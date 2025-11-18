OPPO launches Find X9 Series in India with Dimensity 9500 chip and 7500mAh battery

OPPO India officially introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, during an event in New Delhi today. These two devices step in as successors to the Find X8 series, bringing a noticeable leap in performance, battery tech, and imaging hardware. The company seems quite confident positioning the Find X9 Series directly against other premium Android smartphones. The Find X9 starts at INR 74,999, while the top-tier Find X9 Pro comes in at INR 1,09,999. Both models go on sale beginning November 21, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Price: Find X9 starts at ₹74,999; Find X9 Pro costs ₹1,09,999.

Battery: Find X9 Pro features a 7500mAh Silicon Carbon battery.

Processor: Both phones run on MediaTek’s 3nm Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Camera: Find X9 Pro offers a 200MP Hasselblad periscope telephoto lens.

Availability: Sales begin on November 21 across Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO retail stores.

Pricing and Sale Details

OPPO has kept its pricing fairly straightforward. The standard Find X9 is offered in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at INR 74,999, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB option is available at INR 84,999. Buyers get to choose between Titanium Grey and Space Black, both of which lean toward a subtle premium look.

Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro arrives in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB configuration, priced at INR 1,09,999. It comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal, and both shades feel quite intentional, almost as if OPPO wanted the Pro model to carry a more understated but luxurious personality.

Alongside the phones, OPPO also announced the Enco Buds3 Pro+ wireless earbuds priced at INR 2,099.

Display and Design Build

OPPO continues to refine its signature curved aesthetic with what it calls a “Quad Curved” design. Interestingly, while the display edges curve, the frames themselves remain flat to offer better hand grip. The Find X9 Pro features a large 6.78 inch AMOLED display, whereas the standard Find X9 opts for a slightly more compact 6.59 inch panel. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate powered by LTPO technology, which usually helps with smoother animations and better battery efficiency.

One detail that genuinely stands out is the durability certification. OPPO has included IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. This combination is uncommon and means the devices are protected against dust, high pressure water jets, submersion, and even high temperature water sprays. Both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. With peak brightness reaching 3600 nits, visibility in direct sunlight should hardly be an issue.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process. This SoC uses a CPU setup that includes one prime core clocked at 4.25GHz. On paper, this configuration is designed for heavy multitasking and gaming workloads, and OPPO seems to be trying to address heat concerns by including a fairly large vapor chamber cooling system.

The phones ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. OPPO promises 5 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, which is reassuring, especially for users who plan to keep their phone long term.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is one of the biggest upgrades in the Find X9 Series. The Find X9 Pro carries a large 7500mAh battery, and the standard Find X9 still manages an impressive 7025mAh. OPPO reached these numbers by using Silicon Carbon battery technology. This material allows for higher energy density without significantly increasing device thickness. It sounds almost surprising at first, but OPPO has been pushing this battery tech for a while.

For charging, both devices include 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. Wireless charging is also included through 50W AIRVOOC, although users need OPPO’s proprietary dock for optimal speeds.

Camera Specifications

The camera department is where OPPO usually focuses a lot of attention, and the Find X9 Pro continues that pattern. It features a triple camera system tuned in partnership with Hasselblad. The primary camera uses a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 50MP ultra wide lens. The highlight here is the 200MP periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. I think many users will likely be curious about how this telephoto sensor performs in low light and at long zoom ranges.

The standard Find X9 features three cameras too, although with different sensors. It houses a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50MP ultra wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both phones support 4K video recording at 60fps and 120fps, complete with Dolby Vision support.

Launch Offers

For the initial sale period, OPPO is offering a 10 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI, HDFC, and Kotak Bank cards. Customers also get up to a 10 percent exchange bonus through Cashify, which might help bring the effective pricing down a little.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the OPPO Find X9 Pro in India?

A1: The OPPO Find X9 Pro costs INR 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Q2: Does the OPPO Find X9 Series support wireless charging?

A2: Yes, both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro support 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Q3: Is the OPPO Find X9 waterproof?

A3: Yes, the series has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water submersion, and high pressure water sprays.

Q4: Which processor does the Find X9 use?

A4: Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Q5: How many Android updates will the Find X9 receive?

A5: OPPO promises 5 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates for the Find X9 Series.