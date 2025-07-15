OPPO India Launches LUMO Photography Awards 2025: Chance to Win Up to Rs 5 Lakhs

OPPO India has officially kicked off the second edition of its annual photography contest, now rebranded as the LUMO Photography Awards 2025. This initiative is more than just a competition—it’s OPPO’s way of championing mobile photography talent across the country. With cash prizes going up to ₹5 lakh and premium OPPO devices up for grabs, the contest is designed to spotlight both creative storytelling and the company’s cutting-edge imaging technology.

Key Takeaways

LUMO Photography Awards 2025 by OPPO India is open for entries.

The Gold winner stands to win ₹5,00,000.

Entries are accepted across nine creative categories.

Round 1 deadline: September 15, 2025.

Winners will be announced in November 2025.

The jury features top photographers and media industry experts.

Following the success of last year’s “imagine IF” awards, the LUMO rebranding reflects OPPO’s renewed focus on elevating mobile imaging and personal storytelling. As Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product & Digital Marketing at OPPO India, put it, the awards are about “celebrating the creative journey behind every compelling visual,” all backed by the power of OPPO’s technology.

Participation Details

Open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above, the competition invites photo submissions across nine thoughtfully crafted categories:

Super Snap : Everyday moments caught in a spontaneous blink.

: Everyday moments caught in a spontaneous blink. Youth : For those aged 18-24, bringing bold new perspectives.

: For those aged 18-24, bringing bold new perspectives. Live : Moments that breathe—a glance, laughter, wind-tousled hair.

: Moments that breathe—a glance, laughter, wind-tousled hair. Me : Self-portraits or candid reflections showcasing individuality.

: Self-portraits or candid reflections showcasing individuality. Vibe : Mood, light, color, texture—the essence of a scene.

: Mood, light, color, texture—the essence of a scene. Story : A sequence of images narrating a deeper tale.

: A sequence of images narrating a deeper tale. Connection : Human bonds, group portraits, real-life interactions.

: Human bonds, group portraits, real-life interactions. Culture : A fresh addition in partnership with Discovery, spotlighting India’s vibrant cultural landscape.

: A fresh addition in partnership with Discovery, spotlighting India’s vibrant cultural landscape. Environs: Nature, landscapes, and our relationship with the world around us.

Submission Process and Timeline

Interested participants should head over to the official awards website at lumo.oppo.com/in. Round 1 entry will be accepted until midnight IST on September 15, 2025. Each submission must include a title and a 60- to 150-word description detailing the photo’s symbolism.

From these, a jury will shortlist 50 finalists. These individuals will then receive the OPPO Find X8 Pro to complete a special creative photography task in Round 2. Final selections will weigh creativity, emotional impact, and narrative clarity, with winners to be revealed by the end of November 2025.

Prizes and Recognition

Winners of the LUMO Photography Awards 2025 can look forward to impressive rewards:

Gold Winner : ₹5,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity

: ₹5,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity Silver Winner : ₹2,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity

: ₹2,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity Bronze Winner: ₹1,00,000

Additionally, each category winner will be awarded OPPO’s latest flagship smartphone.

Judging Panel

The judging panel is comprised of some big names in photography and media. Joseph Radhik, celebrated for his iconic wedding and portrait work, and Vikram Channa, VP and Editorial Chief at Warner Bros. Discovery Southeast Asia, bring both artistic vision and editorial rigor to the table. Their insights promise a balanced and thoughtful evaluation of every entry.

At the heart of this initiative is OPPO’s LUMO Imaging System—a fusion of hardware and computational tech that brings out nuanced lighting, cinematic bokeh, and vibrant tones. It’s designed to give users the tools they need to tell their stories in the most vivid way possible.

This isn’t OPPO’s first brush with global recognition. The 2023 edition of its global photography contest attracted over 700,000 submissions from 51 countries. The 2024 Indian debut saw over 34,000 entries. With the 2025 theme “Super Every Moment,” the company aims to elevate even the most everyday experiences into something worth remembering.

FAQs about LUMO Photography Awards 2025

Q1: What is the theme for the OPPO LUMO Photography Awards 2025?

A1: This year’s theme, “Super Every Moment,” encourages participants to find extraordinary stories in everyday life.

Q2: Do I need an OPPO phone to participate in the LUMO Photography Awards?

A2: Not for Round 1. All mobile photographers can enter. Finalists will be provided with an OPPO Find X8 Pro for Round 2.

Q3: Can I submit multiple entries in different categories?

A3: Yes, multiple entries across categories are allowed. For detailed guidelines, check the official website.

Q4: When will the winners be announced?

A4: Winners will be revealed by the end of November 2025.

Q5: What are the technical specifications for photo submissions?

A5: Accepted formats: JPG, JPEG, PNG, DNG, HEIC, HEIF. Minimum width: 1000 pixels. File size: 1MB to 20MB.