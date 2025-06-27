OPPO Reno14 Series Launch on July 3rd with New Live the Aawara Life Campaign

OPPO India has launched a new chapter of its ‘Live the Aawara Life’ campaign, building anticipation for the upcoming Reno14 Series, set to debut on July 3, 2025. This new brand film features actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Pooja Hegde, who Ranbir Kapoor previously named as his “Aawara Gang”. The campaign emphasizes spontaneity, friendship, and rediscovery, positioning the Reno14 Series as an ideal travel companion for capturing moments.

The campaign’s brand film begins in a busy urban office, portraying the common experience of daily corporate life. A simple exchange of messages prompts the trio to remember a forgotten promise, leading them to leave their routines behind. They embark on a journey to the mountains, with the film showcasing their fun, laughter, and the bond of old friends. The trip is set to a re-imagined version of the classic ‘Aawara Hoon’ anthem, now a tribute to freedom.

The OPPO Reno14 Series is depicted as a key part of this adventure, described as a “fourth companion” that captures moments with its camera system. The device is highlighted for its ability to freeze candid moments with clarity, from distant views to close-up smiles, turning them into lasting memories.

OPPO has deployed the campaign across various platforms, including digital, cinemas, and OTT services, aiming for broad reach. The Reno14 Series is designed for individuals who seek exploration. Its technical specifications include a 50MP AI camera, a 3.5x Telephoto Portrait lens, and 4K 60fps HDR video capability, allowing users to capture cinematic-quality memories easily. For durability on the move, the series boasts IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Additionally, the Reno14 Series integrates AI editing tools such as AI Editor 2.0, AI Perfect Face, and AI Recompose, simplifying the post-capture process and supporting spontaneous storytelling.

Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing at OPPO India, commented on the campaign, stating that OPPO’s aim is to transform everyday experiences into memorable stories. He noted that with over 130 million Reno users globally, the brand focuses on empowering creativity and encouraging users to live fully in the present. Vashistha described ‘Live the Aawara Life’ as a celebration of exploration and spontaneity, resonating with the current generation. He added that Ishaan, Siddhant, and Pooja embody the spirit of the Reno14 Series, characterized by curiosity and readiness for new experiences.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his personal connection to the campaign, saying that being part of the Reno journey has always felt significant. He found the ‘Live the Aawara Life’ theme relevant, as it reminded him of the importance of pausing and revisiting personal promises.

Ishaan Khatter reflected on the emotional essence of the campaign, highlighting the appeal of unplanned road trips with friends. He stated that the campaign is not solely about capturing memories, but about experiencing them completely in the moment.

Pooja Hegde also spoke about the campaign’s authenticity, noting that the story conveys joy and nostalgia. She mentioned that shooting with the Reno14 felt less like acting and more like genuinely living the experience.

Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head, Delhi, Famous Innovations, discussed the evolution of the term ‘Aawara life,’ now representing the spirit of an explorer. He suggested that embracing a bit of ‘aawara’ spirit means engaging with life’s unexpected moments. Chaurasia expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with OPPO India for the Reno14 Series, which aims to integrate travel-friendly features for users. He encouraged consumers to embrace the ‘Aawara life’ and capture those moments forever.

OPPO, as a global smart device brand, has pursued a blend of aesthetic appeal and advanced technology since its first mobile phone, “Smiley Face,” was launched in 2008. The company’s current offerings include various smart devices, with the Find and Reno series being key. Beyond hardware, OPPO also provides its ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO operates in over 70 countries and regions and employs more than 40,000 individuals dedicated to improving customer experiences worldwide.

