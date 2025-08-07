OPPO India Provides Discounts on Repairs This August 11

OPPO smartphone users might want to mark their calendars, August 11, 2025, is the next OPPO Service Day, and it comes with a bunch of repair discounts and freebies. This monthly program, which takes place at all authorised OPPO Service Centres across India, is part of the brand’s continued effort to strengthen after-sales support for its customer base.

Every 11th of the month, OPPO offers customers reduced prices on select out-of-warranty repairs, along with a few complimentary services. It’s become a recurring fixture now, and one that’s especially helpful for anyone holding onto an older OPPO model in need of a tune-up.

Key Takeaways

What: OPPO Service Day

OPPO Service Day When: August 11, 2025 (and every 11th of the month)

August 11, 2025 (and every 11th of the month) Where: All 570+ authorised OPPO Service Centres in India

All 570+ authorised OPPO Service Centres in India Main Benefits: Discounts on repairs for the mainboard, camera, display, and back cover

Discounts on repairs for the mainboard, camera, display, and back cover Free Services: Protective film, back cover, software upgrades, phone sanitisation

Protective film, back cover, software upgrades, phone sanitisation Eligible Devices: Select models from the OPPO Reno, F, A, K, and Find series

Available Discounts and Services

Here’s what customers can expect on August 11. If you own an eligible device, you can get 30% off on repairs involving the mainboard or camera. Display replacements are up to 20% off, while back cover replacements may go up to 30% off. It’s worth noting that these offers apply to certain models and component types, mainly within OPPO’s popular lineups, the Reno, F, A, and K series, plus the higher end Find series.

And it’s not just about repairs. OPPO is also giving away some useful services for free. Walk-in customers can get a fresh protective screen film and a basic back cover at no cost. The service centres are also offering free software updates to help users stay on the latest, more secure version of ColorOS. And while you wait, they’ll even sanitise your phone, again, no charge.

After-Sales Network and Digital Support

OPPO’s physical service network is quite extensive, with over 570 service centres operating across India. The company has consistently ranked high for after-sales service satisfaction. In fact, Counterpoint Research has often highlighted OPPO’s efficiency and speed when it comes to handling customer issues, something that regular users seem to appreciate.

But support doesn’t stop at the service desk. For those who prefer resolving things from the comfort of home, OPPO offers a digital Self-Help Assistant. You can access it via the support section on OPPO’s website, the MyOPPO app, or even through HeyTap Cloud, which is OPPO’s own cloud platform. The assistant walks users through common fixes, things like battery problems or network issues, and includes options to check spare part prices, schedule service appointments, and track repair progress in real time.

All of this ties in closely with India’s growing focus on Right to Repair policies. The initiative, led by the Department of Consumer Affairs, encourages companies to empower users with better access to spare parts, repair tools, and manuals. OPPO’s move toward transparent pricing and self-service tools fits pretty well within that framework, even if informally.

In short, if your OPPO phone’s been acting up, or you’ve just been meaning to get that cracked screen looked at, August 11 might be a good day to do it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is OPPO Service Day held every month?

A: Yes, OPPO Service Day is a recurring event held on the 11th day of every month at all authorised service centres in India.

Q2: Are the repair discounts available for all OPPO phone models?

A: No, the discounts apply only to select models across the Reno, F, A, K, and Find series. You should check with your nearest service centre for your device’s eligibility.

Q3: How can I find out the price of a spare part before visiting the service centre?

A: You can check the real-time price of spare parts using the Self-Help Assistant on the OPPO Support website or through the MyOPPO application.

Q4: Do I need to book an appointment for the Service Day?

A: While walk-ins are welcome, booking an appointment through the support app or website is recommended to save time and ensure a smoother experience.

Q5: What is the Right to Repair framework in India?

A: The Right to Repair framework is a government policy that encourages manufacturers to make it easier for consumers to repair their own electronics by providing access to genuine spare parts, tools, and information.