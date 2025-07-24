Panasonic Launches MINAS E7 Servo Motor in India, Aiming to Boost Industrial Automation

Panasonic’s Industry division has just unveiled its next-generation servo system, the MINAS E7 series, in India, marking another step toward enhancing the country’s industrial automation landscape. Announced in New Delhi on July 23, 2025, the MINAS E7 is built on Panasonic’s well-established A7 core algorithm platform. The focus here is on speed, compactness, and intelligence, qualities especially suited to meet the demands of Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). For context, a servo motor is essentially what allows modern machines to move with precision, managing both speed and position with exacting control.

Key Takeaways

New Product Launch : The MINAS E7 servo motor series makes its debut in India.

: The MINAS E7 servo motor series makes its debut in India. Compact Size : The new model is up to 27% smaller than previous versions in its category.

: The new model is up to 27% smaller than previous versions in its category. High Performance : With a 3.0 kHz response frequency, 6000 rpm top speed, and 20-bit encoder resolution, the motor promises refined control.

: With a 3.0 kHz response frequency, 6000 rpm top speed, and 20-bit encoder resolution, the motor promises refined control. Fast Setup : Its one-minute auto-debugging capability minimizes manual configuration.

: Its one-minute auto-debugging capability minimizes manual configuration. Indian OEM Focus: Purpose-built to support digital manufacturing needs in India.

Designed for responsiveness and usability, the MINAS E7 includes a notable feature called “TUNINGLESS.” It essentially allows the system to auto-detect a machine’s characteristics and then adjust control parameters accordingly, all within about a minute. That sort of rapid fine-tuning can dramatically cut down on setup time, particularly for technicians juggling multiple tasks on the factory floor.

Performance-wise, the E7 doesn’t hold back. It delivers a quick 3.0 kHz response frequency and can reach speeds up to 6000 rpm. The high-resolution 20-bit encoder plays a key role here, offering precise motion control that’s vital across numerous manufacturing applications. The hardware’s compact size is a major plus, too. Take the 400W driver, it’s up to 27% smaller than previous models, which makes installation a lot easier when space is at a premium. To handle complex configurations, it’s compatible with Panaterm 7 software, which can debug and monitor as many as 32 axes in real time.

Narayan Kumar, Divisional Director of Panasonic Industry, PLSIND, explained, “The MINAS E7 is built to reduce installation space, provide ultra-fast auto-tuning, and improve motion accuracy for Indian OEMs.”

Applications Across Industries

Versatility is one of the MINAS E7’s key strengths. It’s intended for use across a broad range of industrial applications, from packaging machinery and material handling to printing equipment. It also fits the bill for more specialized environments like semiconductor manufacturing, testing rigs, and inspection machines. One of its more practical strengths is its ability to work with various communication protocols. This makes it easier to integrate with factory-level systems like MES, SCADA, and ERP, offering manufacturers better connectivity within their automation networks.

Panasonic’s Industry division, a core arm of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), supports more than 3,000 businesses across India. It provides solutions in sectors including automotive, e-mobility, telecom, and factory automation, with offices spread across Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the Panasonic MINAS E7 servo motor series?

A1. The MINAS E7 is a new-generation servo system launched by Panasonic Industry division, a business unit of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND). It is designed to deliver fast, intelligent, and compact automation performance for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The system is built on Panasonic’s A7 core algorithm platform.

Q2. What are the main benefits and features of the MINAS E7?

A2. The main benefits and features are:

Compact Design: The MINAS E7 is up to 27% smaller than previous models in the same class, specifically the 400W driver. This makes it suitable for installations in space-constrained environments.

The MINAS E7 is up to 27% smaller than previous models in the same class, specifically the 400W driver. This makes it suitable for installations in space-constrained environments. High Performance: It offers a high-speed response frequency of 3.0 kHz, a maximum rotation speed of 6000 revolutions per minute, and a 20-bit encoder resolution for precise and efficient motion control.

It offers a high-speed response frequency of 3.0 kHz, a maximum rotation speed of 6000 revolutions per minute, and a 20-bit encoder resolution for precise and efficient motion control. Fast Setup: The system has a “TUNINGLESS” one-minute auto-debugging function. This feature allows the driver to automatically optimize parameters in about one minute, reducing manual tuning time and enhancing equipment stability.

The system has a “TUNINGLESS” one-minute auto-debugging function. This feature allows the driver to automatically optimize parameters in about one minute, reducing manual tuning time and enhancing equipment stability. Advanced Software: The system is supported by Panaterm 7 software, which helps with multi-axis debugging and real-time monitoring of up to 32 axes.

Q3. Which industries can use the MINAS E7?

A3. The MINAS E7 servo system is well-suited for a wide range of industrial automation applications. It is ideal for use in packaging machines, material handling systems, printing equipment, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and testing and inspection machinery.

Q4. How does the auto-tuning feature work?

A4. The “TUNINGLESS” one-minute auto-debugging function allows the driver to quickly understand the characteristics of the device it is connected to. It then adapts the control parameters automatically, which significantly reduces the time spent on manual tuning and improves the stability of the equipment.

Q5. How does the MINAS E7 integrate with other factory systems?

A5. The MINAS E7 has strong adaptability and supports multiple communication protocols. This ensures it can integrate with production line equipment and enterprise-level systems such as MES, SCADA, and ERP. This flexibility makes it a good choice for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and connectivity.