OPPO Find X9 Series Set to Launch in India

OPPO has officially announced that its next flagship lineup, the Find X9 Series, will launch in India on November 18, 2025. The new series is heavily focused on imaging innovation, spotlighting a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera, a first-of-its-kind True Colour Camera, and a Real-Time Triple Exposure HDR system.

Interestingly, OPPO India also introduced the LUMO Lab, a new India-exclusive initiative designed to fine-tune the phone’s imaging performance for Indian users and real-world scenarios.

Key Highlights from the Announcement

Launch Date: November 18, 2025

Telephoto Camera: 200MP Hasselblad lens with up to 13.2x lossless zoom

LUMO Lab: Local collaboration between OPPO engineers and Indian photographers Joseph Radhik, Ashik Aseem, and Zaid Salman

True Colour Camera: Equipped with a spectral sensor for precise skin tones and natural color accuracy

Triple Exposure HDR: Captures three exposures in one frame, reducing motion blur or “ghosting”

High-Resolution Imaging: All three rear cameras can shoot 50MP photos by default, surpassing the standard 12MP output found in many flagships

The LUMO Lab Initiative

The LUMO Lab is an India-specific collaboration that aims to enhance how OPPO smartphones interpret local colours, textures, and lighting conditions. The idea is to optimize the camera experience for authentic Indian conditions-everything from the richness of festival colors to the varied nuances of Indian skin tones.

Photographers Joseph Radhik, Ashik Aseem, and Zaid Salman are the first partners in this program. Working closely with OPPO’s imaging team, they’ll help refine the camera’s algorithms for the Find X platform, beginning with the Find X9 Series. It’s a move that feels both localized and forward-thinking-almost like OPPO is tuning the camera with a real-world artistic touch rather than relying purely on lab calibration.

Find X9 Series Camera Hardware

At the heart of the Find X9 Pro lies its star attraction: the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera. It features a large 1/1.56-inch sensor, capable of achieving 13.2x lossless zoom through intelligent sensor cropping. This means you can zoom in on distant subjects-say, a performer on stage-while retaining crisp, detailed results. The lens offers an f/2.1 aperture and supports tele-macro photography with a focus distance as close as 10cm.

The main camera uses a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828 sensor and debuts the Real-Time Triple Exposure HDR system. Unlike conventional HDR modes that capture multiple images in quick succession, this system records three exposures simultaneously-bright, medium, and dark-within a single frame. That effectively removes the common motion blur and ghosting artifacts you often see in HDR photos of moving subjects.

The True Colour Camera takes things even further. It includes an 8-channel spectral sensor that evaluates the color spectrum and temperature of light in real time. This data helps all rear cameras produce images with lifelike skin tones and consistent color balance, even in complex lighting setups.

Software and Additional Features

OPPO has made an interesting design decision this time: all three rear cameras shoot in full 50MP by default. That’s a first for any smartphone, and it allows for greater flexibility when cropping or editing images.

The setup includes:

50MP Ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view

50MP Periscope Telephoto camera on the standard Find X9 model, supporting 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom

All image data is processed through the new LUMO Image Engine, an AI-driven software suite that focuses on color consistency and noise reduction. OPPO claims this engine is 50% more power-efficient, which enables demanding features like 4K Motion Photos-essentially short video clips paired with still images-and high-res 50MP default capture.

When it comes to video, the Find X9 Series supports 4K 120fps slow-motion and Dolby Vision 4K HDR recording across all lenses, ensuring professional-grade footage regardless of which camera you use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When is the OPPO Find X9 Series launching in India?

A1: The Find X9 Series will launch in India on November 18, 2025.

Q2: What is OPPO’s LUMO Lab?

A2: The LUMO Lab is an India-focused initiative by OPPO that brings together local photographers Joseph Radhik, Ashik Aseem, and Zaid Salman to tailor the camera experience for Indian users and environments.

Q3: What makes the Find X9 Pro’s telephoto camera special?

A3: It’s a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, offering 13.2x lossless zoom for exceptionally detailed long-distance photography.

Q4: How does the Real-Time Triple Exposure HDR system work?

A4: Instead of taking multiple photos sequentially, it captures three different exposures simultaneously within a single frame. This eliminates blur or ghosting in HDR shots of moving subjects.

Q5: Do all the cameras shoot at 50MP?

A5: Yes, all three rear cameras-main, ultra-wide, and telephoto-capture 50-megapixel photos by default, offering higher detail than the standard 12MP output typical in most smartphones.