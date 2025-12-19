OPPO India Joins Shark Tank India Season 5 as Co Presenter

OPPO India has officially come on board as the Co Presenter for Shark Tank India Season 5, partnering with Sony LIV for the upcoming season of the widely followed business reality show. It is a notable collaboration, and one that places the smartphone brand right at the center of one of India’s most influential startup platforms. In many ways, the move feels aligned with OPPO’s broader interest in supporting young creators, founders, and people who are trying to carve out their own professional paths. Season 5 is set to begin airing in January 2025 and promises another strong lineup of investors looking to back the next wave of Indian startups.

Key Takeaways

OPPO India has been named the official Co Presenter for Shark Tank India Season 5.

The new season will stream on Sony LIV starting January 2025.

The partnership was announced at a dedicated event in Mumbai.

A panel of 13 Sharks, featuring both returning and new investors, will evaluate startup pitches.

The collaboration highlights how technology can help young entrepreneurs tell their stories and grow their ideas.

The official announcement took place at the Shark Tank India set in Mumbai, which added a certain symbolic weight to the occasion. Key representatives from both organizations were present, including Ranjana Mangla from Sony LIV and Goldee Patnaik from OPPO India. They were joined by well known Sharks such as Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms and Shaily Mehrotra of Fixderma India. The setting itself reflected how far the show has come over the years, evolving from a new format into something many households now recognize instantly.

Shark Tank India has steadily built its reputation as a platform that demystifies entrepreneurship. The concept is straightforward yet compelling. Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of successful investors, known as Sharks, who then decide whether or not to invest their own money. Over four seasons, the show has helped audiences across both small towns and major cities understand how businesses actually start, struggle, and sometimes succeed. Sony LIV, the digital streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has played a central role in making the show accessible and widely popular.

Season 5 brings an expanded and diverse panel of investors. In total, there are 13 Sharks representing sectors such as fashion, aviation, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Familiar faces like Aman Gupta of boAt and Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals return to the tank, which should feel reassuring to regular viewers. At the same time, new investors like Hardik Kothiya from Rayzon Solar and Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo Aviation add fresh perspectives. This mix, I think, keeps the format from feeling repetitive and allows for more varied feedback during pitches.

From OPPO India’s perspective, this partnership is positioned as more than a standard sponsorship. The company has stated that it wants to actively support the spirit of creation among Indian youth. By associating with Shark Tank India, OPPO connects with a generation that already relies heavily on mobile technology to build, manage, and promote their businesses. In a way, the show reflects how entrepreneurship today is closely tied to digital tools, quick communication, and constant connectivity.

India’s startup ecosystem continues to grow at a steady pace, and platforms like Shark Tank India provide founders with rare visibility. For many entrepreneurs, even those who do not secure funding, the exposure itself can be transformative. With OPPO joining as Co Presenter, the upcoming season is expected to place additional emphasis on how modern tools and technology help founders stay confident, visible, and connected. Viewers can likely expect a wide range of pitches, from everyday consumer products to more complex solutions such as solar energy and healthcare innovations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will Shark Tank India Season 5 start?

A1: The new season is scheduled to premiere in January 2025 on Sony LIV.

Q2: Who are the new Sharks in Season 5?

A2: New investors joining the show include Hardik Kothiya of Rayzon Solar and Shaily Mehrotra of Fixderma India.

Q3: Where can I watch Shark Tank India?

A3: Episodes can be streamed on the Sony LIV app or website. The show is also typically broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television.

Q4: What is the role of OPPO India in this season?

A4: OPPO India is the Co Presenter for Season 5 and is partnering with Sony LIV to support India’s entrepreneurial community.