Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Expected in December, Base Model Spotted on Geekbench

Oppo appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next major smartphone lineup, the Reno 15 series, in India by the last week of December 2025. This upcoming range will reportedly succeed the Reno 14 series, and if the leaks are accurate, it could bring some substantial upgrades. What’s particularly interesting this time is the rumored inclusion of a new Reno 15 Mini model, joining the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro.

The buzz began when a device believed to be the standard Reno 15 surfaced on Geekbench, revealing key hardware details. While Oppo hasn’t made any official announcements yet, the consistency of these leaks suggests that the launch window might indeed be close.

Key Takeaways

The Oppo Reno 15 series is likely to debut in India in late December 2025.

The lineup is expected to feature Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15, and a Reno 15 Mini.

The base model (PLV110) has been spotted on Geekbench, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with 16GB of RAM.

The Pro and Mini models may sport a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor, along with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP periscope telephoto lenses.

All devices are anticipated to run Android 16 layered with ColorOS.

Performance Details Surface on Geekbench

The most reliable clue about the Reno 15 series’ performance came through its Geekbench listing. A device carrying the model number PLV110, believed to be the standard Reno 15, scored 1,668 points in single-core and 6,274 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench 6.

The listing confirmed the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU based on an “All Big Core” architecture, with clock speeds peaking at 3.25GHz. It also integrates the Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, which should handle graphics-intensive tasks smoothly.

Built on a 4nm process, the Dimensity 8450 emphasizes both raw performance and AI-driven efficiency. The benchmark also revealed 16GB of RAM and Android 16 pre-installed, further hinting that Oppo is readying this series for a modern flagship experience.

Camera and Display Expectations

When it comes to cameras, Oppo seems to be aiming high once again. Leaks suggest that the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini could feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor.

This sensor has a 1/1.56-inch optical format and 0.5μm pixels, supporting Tetrapixel binning technology for improved low-light photography. It can also handle 8K video recording at 30fps and in-sensor zoom for better detail preservation. Complementing the main sensor are a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, suggesting Oppo’s intent to prioritize zoom versatility and clarity.

The front camera might also see an upgrade, potentially featuring a 50MP selfie shooter on the Pro and Mini variants.

As for displays, reports indicate some differentiation across the lineup. The Reno 15 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch flat display, while the Reno 15 Mini might get a 6.32-inch screen. The standard Reno 15 is expected to balance the two with a 6.59-inch panel. All three are said to feature 1.5K resolution and metal frames, maintaining a premium design.

Additionally, early leaks hint at IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which, if true, would be a welcome enhancement over the previous generation.

What to Expect Next

Although Oppo hasn’t officially confirmed any details yet, the consistent stream of leaks, combined with the recent Geekbench sighting, paints a fairly clear picture. The company seems poised to launch its next-generation Reno lineup before the year wraps up, potentially giving it a strong foothold in the competitive upper mid-range and premium segments.

If Oppo delivers on these specifications—especially with the Dimensity 8450, 200MP camera, and the introduction of a compact Mini model—the Reno 15 series could be one of the more interesting Android launches to close out 2025.

