How can I watch the OPPO Find X9 launch event?

A5: You can watch the live stream of the launch event on OPPO’s official YouTube channel on November 18 at 12:00 PM.