OPPO Reno14 5G Gets New Mint Green Color

OPPO India has added a Mint Green variant to its Reno14 5G lineup, riding on the back of a successful launch phase that saw the series record a 191 percent sales increase compared to its predecessor, the Reno13. That’s a big leap, and perhaps not entirely unexpected, considering how well the Reno series tends to blend design, performance, and feature-rich usability.

The new Mint Green version offers a softer, more refined aesthetic but keeps the same spec sheet as the other color options. It’s aimed at users who might want their phone to stand out without screaming for attention.

Key Takeaways

OPPO introduces a new Mint Green variant of the Reno14 5G in India.

The Reno14 series has recorded a 191 percent sales increase over the Reno13 series in its first week.

Features include a 50 MP quad-camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and ColorOS 15 with GenAI.

Built with aerospace-grade aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and IP66/IP68/IP69 certifications for durability.

Comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120 Hz display and 6000 mAh battery with 80 W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Priced at ₹37,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) and ₹39,999 (12 GB + 256 GB). Available via OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores.

Launch offers include up to ₹5,000 cashback, no-cost EMIs, exchange bonus, and free access to cloud and OTT services.

A Build That Balances Elegance and Strength

Despite the new paint job, the build remains robust and thoughtfully designed. It features an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and a slim 7.42 mm profile weighing just 187 grams. Durability is clearly a highlight, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications that ensure it handles dust, water sprays, and even hot water exposure, particularly useful during unpredictable weather or outdoor use.

The All-Round Armor structure, including Sponge Bionic Cushioning, adds another layer of shock resistance without bulking up the device.

A Display That Feels Immersive

The phone sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. Its 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio make for a fluid, high-clarity experience whether you’re watching videos or gaming.

Imaging Powered by AI

The Reno14 5G’s camera system is tailored for versatility and detail. It features a 50 MP main sensor, 50 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP selfie shooter. With hybrid AI zoom going up to 120x, it’s capable of capturing distant subjects or intricate scenes.

Low-light photography gets a boost from the Triple Flash Array, while Underwater Photography Mode expands where and how you can shoot. Video recording supports 4K HDR at 60 fps on all primary lenses.

AI Editor 2.0 adds creative control with tools like AI Recompose, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, and Reflection Remover, all meant to help you get pro-level results without the learning curve.

Strong Internal Performance

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, offering up to 20 percent better performance and 30 percent better efficiency compared to the previous generation. It’s paired with a Mali-G615 GPU and an NPU 780, designed for smooth AI task handling.

Gamers and heavy users benefit from AI HyperBoost 2.0 and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for better frame stability and network reliability. The Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System, which combines a vapor chamber and aerospace graphite, helps keep things running cool, while AI temperature controls fine-tune heat management in the background.

Powering all of this is a massive 6000 mAh battery, capable of lasting up to two days. And with 80 W SUPERVOOC fast charging, a 10-minute top-up gets you 12.8 hours of call time or around 6.5 hours of video.

Smarter OS Experience with ColorOS 15

The Reno14 5G runs ColorOS 15, which includes the Trinity Engine for performance efficiency and the Luminous Rendering Engine for smoother visuals. GenAI is deeply integrated here with tools like AI Translate, AI VoiceScribe, and AI Mind Space. There’s also Google’s Circle to Search feature, giving users quick access to contextual information.

Productivity features like AI Summary, AI Rewrite, and Extract Chart are built into the Documents app, while AI Toolbox 2.0 provides tools like Screen Translator, AI Writer, and AI Recording Summary, supporting Hindi, English, and Tamil.

Launch Offers

For early buyers, OPPO has lined up a series of promotions:

No-cost EMIs for up to 6 months

EMI plans starting at ₹2,111 per month

10 percent cashback up to ₹5,000 on credit card EMIs or ₹3,500 on non-EMIs through select banks

Zero down payment schemes up to 10 months

Exchange bonus up to ₹5,000

Free 3-month subscription to Google One 2 TB Cloud and Gemini Advanced (worth ₹5,200)

6 months of free premium access to 10 OTT platforms with Jio ₹1,199 prepaid plan

The Mint Green Reno14 5G adds a subtle yet stylish option to OPPO’s lineup while keeping all the tech that made the series such a strong performer right out of the gate. It feels like a smart step forward—practical, visually appealing, and competitively priced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the main features of the OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green?

A1: The OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green offers a slim design, durable build with IP66/68/69 ratings, AI-powered imaging with a 50MP telephoto lens, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and AI features powered by ColorOS 15.

Q2: What is the price of the OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green?

A2: The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹37,999, and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹39,999.

Q3: Where can I buy the OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green?

A3: It is available at mainline retail outlets, the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Q4: Does the OPPO Reno14 5G have good camera features?

A4: Yes, it has a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP selfie camera, along with the Hypertone Imaging Engine and AI Editor 2.0 for advanced photography.

Q5: What kind of display does the OPPO Reno14 5G Mint Green have?

A5: It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness.