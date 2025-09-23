OPPO Reno 14 Review: A Stylish Phone with a Great Camera

In the Indian smartphone market, OPPO has a reputation for making phones that are stylish and have very good cameras. The OPPO Reno series has always been a big part of this reputation. The OPPO Reno 14 is the latest phone in this series, and it comes with a lot of features that look good on paper. I have been using the 8+256 GB variant in the Mint Green color. My goal was to see if the phone lives up to its price and if it is a good option for people who care about design and photography.

Key Takeaways

The phone’s main strength is its camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

The 1.5K AMOLED display is a highlight, with its high refresh rate and great colors.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor provides very good performance for daily use and gaming.

The 80W fast charging is very quick and a great feature to have.

The Mint Green color and the phone’s thin design make it look and feel good.

Design and How It Feels

The moment I picked up the OPPO Reno 14, I noticed its design. The Mint Green color on my unit has a subtle shimmer and feels smooth to the touch. The phone is very slim and light. This is a big plus for a person who does not want a heavy or bulky phone. It has a flat-edged design that is popular right now. The camera module on the back is new and gives the phone a distinct look. It is made of plastic, but it feels good and does not feel cheap.

The phone is also durable. It has an IP65 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water splashes. I found that the phone felt good in my hand, and its thin profile made it easy to use for long periods. The phone has a premium look and feel that justifies its price. OPPO has nailed the design and feel of this phone.

Display and Visual Experience

The OPPO Reno 14 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels. This is a 1.5K resolution, which is sharper than a standard Full HD+ screen. The display is bright and colorful. Watching videos on this screen is a great experience. The blacks are deep, and the colors pop. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes everything feel very smooth. Scrolling through menus, websites, and social media is fluid. No complaints with the display at all.

Another major feature of the display is its brightness. It has a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which means you can use the phone easily outdoors, even in direct sunlight. This is a big win for this phone. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, which is a modern design choice and does not get in the way of content.

Performance and Software

The OPPO Reno 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. This is a very capable chipset that provides good performance for a phone in this price range. For daily use, the phone is very fast. Apps open quickly, and multitasking is not a problem. The phone comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is more than enough for most users. There are other variants as well where you can get 12+256 GB or 12+512 GB of memory as well.

The phone is also very good for gaming. I played some graphics-heavy games on it, and the phone ran them smoothly with good frame rates. The phone did not get too hot even after a long gaming session. The Dimensity 8200 is a proven chipset and a good choice for a phone that is meant for a mix of daily tasks and gaming.

The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android 15. The software is full of features and customization options. However, it also comes with a good chunk of pre-installed apps. Some of these apps are useful, but many are not, and they can make the software feel a bit cluttered. You can remove most of them, but not all. The software is a major area where OPPO could improve.

Camera Performance

The camera is one of the main reasons to buy the OPPO Reno 14. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with OIS. It uses a Sony IMX890 sensor, which is a high-end sensor. The photos you take in daylight are very good, with great detail and accurate colors. The OIS helps a lot in low light and for taking stable videos.

The phone also has a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This is a great feature for taking portraits. The camera takes very good portrait photos with a natural background blur. The third lens is an 8MP ultrawide lens. It is good for taking wide landscape shots. The photos are decent, but they lack the detail of the main camera.

The front camera is a 32MP sensor, which takes clear and sharp selfies. In my testing, the selfies came out pretty well. The phone can record video in 4K at 30fps. The video quality is good, especially with the OIS on the main camera.

Battery Life and Charging

The OPPO Reno 14 has a 5000 mAh battery. This is a good size cell for a phone like Reno 14. With normal use, the phone can easily last for a full day. The battery life is reliable and performed as expected. For charging, the phone has 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This is a very fast charging speed. The phone can go from 0 to 100% in a little over 30 minutes. The fast charger is included in the box. This is a great feature for a person who is always on the go.

Audio and Connectivity

The phone has stereo speakers. The speakers are pretty loud and has decent depth and bass. I faced no issues while watching videos or listening to music. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has a dual SIM slot with no option for a m

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 1240 x 2772 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1800 nits Peak Brightness

6.74-inch AMOLED, 1240 x 2772 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1800 nits Peak Brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 RAM and Storage: 8+256 GB, 12+256 GB, 12+512 GB

8+256 GB, 12+256 GB, 12+512 GB Rear Cameras: 50MP (Main, OIS), 32MP (Telephoto, 2x zoom), 8MP (Ultrawide)

50MP (Main, OIS), 32MP (Telephoto, 2x zoom), 8MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera: 32MP

32MP Video Recording: Up to 4K at 30fps

Up to 4K at 30fps Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging (Charger included in the box)

80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging (Charger included in the box) OS: ColorOS based on Android 15

ColorOS based on Android 15 Price in India: Rs. 37,999 (8+256 GB)

Verdict

The 8+256 GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999, 12+256 GB is priced at Rs. 39,999, and 12+512GB is priced at Rs. 42,999. The Mint Green colour option which we have is not available in 12+512GB variant. If you want the top end config, you can get it either in Forest Green or Pearl White colour.

The OPPO Reno 14 is a phone that is made for a specific user. It is for a person who values design, a great camera, and fast charging. The phone’s camera system, with its OIS and telephoto lens, is a big reason to buy it. The display is also one of the best you can get in this price range. The 80W fast charging is also a great feature.

If you are looking for a stylish phone that takes great photos and has a very fast charging speed, the OPPO Reno 14 is a very good choice. It is a phone that provides a great experience in the areas it focuses on. The pricing could have been better, but Reno series is always about delivering the premium experience in the mid-budget segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the OPPO Reno 14 good for gaming?

A: Yes, the phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor is powerful enough to handle all games at good settings.

Q: Does the OPPO Reno 14 have a good camera for taking photos?

A: Yes, the phone has a very good camera. The main camera with OIS and the telephoto lens takes great photos.

Q: Does the OPPO Reno 14 have a headphone jack?

A: No, the OPPO Reno 14 does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use wireless headphones or a USB-C adapter.

Q: What is the battery life of the OPPO Reno 14?

A: The phone has a 5000mAh battery that can easily last for a full day of use.

Q: Does the OPPO Reno 14 come with a fast charger in the box?

A: Yes, the phone comes with an 80W fast charger in the box.