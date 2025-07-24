News

Panasonic Launches MINAS E7 Servo Motor in India, Aiming to Boost Industrial Automation

Panasonic introduces the MINAS E7 servo motor series in India, a compact, intelligent system tailored to enhance industrial automation for Indian OEMs.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
6 Min Read
Panasonic Launches MINAS E7 Servo Motor in India

Panasonic’s Industry division has just unveiled its next-generation servo system, the MINAS E7 series, in India, marking another step toward enhancing the country’s industrial automation landscape. Announced in New Delhi on July 23, 2025, the MINAS E7 is built on Panasonic’s well-established A7 core algorithm platform. The focus here is on speed, compactness, and intelligence, qualities especially suited to meet the demands of Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). For context, a servo motor is essentially what allows modern machines to move with precision, managing both speed and position with exacting control.

Contents
Key TakeawaysApplications Across IndustriesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways

  • New Product Launch: The MINAS E7 servo motor series makes its debut in India.
  • Compact Size: The new model is up to 27% smaller than previous versions in its category.
  • High Performance: With a 3.0 kHz response frequency, 6000 rpm top speed, and 20-bit encoder resolution, the motor promises refined control.
  • Fast Setup: Its one-minute auto-debugging capability minimizes manual configuration.
  • Indian OEM Focus: Purpose-built to support digital manufacturing needs in India.

Designed for responsiveness and usability, the MINAS E7 includes a notable feature called “TUNINGLESS.” It essentially allows the system to auto-detect a machine’s characteristics and then adjust control parameters accordingly, all within about a minute. That sort of rapid fine-tuning can dramatically cut down on setup time, particularly for technicians juggling multiple tasks on the factory floor.

Performance-wise, the E7 doesn’t hold back. It delivers a quick 3.0 kHz response frequency and can reach speeds up to 6000 rpm. The high-resolution 20-bit encoder plays a key role here, offering precise motion control that’s vital across numerous manufacturing applications. The hardware’s compact size is a major plus, too. Take the 400W driver, it’s up to 27% smaller than previous models, which makes installation a lot easier when space is at a premium. To handle complex configurations, it’s compatible with Panaterm 7 software, which can debug and monitor as many as 32 axes in real time.

Narayan Kumar, Divisional Director of Panasonic Industry, PLSIND, explained, “The MINAS E7 is built to reduce installation space, provide ultra-fast auto-tuning, and improve motion accuracy for Indian OEMs.”

Applications Across Industries

Versatility is one of the MINAS E7’s key strengths. It’s intended for use across a broad range of industrial applications, from packaging machinery and material handling to printing equipment. It also fits the bill for more specialized environments like semiconductor manufacturing, testing rigs, and inspection machines. One of its more practical strengths is its ability to work with various communication protocols. This makes it easier to integrate with factory-level systems like MES, SCADA, and ERP, offering manufacturers better connectivity within their automation networks.

Panasonic’s Industry division, a core arm of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), supports more than 3,000 businesses across India. It provides solutions in sectors including automotive, e-mobility, telecom, and factory automation, with offices spread across Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the Panasonic MINAS E7 servo motor series?

A1. The MINAS E7 is a new-generation servo system launched by Panasonic Industry division, a business unit of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND). It is designed to deliver fast, intelligent, and compact automation performance for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The system is built on Panasonic’s A7 core algorithm platform.

Q2. What are the main benefits and features of the MINAS E7?

A2. The main benefits and features are:

  • Compact Design: The MINAS E7 is up to 27% smaller than previous models in the same class, specifically the 400W driver. This makes it suitable for installations in space-constrained environments.
  • High Performance: It offers a high-speed response frequency of 3.0 kHz, a maximum rotation speed of 6000 revolutions per minute, and a 20-bit encoder resolution for precise and efficient motion control.
  • Fast Setup: The system has a “TUNINGLESS” one-minute auto-debugging function. This feature allows the driver to automatically optimize parameters in about one minute, reducing manual tuning time and enhancing equipment stability.
  • Advanced Software: The system is supported by Panaterm 7 software, which helps with multi-axis debugging and real-time monitoring of up to 32 axes.

Q3. Which industries can use the MINAS E7?

A3. The MINAS E7 servo system is well-suited for a wide range of industrial automation applications. It is ideal for use in packaging machines, material handling systems, printing equipment, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and testing and inspection machinery.

Q4. How does the auto-tuning feature work?

A4. The “TUNINGLESS” one-minute auto-debugging function allows the driver to quickly understand the characteristics of the device it is connected to. It then adapts the control parameters automatically, which significantly reduces the time spent on manual tuning and improves the stability of the equipment.

Q5. How does the MINAS E7 integrate with other factory systems?

A5. The MINAS E7 has strong adaptability and supports multiple communication protocols. This ensures it can integrate with production line equipment and enterprise-level systems such as MES, SCADA, and ERP. This flexibility makes it a good choice for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and connectivity.

Boost Your Multitasking Productivity with New ASUS Accessories
War 2 Becomes First Indian Film to Release in Dolby Cinema in India
Google Announces Local Gemini Processing and New AI Tools for India
itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India with AI Voice Assistant for Rs. 2,099
Minda Corp Teams Up with Qualcomm to Build Smarter Car Cockpits for India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Comic Con India and IICT Join Forces to Shape Future Talent in Animation, Gaming, and XR Comic Con India and IICT Join Forces to Shape Future Talent in Animation, Gaming, and XR
Next Article OnePlus Pad Lite Debuts in India at an Effective Price Starting Rs 12,999 OnePlus Pad Lite Debuts in India at an Effective Price Starting Rs 12,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Buds Review: A Balanced Audio Experience
JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Buds Review: A Balanced Audio Experience
Anarc Smartwatch
Layers Anarc Smartwatch Review: A Bold Statement on Your Wrist
Moto G96 5G Review: A Closer Look at Motorola's Mid-Range Contender
Moto G96 5G Review: A Closer Look at Motorola’s Mid-Range Contender
Truke Aura
Truke Buds AURA TWS Review – A budget friendly option!
OnePlus Buds 4 Review: A Refined Audio Experience
OnePlus Buds 4 Review: A Refined Audio Experience

Latest News

Hindware Launches Savio Mirror Microwave for Modern Kitchens
Hindware Launches Savio Mirror Microwave for Modern Kitchens at Rs 47,990
By Shweta Bansal
ViewSonic Launches X Series 4K Gaming Projectors and SP7 Business Projector in India
ViewSonic Launches X Series 4K Gaming Projectors and SP7 Business Projector in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung Opens New Premium Experience Store in Mumbai's Andheri West
Samsung Opens New Premium Experience Store in Mumbai’s Andheri West
By Srishti Gulati
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets New Health Features with One UI 8 Update
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets New Health Features with One UI 8 Update
By Gauri
realme Launches NARZO 80 Lite 4G in India with 6300mAh Battery, Starting at Rs 6,599
realme Launches NARZO 80 Lite 4G in India with 6300mAh Battery, Starting at Rs 6,599
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Display Survives 500,000 Folds in New Test
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Display Survives 500,000 Folds in New Test
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like