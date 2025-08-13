Optiemus Infracom Launches RhinoTech Screen Protectors Made With Corning Glass

Optiemus Infracom, one of India’s well-established electronics manufacturers, has just introduced a new brand of high-quality tempered glass screen protectors called RhinoTech. What makes this launch stand out isn’t just the product itself, but the strategic collaboration behind it. Developed in partnership with Corning Incorporated, the global name behind Gorilla Glass, RhinoTech aims to blend international-grade technology with local manufacturing.

Key Takeaways

RhinoTech is a new made-in-India brand of tempered glass screen protectors from Optiemus Infracom.

The products use advanced glass technology from Corning, known for its durability.

RhinoTech includes anti-microbial glass to enhance hygiene for mobile users.

Each protector comes with a one-year unlimited replacement policy, a global first.

The company targets revenue between INR 1800 to 2000 crore by FY27.

This initiative supports the “Make in India” drive and promotes quality standards in a market dominated by low-cost imports.

These screen protectors, entirely made in India at Optiemus’ Noida facility, are tailored for Indian smartphone users who are increasingly seeking reliable, durable protection for their devices. It’s a timely move, really, as the country continues to push for self-reliance in electronics manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.

One of RhinoTech’s standout features is its use of anti-microbial glass, which adds a hygiene-focused layer to device protection. There’s also a rather bold offering that sets it apart: a one-year unlimited replacement policy. According to Optiemus, this is a global first, and frankly, it might just strike the right chord with users tired of flimsy, no-guarantee products.

Addressing India’s Unorganized Market

The timing of this launch seems no accident. The Indian market for tempered glass screen protectors is massive, projected to hit around 400 million pieces and reach a retail value of INR 20,000 crore by 2025. But here’s the catch: it’s highly fragmented and mostly unorganized. Over 90 percent of the demand is still met through inexpensive imports, which often vary widely in quality.

To counter this, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently issued a new standard for “Chemically Tempered Glass Screen Protectors” as of July 28, 2025. This includes technical guidelines around chemical tempering, mechanical strength, and visual inspection criteria. It’s a step toward leveling up quality across the board, and RhinoTech seems perfectly positioned to align with that standard.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom Limited, shared that their vision is pretty straightforward: every Indian smartphone user should have access to a top-quality, BIS-certified tempered glass protector. To ensure authenticity, each RhinoTech product will carry a fog stamp, a subtle but clear mark of legitimacy.

Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director of Corning India, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the collaboration with Optiemus is a step toward delivering premium screen protection solutions to India’s rapidly growing mobile ecosystem.

Product Features and Rollout Plan

Backed by Corning’s technology, RhinoTech protectors aim to offer both toughness and clarity. But it’s the focus on real-world usability that might really win over consumers, particularly the anti-microbial feature, which, in today’s world, feels more like a necessity than a luxury.

And that one-year unlimited replacement? It sounds ambitious, sure, but if executed well, it could build strong consumer trust. Again, it’s a first-of-its-kind promise that positions the brand differently right out of the gate.

Initially, RhinoTech will cater to the premium smartphone segment. However, there are already plans to move into the more affordable range in the near future. Sales will begin at the end of September 2025, available through the official RhinoTech website and via authorized retail partners in select Indian cities.

In many ways, RhinoTech seems less like just another brand launch and more like a statement. One that suggests Indian manufacturers are ready to compete in both quality and innovation. Whether or not it reshapes the market, it’s certainly giving it a solid nudge in that direction.

FAQs

Q1: What is Optiemus Infracom Limited?

A1: Optiemus Infracom is a prominent Indian electronics manufacturing company that produces mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Q2: What is Corning Incorporated?

A2: Corning Incorporated is an American materials science company. It is known for its specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials. The company’s Gorilla Glass is a well-known strengthened glass brand used in many smartphones and tablets.

Q3: What is the “Make in India” initiative?

A3: “Make in India” is an initiative launched by the Government of India to encourage multinational and domestic companies to manufacture their products in India. The goal is to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

Q4: What does the unlimited one-year replacement offer for RhinoTech mean?

A4: The unlimited one-year replacement offer means that if a customer’s RhinoTech screen protector is damaged, they can get a free replacement for up to one year from the date of purchase.

Q5: When will RhinoTech screen protectors be available for purchase?

A5: RhinoTech screen protectors will be available in the Indian market starting at the end of September 2025. They can be purchased online from the official RhinoTech website or from authorized dealers in certain cities.