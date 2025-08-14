Panasonic Launches LUMIX S1II and S1IIE Cameras in India

News

Panasonic introduces the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE full-frame cameras in India, targeting professionals and creators with advanced video, AI autofocus, and durable builds.

Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE, to the Indian market. Aimed at professional photographers, filmmakers, and digital content creators, the new models offer high-resolution imaging and advanced video functions. The LUMIX S1II is priced starting at ₹3,29,990, while the LUMIX S1IIE will be available from ₹2,69,990. Both cameras can be purchased from authorized Panasonic dealers and the company’s direct online store.

Key Takeaways

  • New Models and Price: Panasonic launched the LUMIX S1II (₹3,29,990) and LUMIX S1IIE (₹2,69,990).
  • Target Audience: The S1II is for professional photographers and videographers, while the S1IIE is aimed at content creators looking to upgrade their equipment.
  • Core Technology: Both cameras feature a new AI-powered Phase Hybrid Autofocus system for improved subject tracking.
  • Video Capabilities: The cameras support high-resolution internal video recording, including 5.8K and 6K options, along with Apple ProRes RAW HQ format.
  • Performance: The S1II offers blackout-free burst shooting up to 70 frames per second (fps), and the S1IIE provides up to 30 fps.

The launch addresses the growing demand within India’s creative sector. “The creators are not just storytellers anymore, they are full-fledged producers of high-quality content,” said Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India. He noted that creators are seeking cameras with better technology and professional-grade specifications that smartphones cannot provide. These new LUMIX models are designed to supply those tools for platforms ranging from wedding films and commercials to online digital content.

LUMIX S1II for Professionals

The LUMIX S1II is built for professionals who need a versatile camera for both high-quality photos and videos. It uses a new 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor paired with a next-generation Venus Engine processor. This combination allows for faster data handling and improved image quality. The sensor’s design helps reduce rolling shutter distortion in video.

For video production, the S1II supports multiple high-resolution formats, including 5.1K at 60p and 4K at 120p. It provides up to 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in V-Log, giving colorists more flexibility during post-production. For photographers shooting action or sports, the camera can capture images at 70 fps in SH/SH PRE mode without the viewfinder blacking out. It also extends Open Gate recording, which captures the full sensor area for reframing, to 5.1K resolution at 60p.

LUMIX S1IIE for Content Creators

The LUMIX S1IIE is designed for content creators who want professional features in an accessible package. It has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and supports 6K 30p Open Gate video recording. This feature is useful for creators who need to produce content for different aspect ratios, such as horizontal video for YouTube and vertical video for social media. The camera also offers a cinematic 2.4:1 aspect ratio without cropping.

With over 14 stops of dynamic range in V-Log, the S1IIE is well-suited for projects requiring detailed color grading. For still photography, it achieves burst shooting speeds of up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter and 10 fps with the mechanical shutter, both with blackout-free viewing.

Shared Features and Technology

Both the S1II and S1IIE share several key technologies. The new Phase Hybrid Autofocus system uses AI to improve subject recognition and tracking for eyes, faces, and fast-moving subjects. A new ‘Urban Sports’ AF mode is specifically designed to follow complex movements found in activities like skateboarding and parkour.

The cameras feature an enhanced 8.0-stop in-body image stabilization (B.I.S.) system, which works with a new cropless electronic stabilization to produce smooth handheld video. Both models can record Apple ProRes RAW HQ video internally to a CFexpress Type B card. They also have dual media slots, accommodating one CFexpress Type B card and one SD card. Built to withstand tough conditions, the cameras can operate in temperatures as low as -10°C.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the main difference between the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE?

A: The LUMIX S1II has a more advanced partially stacked sensor, higher video frame rates (5.1K 60p), and a faster burst shooting speed (70 fps). The LUMIX S1IIE is more affordable, offers 6K 30p Open Gate video, and has a burst speed of 30 fps, making it a strong choice for content creators.

Q: What does “Open Gate” recording mean?

A: Open Gate is a video recording mode that uses the entire height and width of the camera’s sensor. This gives you a larger canvas, making it easier to reframe your shot for different platforms, like creating both a wide 16:9 video and a vertical 9:16 video from the same clip.

Q: Are these cameras suitable for professional wedding photography in India?

A: Yes, both cameras are well-suited for wedding photography and videography. Features like the advanced autofocus for tracking people, dual card slots for instant backup, high-quality video, and excellent image stabilization are very useful for capturing wedding events.

Q: What is the price of the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE in India?

A: The LUMIX S1II starts at an initial price of ₹3,29,990, and the LUMIX S1IIE is available from ₹2,69,990.

Q: Is any extra purchase needed to use ARRI LogC3?

A: Yes, to use the ARRI LogC3 profile for cinematic color grading workflows, you need to purchase the DMW-SFU3A Software Key separately.

Leave a Comment

