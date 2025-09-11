OPPO to launch F31 Series in India on September 15

OPPO India is preparing to unveil its latest F31 Series on September 15, introducing three new mid-range smartphones built to handle demanding conditions without sacrificing performance. The lineup consists of the F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and the standard F31, and it is aimed at people who rely heavily on their phones in challenging environments. That includes traders working long hours outdoors, gig-economy workers constantly on the move, shopkeepers who cannot afford downtime, and young professionals who need dependable devices to keep up with busy schedules.

A survey by Counterpoint Research highlighted that overheating (41%), battery problems (32%), and accidental damage (32%) are the most common issues smartphone users face. OPPO has addressed these directly with larger vapour chambers for improved heat control, a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 360° Armour Body for better durability through multi-layer shock absorption. The series has also received an A+ certification from SGS for High-Temperature Fluency, which means stable performance even in temperatures up to 43°C.

Key features of the OPPO F31 Series

Heat management

All three phones are designed with enlarged vapour chambers. The F31 Pro+ has the largest chamber at 5,219 mm², followed by 4,363 mm² in the F31 Pro and 4,300 mm² in the F31.

Processors

The F31 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the F31 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy. The standard F31 runs on the Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Durability

The devices carry IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for resistance against drops, dust, and water. The IP68 certification allows underwater photography in 4K for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters.

Battery and charging

All models are equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO says the phones can reach 58% charge in just 30 minutes. There is also a bypass charging mode that routes power directly to the phone during gaming to reduce heat.

AI tools

The lineup introduces multiple AI-powered features. AI VoiceScribe can transcribe calls, provide real-time translations, and summarise meetings. AI Call Assistant, powered by Google’s Gemini model, can translate both sides of a call. OPPO Docs and AI Assistant for Notes add further support with document organisation, translation, and summarisation.

Outdoor Mode 2.0

This feature is designed for gig workers and delivery riders. It improves screen brightness, enhances call clarity, and enables Smart Quick Launch for delivery apps. Order Rush Boost helps prioritise network bandwidth, while App Keep-Alive prevents essential apps from shutting down unexpectedly.

Software and smoothness

The phones run on ColorOS 15, which includes OPPO’s Dual-Engine Smoothness System combining the Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine. The company claims this eliminates issues such as lag, latency, flicker, crash, mislaunch, and freeze. Additionally, OPPO’s 72-Month Fluency Protection 2.0 uses storage defragmentation and intelligent pre-loading to maintain performance for up to six years.

Cameras

The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro are equipped with a 50MP main camera with two-axis OIS, while the F31 has a 50MP main sensor paired with two 2MP portrait lenses. All models support 4K video recording at 30 fps and include AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, and Clarity Enhancer.

Pricing and storage details will be announced during the official launch. Given the hardware, the F31 Series appears to be tailored for users who need reliable smartphones capable of handling heat, long hours of use, and everyday challenges.

