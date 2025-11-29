OPPO Find X9 vs OnePlus 15 key specs, features and pricing compared

The OPPO Find X9 has arrived in India at 74,999 rupees, placing it directly against the OnePlus 15 which starts at 72,999 rupees. Both phones target users who want a premium Android device with long battery life, strong cameras, and fast performance. While they share many common features, each phone tries to appeal to a different type of buyer.

Key Takeaways

Both phones offer 1.5K displays with high brightness.

OnePlus 15 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite while OPPO Find X9 uses the Dimensity 9500.

OnePlus 15 gives a higher 165Hz refresh rate for gaming.

OPPO provides one extra Android upgrade compared to OnePlus.

OnePlus 15 has a slightly larger 7300mAh battery with faster charging.

OPPO Find X9 is more compact and lighter in hand.

Display and Durability Differences

OPPO has positioned the Find X9 as a compact flagship with a 6.59 inch screen, while the OnePlus 15 keeps a taller 6.78 inch panel. Many buyers prefer large displays, but users who value one hand use may lean toward the Find X9. Both designs use a square camera module on the top left, and both use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. The OnePlus 15 carries an IP69K rating which offers slightly better protection than the Find X9’s IP69 rating.

Both displays run at 1.5K resolution with a peak brightness of 3600 nits. This level of brightness helps outdoors under strong sunlight. The experience stays similar on both phones in daily viewing, but OnePlus gets an edge with a 165Hz refresh rate and 165fps support in select games. This gives smoother motion in gaming titles that support high frame rates.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, these phones use different engines. The OnePlus 15 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Oppo Find X9 utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both chips use advanced 3nm technology. Users can choose RAM options up to 16GB and storage up to 1TB on both models.

Neither phone includes a memory card slot or a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, they both include stereo speakers and advanced biometric security with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors under the display.

Software experience stays similar as ColorOS 16 and OxygenOS 16 now share a common base. OPPO offers 5 Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates, giving it one extra OS version over OnePlus which offers 4 upgrades.

Camera Systems

Both smartphones feature a triple 50 MP camera setup, but the lenses differ. The OnePlus 15 includes a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The Oppo Find X9 offers a 3x optical zoom periscope lens. The spec sheet indicates that the Oppo Find X9 features Hasselblad Color Calibration, a feature known for producing natural colors.

Video creators might prefer the OnePlus 15 as it supports 8K video recording at 30fps. The Oppo Find X9 limits recording to 4K resolution. Both phones include high-quality selfie cameras capable of 4K video recording.

Battery Life and Charging Speed

OnePlus clearly wins in the battery department. It packs a massive Silicon-Carbon 7300 mAh battery. This is significantly larger than the 7025 mAh battery found in the Oppo Find X9. Charging is also faster on the OnePlus 15. It supports 120W wired charging, which can charge the phone to 100% in roughly 40 minutes. The Oppo Find X9 supports 80W wired charging. Both devices offer convenient 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging for accessories

FAQs

Q1: Is the OPPO Find X9 better than the OnePlus 15 for gaming?

A1: The OnePlus 15 gives a higher 165Hz refresh rate and 165fps support, making it a better pick for gaming.

Q2: Which phone offers longer software support?

A2: The OPPO Find X9 offers 5 Android upgrades while the OnePlus 15 offers 4.

Q3: Which phone has the bigger battery?

A3: The OnePlus 15 has a 7300mAh battery compared to the Find X9’s 7025mAh unit.

Q4: Which phone is more compact?

A4: The OPPO Find X9 has a smaller 6.59 inch display which makes it easier to hold.

Q5: Do both phones support wireless charging?

A5: Yes, both offer 50W wireless charging.