OriginOS 6 Arrives in India, Rollout Starts Soon for Vivo and iQOO Phones

Vivo has officially unveiled its new Android 16-based operating system, OriginOS 6, for the Indian market, marking the end of the Funtouch OS era for its devices. This new OS represents a complete overhaul, focusing on a refreshed design, smoother performance, and deeper integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. The global rollout for OriginOS 6 begins in November 2025, and updates will reach compatible Vivo and iQOO smartphones in phases. Flagship models will be the first to receive the update, while mid-range and budget phones are expected to get the stable version gradually through the first half of 2026.

Key Takeaways

The Shift to a New User Experience

OriginOS 6 brings a fresh, modern design approach through what Vivo describes as “Light and Shadow Space.” The idea is to create a sense of depth and realism using dynamic lighting and translucent effects, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. This design language, part of the Origin Design system, is meant to be both beautiful and practical, helping users navigate with ease.

Another highlight is the new “Huarong Grid” lock screen, which allows users to freely customize widgets, clocks, and shortcuts. It’s a small but thoughtful touch that seems designed to make daily interactions feel more personal and adaptable.

Beneath the interface, Vivo’s new Origin Smooth Engine powers the system’s performance. It optimizes how the device handles computing, storage, and display to maintain consistent speed and responsiveness. The inclusion of 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing ensures that high-priority tasks get immediate attention, while Memory Fusion technology helps apps and photos load faster. According to Vivo, even large photo albums can now open over 100% faster. The OS also employs a Dual Rendering framework that improves animation efficiency by up to 35%, making transitions look and feel noticeably smoother.

AI sits at the heart of OriginOS 6, shaping how users interact with their devices. Vivo has worked closely with Google to bring advanced AI capabilities to the platform, including deeper integration with Gemini and an upgraded Circle to Search 2.0, which allows users to identify products, places, or links directly from their screen.

There’s also a new Origin Island, a small but clever addition that displays real-time, contextual information at the top of the screen—somewhat like a dynamic notification bubble that updates as you go about your tasks.

For those who use their phones for creative or work purposes, OriginOS 6 adds several AI-powered tools. AI Retouch enhances photo editing with precision, AI Image Expander intelligently extends image borders, and utilities like Smart Call Assistant and DocMaster streamline communication and document management. Altogether, these tools are designed to make daily routines a little faster and, perhaps, a bit smarter.

OriginOS 6 Rollout Timeline for Vivo and iQOO

Vivo has confirmed that the rollout will happen in several phases, beginning with its latest high-end models.

Phase 1: Early November 2025

Vivo: X Fold 5, X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, V60.

iQOO: iQOO 13.

Phase 2: Mid to Late November 2025

Vivo: X Fold 3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100.

iQOO: iQOO 12.

Phase 3: Mid-December 2025

Vivo: V60e, V50, V50e, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro.

iQOO: Neo 10, Neo 10R, Neo 9 Pro.

Updates for other eligible models, including older X-series phones like the X90 Pro and X90, along with additional V, T, Y, and iQOO Z-series devices, will follow through the first half of 2026.

Users are encouraged to keep their devices updated and watch for official over-the-air (OTA) notifications once the update becomes available for their specific model.

OriginOS 6 marks a fresh chapter for Vivo and iQOO smartphones, not just in terms of visuals but also in how users interact with technology. It’s clear that the company wants to create a more fluid, intelligent experience, one that feels not just faster, but a little more thoughtful too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is OriginOS 6 replacing Funtouch OS in India?

A: Yes, OriginOS 6 is the new operating system for global Vivo and iQOO devices, including those in India, completely replacing the previous Funtouch OS.

Q2: What Android version is OriginOS 6 based on?

A: OriginOS 6 is based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

Q3: How can I check if my phone is eligible for OriginOS 6?

A: While a complete list for all mid-range phones is still being finalised, generally, Vivo’s X-series and iQOO’s flagship number series (like the iQOO 12 and 13) are guaranteed to receive the update. You can check the ‘Software Update’ section in your phone’s Settings app for the official rollout announcement for your specific model starting in November 2025.

Q4: What is the main benefit of OriginOS 6 over the older Funtouch OS?

A: The main benefits are a completely refreshed visual design with more depth and customisation, significantly smoother performance due to the new Origin Smooth Engine, and deep integration of advanced AI features like the updated Circle to Search.

Q5: Will the update be immediately available for all listed phones in November?

A: No, the rollout is phased. The most recent flagship devices will get the update in the first wave starting November 2025. Other models will follow over the subsequent months based on the company’s testing schedule.