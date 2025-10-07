Panasonic Selects 11 Startups for Third Ignition Accelerator Program

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) and Panasonic Corporation (PC) have announced the selection of 11 startups for the third edition of their “Panasonic Ignition” corporate accelerator program. This year’s edition drew over 113 applicants, each aiming to develop technologies that could redefine residential living. In collaboration with the venture capital firm Beyond Next Ventures, Panasonic will mentor these early to mid-stage startups over the next three months.

Key Takeaways

Selection: 11 startups were chosen from a pool of over 113 applicants.

11 startups were chosen from a pool of over 113 applicants.

The initiative centers on advancing technology for modern home living, particularly in smart home devices, sustainable energy, and digital consumer experiences.

Selected companies will gain access to mentorship, masterclasses, strategic guidance, and possible investment opportunities.

The “Panasonic Ignition” challenge serves as a corporate accelerator that encourages young companies to develop scalable, technology-driven products for homes, with a strong focus on sustainability and long-term social benefit. Introduced in September 2025, the program allows Panasonic to collaborate directly with innovators shaping the future of residential technology.

Over the next few months, the 11 chosen startups will work closely with mentors from both Panasonic and Beyond Next Ventures. The mentorship phase will include tailored sessions and expert-led discussions on product development and growth strategy. Each startup will face specific challenges and regular evaluations, ultimately leading to the selection of the top performers at the program’s end.

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer at Panasonic Life Solutions India, noted that the program’s main objective is to meet the evolving expectations of consumers through better smart home products, cleaner energy solutions, and enhanced digital experiences.

Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO of Beyond Next Ventures, shared that his firm leveraged its deep-tech expertise to identify startups tackling issues in wellness and sustainability. He emphasized that collaborations between corporations and startups are vital for turning these innovative ideas into large-scale solutions.

The 11 Selected Startups

The cohort represents a diverse range of technologies designed to transform how people live and interact with their homes:

Ambiator: Offers a cooling system using a dew-point regenerative process to deliver fresh air while cutting electricity use by 80%.

Awiros: A Video AI platform that converts video data into real-time actionable insights.

Biomoneta: Creates an airborne decontamination device that cleans air with more than 99.999% efficiency without generating harmful byproducts.

Cantata: A universal remote system designed to control all connected home devices through a single smart interface.

Devic Earth: A deep-tech company developing scalable solutions to control air pollution across large areas.

DoorVi: A smart visitor management solution that turns any smartphone into a wireless video intercom.

Kubo Care: A health-tech startup building a contact-free monitoring system to help seniors live independently and safely.

Red Health: An integrated platform managing “first minute, last mile” emergency medical response.

Respirer Living Sciences: Develops an IoT-enabled Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) that keeps indoor air clean and fresh without wasting energy.

Spacemate: A property-tech company creating an integrated “SuperApp” for residents in premium housing communities.

The Energy Company: Builds intelligent Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to help households lower electricity costs while integrating seamlessly with solar panels and EV chargers.

The program’s third edition seems well-positioned to push forward the next wave of innovations for sustainable, smarter, and healthier homes across India.

