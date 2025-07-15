News

OPPO India Launches LUMO Photography Awards 2025: Chance to Win Up to Rs 5 Lakhs

OPPO India announces LUMO Photography Awards 2025, offering Indian photographers a chance to win up to Rs 5 lakhs and latest OPPO devices.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
OPPO India Launches LUMO Photography Awards 2025

OPPO India has officially kicked off the second edition of its annual photography contest, now rebranded as the LUMO Photography Awards 2025. This initiative is more than just a competition—it’s OPPO’s way of championing mobile photography talent across the country. With cash prizes going up to ₹5 lakh and premium OPPO devices up for grabs, the contest is designed to spotlight both creative storytelling and the company’s cutting-edge imaging technology.

Contents
Key TakeawaysParticipation DetailsSubmission Process and TimelinePrizes and RecognitionJudging PanelFAQs about LUMO Photography Awards 2025

Key Takeaways

  • LUMO Photography Awards 2025 by OPPO India is open for entries.
  • The Gold winner stands to win ₹5,00,000.
  • Entries are accepted across nine creative categories.
  • Round 1 deadline: September 15, 2025.
  • Winners will be announced in November 2025.
  • The jury features top photographers and media industry experts.

Following the success of last year’s “imagine IF” awards, the LUMO rebranding reflects OPPO’s renewed focus on elevating mobile imaging and personal storytelling. As Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product & Digital Marketing at OPPO India, put it, the awards are about “celebrating the creative journey behind every compelling visual,” all backed by the power of OPPO’s technology.

Participation Details

Open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above, the competition invites photo submissions across nine thoughtfully crafted categories:

  • Super Snap: Everyday moments caught in a spontaneous blink.
  • Youth: For those aged 18-24, bringing bold new perspectives.
  • Live: Moments that breathe—a glance, laughter, wind-tousled hair.
  • Me: Self-portraits or candid reflections showcasing individuality.
  • Vibe: Mood, light, color, texture—the essence of a scene.
  • Story: A sequence of images narrating a deeper tale.
  • Connection: Human bonds, group portraits, real-life interactions.
  • Culture: A fresh addition in partnership with Discovery, spotlighting India’s vibrant cultural landscape.
  • Environs: Nature, landscapes, and our relationship with the world around us.

Submission Process and Timeline

Interested participants should head over to the official awards website at lumo.oppo.com/in. Round 1 entry will be accepted until midnight IST on September 15, 2025. Each submission must include a title and a 60- to 150-word description detailing the photo’s symbolism.

From these, a jury will shortlist 50 finalists. These individuals will then receive the OPPO Find X8 Pro to complete a special creative photography task in Round 2. Final selections will weigh creativity, emotional impact, and narrative clarity, with winners to be revealed by the end of November 2025.

Prizes and Recognition

Winners of the LUMO Photography Awards 2025 can look forward to impressive rewards:

  • Gold Winner: ₹5,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity
  • Silver Winner: ₹2,00,000 + OPPOgrapher opportunity
  • Bronze Winner: ₹1,00,000

Additionally, each category winner will be awarded OPPO’s latest flagship smartphone.

Judging Panel

The judging panel is comprised of some big names in photography and media. Joseph Radhik, celebrated for his iconic wedding and portrait work, and Vikram Channa, VP and Editorial Chief at Warner Bros. Discovery Southeast Asia, bring both artistic vision and editorial rigor to the table. Their insights promise a balanced and thoughtful evaluation of every entry.

At the heart of this initiative is OPPO’s LUMO Imaging System—a fusion of hardware and computational tech that brings out nuanced lighting, cinematic bokeh, and vibrant tones. It’s designed to give users the tools they need to tell their stories in the most vivid way possible.

This isn’t OPPO’s first brush with global recognition. The 2023 edition of its global photography contest attracted over 700,000 submissions from 51 countries. The 2024 Indian debut saw over 34,000 entries. With the 2025 theme “Super Every Moment,” the company aims to elevate even the most everyday experiences into something worth remembering.

FAQs about LUMO Photography Awards 2025

Q1: What is the theme for the OPPO LUMO Photography Awards 2025?
A1: This year’s theme, “Super Every Moment,” encourages participants to find extraordinary stories in everyday life.

Q2: Do I need an OPPO phone to participate in the LUMO Photography Awards?
A2: Not for Round 1. All mobile photographers can enter. Finalists will be provided with an OPPO Find X8 Pro for Round 2.

Q3: Can I submit multiple entries in different categories?
A3: Yes, multiple entries across categories are allowed. For detailed guidelines, check the official website.

Q4: When will the winners be announced?
A4: Winners will be revealed by the end of November 2025.

Q5: What are the technical specifications for photo submissions?
A5: Accepted formats: JPG, JPEG, PNG, DNG, HEIC, HEIF. Minimum width: 1000 pixels. File size: 1MB to 20MB.

Govt Issues High-Risk Alerts Over Critical Security Flaws in Windows, Office, and More
OnePlus 13R Gets a Notable Price Cut on Flipkart
Stuffcool Introduces Click Trio 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for Apple Users
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Likely Soon
Kia Carens Clavis EV Launches in India Today
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Likely Soon Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Likely Soon
Next Article Stuffcool Introduces Click Trio 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for Apple Users Stuffcool Introduces Click Trio 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for Apple Users
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

VinFast Opens Pre-Bookings for VF 6, VF 7 Electric SUVs in India
VinFast Opens Pre-Bookings for VF 6, VF 7 Electric SUVs in India
By Aditi Sharma
Tesla Showroom Opens in Mumbai, Cars Start at Rs 60 Lakh
Tesla Showroom Opens in Mumbai, Cars Start at Rs 60 Lakh
By Vishal Jain
OnePlus Rolls Out Plus Mind AI Tools to 13 Series Phones
OnePlus Rolls Out Plus Mind AI Tools to 13 Series Phones
By Mahak Aggarwal
Western Digital Announces Major Discounts on HDDs During G.O.A.T. Sale
Western Digital Announces Major Discounts on HDDs During G.O.A.T. Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
Vivo Debuts X200 FE and X Fold5
Vivo Debuts X200 FE and X Fold5 in India
By Srishti Gulati
Samsung Crowns Delhi AI Legends
Samsung Crowns Delhi AI Legends #PlayGalaxy Cup Season 4 Champions
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like