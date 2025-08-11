Orangutan Gaming Secures First-Ever iQOO Battlegrounds Series

Team Orangutan has made history by winning the inaugural iQOO Battlegrounds Series, dominating the competition with a 61-point lead at the LAN finale in New Delhi. After three days of high-pressure Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) matches, the squad emerged as champions, securing their first major BGMI title along with a prize of INR 55 lakh.

Key Takeaways

Champions: Orangutan Gaming topped the leaderboard with 217 points.

Orangutan Gaming topped the leaderboard with 217 points. Prize Money: They claimed INR 55 lakh from the INR 1 crore prize pool.

They claimed INR 55 lakh from the INR 1 crore prize pool. MVP: Ankit ‘AKop’ Shukla earned the Most Valuable Player award with 62 finishes.

Ankit ‘AKop’ Shukla earned the Most Valuable Player award with 62 finishes. Runners-Up: Meta Ninza placed second with 156 points, while K9 Esports finished third with 121 points.

Meta Ninza placed second with 156 points, while K9 Esports finished third with 121 points. Event: The tournament marked the debut of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series, managed by NODWIN Gaming.

A Journey to the Top

The road to victory began on July 21, with 32 teams vying for a place in the Grand Finals. This roster included 30 invited squads and two qualifiers from the iQOO Community Cup. From the initial group stage, the top eight teams advanced directly to the finals, while the rest battled it out in the Semi-Finals for the remaining eight spots.

At the Grand Finals, 16 teams fought across 18 matches, with Orangutan consistently outplaying their opponents. Their star performer, Ankit ‘AKop’ Shukla, not only topped the frag charts but also earned the MVP title for his exceptional gameplay.

Emotional Victory

Reflecting on the win, Arman ‘Aaru’, Orangutan’s In-Game Leader, shared:

“Four years ago, it was just a dream. Today, it’s in our hands. Every setback, every close call, every tough day only made us stronger. We never gave up, and that made all the difference.”

Event Highlights

The LAN finale, held from August 8 to 10 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, drew thousands of esports fans. The event was powered by iQOO, known for its high-performance smartphones. CEO Nipun Marya congratulated the winners, emphasizing iQOO’s commitment to supporting India’s growing esports scene.

NODWIN Gaming, one of the leading names in global esports, handled the tournament’s execution. Co-founder Akshat Rathee praised the competitive spirit of all participants and highlighted the strong collaboration with iQOO to boost the Indian esports ecosystem.

Fans also got to interact with well-known gaming personalities like Naman “Mortal” Mathur and Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh, adding to the excitement of the finale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who won the first iQOO Battlegrounds Series?

A: Orangutan Gaming won the inaugural iQOO Battlegrounds Series. They finished with a total of 217 points.

Q: How much prize money did Orangutan win?

A: Orangutan Gaming won INR 55 lakh from the total prize pool of INR 1 crore.

Q: Who was the MVP of the tournament?

A: Ankit ‘AKop’ Shukla of Orangutan Gaming was the Most Valuable Player (MVP). He secured 62 finishes across the 18 LAN matches.

Q: What is the iQOO Battlegrounds Series?

A: It is a flagship BGMI esports tournament in India. The event is sponsored by the smartphone brand iQOO and executed by NODWIN Gaming.

Q: Where was the LAN finale held?

A: The LAN finale took place at the Noida Indoor Stadium from August 8 to 10.