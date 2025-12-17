OPPO India Lists Top Gadgets for Christmas and New Year 2025 Gifting

OPPO India has shared its curated list of smartphones and audio products positioned as gifting options for the Christmas and New Year 2025 season. The selection seems clearly aimed at buyers who want something practical but still a bit special, whether that means strong performance, durability, or just a premium design that feels gift-worthy. The lineup spans multiple price brackets and includes smartphones as well as wireless audio, which makes sense given how varied gifting needs usually are at the end of the year.

At the top sits the flagship Find X9 in a new Velvet Red finish, while the F31 Pro+ focuses on durability and long battery life. The K13 series leans into gaming and performance, and there is also a more affordable K13 5G for everyday users. To round things out, OPPO has added a pair of budget-friendly wireless earbuds for those looking for a smaller but still useful gift.

Key Takeaways

OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition: Premium flagship with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and a 7025mAh battery, priced at ₹74,999.

OPPO F31 Pro+: Highly durable phone with IP69 rating and a 7,000mAh battery for ₹32,999.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series: Gaming-focused phones featuring a built-in cooling fan, starting at ₹27,999.

OPPO K13 5G: Budget-friendly option with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, priced at ₹19,999.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+: Wireless earbuds with up to 35 hours of playback for ₹2,099.

OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition

The Find X9 Velvet Red Edition sits at the top of OPPO’s holiday lineup and is clearly positioned as the premium choice. The new red color option joins the existing Titanium Grey and Space Black variants, and it does add a bit of personality compared to more neutral finishes. Under the hood, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is designed to handle demanding tasks while still keeping power consumption in check.

One detail OPPO highlights is the extremely slim 1.15mm bezels, which give the display a wide, immersive feel, especially when watching videos or playing games. On the camera side, the phone uses a system co-engineered with Hasselblad and powered by the OPPO LUMO Image Engine. This setup focuses on better color accuracy and improved low-light photography, something many users tend to notice in everyday use.

Powering everything is a large 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, which should reduce downtime quite a bit. The device runs on ColorOS 16 and includes new AI-driven features along with updated privacy controls, although how often users rely on those AI tools probably depends on individual habits.

OPPO F31 Pro+

The OPPO F31 Pro+ is clearly aimed at users who prioritize durability, perhaps travelers or people who spend a lot of time outdoors. It features a 360° Drop Resistant Aegis Architecture and comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. In practical terms, that means strong protection against dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays, which is more than what most phones offer.

What stands out is that despite housing a large 7,000mAh battery, the phone remains relatively slim at 7.96mm. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is not a flagship processor but should be efficient enough for daily tasks. The combination of a big battery and a balanced chipset suggests long usage times without the phone feeling overly bulky or heavy.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G

OPPO’s K13 Turbo Series, which includes the K13 Turbo Pro 5G and K13 Turbo 5G, is designed with performance in mind. The most notable feature here is the built-in cooling fan, making it the first smartphone series in India to offer this kind of hardware cooling. For mobile gamers or users who push their phones hard, this could make a real difference during longer sessions.

The series features a 120Hz flat display, a design choice many gamers prefer for more consistent touch response. It also packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Together, these features point toward a phone that can handle extended gaming or multitasking without constant breaks for charging or cooling down.

OPPO K13 5G

The standard OPPO K13 5G serves as the entry-level option within the K13 lineup. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM, which should be sufficient for most everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and casual gaming. The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still a strong offering at this price point.

On the camera front, the phone includes a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera. Battery life is another highlight here, with a 7,000mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging. This setup should comfortably get most users through a full day, and probably more, on a single charge.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+

For those looking at audio accessories, OPPO is recommending the Enco Buds 3 Pro+. These wireless earbuds use 12.4mm drivers, aiming for clear sound output with a noticeable bass presence. They support Bluetooth 5.4, which helps maintain stable connections and keeps audio in sync, particularly when watching videos or playing games.

Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with the charging case included. The earbuds also come with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes. As a relatively affordable accessory, they make sense as either a standalone gift or an add-on to a smartphone purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition in India?

A1: The OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition costs ₹74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Q2: Does the OPPO K13 Turbo really have a cooling fan?

A2: Yes, the OPPO K13 Turbo Series includes a built-in cooling fan designed to manage heat during gaming and heavy usage.

Q3: Is the OPPO F31 Pro+ waterproof?

A3: The OPPO F31 Pro+ carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against water, dust, and high-pressure sprays.

Q4: What is the battery capacity of the OPPO K13 5G?

A4: The OPPO K13 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.