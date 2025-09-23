News

Paytm Adds New Reminders Feature for Recurring Payments

Paytm introduces the 'Reminders' feature, allowing users to set alerts for recurring payments like rent, tuition, and salaries to avoid missed due dates and manage finances.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Paytm Adds New Reminders Feature for Recurring Payments

Paytm has rolled out a new feature called ‘Reminders’ inside its app, aiming to make it easier for people to keep track of recurring monthly expenses. It’s designed with a very simple goal in mind: helping users avoid the stress of forgetting payments such as house rent, tuition fees, or salaries for household staff. By sending timely alerts, the tool creates a safety net around regular obligations. Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications Limited, continues to position itself as one of India’s leading financial services and merchant payments platforms.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Timely Alerts: Users get advance notifications for their upcoming payments, reducing the risk of missing important due dates.
  • Smart Suggestions: The app can recognize payments that happen frequently with the same contact and then suggest setting a reminder for them.
  • Consolidated Tracking: A dedicated dashboard lets users see all pending and completed reminders in one place, offering a clear view of financial commitments.
  • Easy Setup: The feature is available under the ‘To Mobile’ section of the Paytm app, where reminders can be created quickly for any contact.

Managing Finances with Paytm Reminders

The idea behind Reminders is fairly straightforward but also very practical. Many people juggle multiple recurring expenses, and it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. According to the company, this tool is meant to reduce that risk by giving users not only notifications on due dates but also a centralized space where every recurring payment can be tracked.

Each reminder can be tagged with a label such as ‘Rent’ or ‘Salary’, making it simple to identify at a glance. Paytm also stores a record of both active and past reminders, so users can revisit their payment history or remove alerts they no longer need.

This addition ties into Paytm’s broader push to build everyday money management tools. Not long ago, the company launched spend categorization with its Monthly Spend Summary, helping users understand where their money goes and how it’s being used.

How to Set a Reminder

Setting up a reminder within the app doesn’t take more than a few steps:

  1. Open the Paytm app and go to the ‘To Mobile’ section on the home screen.
  2. Select the ‘Reminders’ tab to check existing alerts or create a new one.
  3. Tap ‘Create New’ or pick from suggested contacts based on your payment history.
  4. Choose a contact, set the date for the reminder, and add a label or tag if you want.
  5. Confirm by clicking ‘Set Reminder’.

Once it’s set, Paytm will send a notification on the chosen date. It’s worth noting, though, that this feature is purely a reminder system. It doesn’t process automatic payments, so users will still need to complete the transaction manually once the alert comes in.

Q. Is the Paytm Reminders feature free to use?

A. Yes, the Reminders feature is a free tool available to all users within the Paytm application.

Q. Does the feature make payments automatically?

A. No, the feature is not for automatic payments. It only sends a notification on the due date to remind you to make the payment manually.

Q. What kinds of payments can I set reminders for?

A. You can set reminders for any type of recurring payment, such as tuition fees, house rent, utility bills, or salaries for domestic help.

Q. How does Paytm suggest reminders?

A. The app’s technology identifies contacts to whom you make frequent or regular payments and suggests creating a reminder for them to simplify the process.

Q. Can I edit or delete a reminder?

A. Yes, the feature allows you to review and delete reminders as needed, giving you full control over your payment alerts.

Ola S1 Electric Scooters Sell Out in 5 Minutes on Day 1 of Muhurat Mahotsav Sale
Samsung Launches AI Home Ecosystem in India with New Smart Appliances
Aprilia Launches New SR 160 Scooter with MotoGP-Inspired Race Edition
Google Play Store Adds Gemini ‘Sidekick’ for Real-Time Help in Games
Google Hints at Android-Powered PC; Qualcomm CEO Says He’s Seen It
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Perplexity Launches Its Comet Browser for Windows and Mac Users in India Perplexity Launches Its Comet Browser for Windows and Mac Users in India
Next Article Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers Big Discounts on Premium Audio and Gaming Gear
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO Reno 14 Review
OPPO Reno 14 Review: A Stylish Phone with a Great Camera
OnePlus Pad Lite Review
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: A Reliable Tablet for Entertainment and Everyday Use
Infinix Hot 60i Review
Infinix Hot 60i Review: A Budget Phone with a Huge Battery
realme P4 Pro Review
realme P4 Pro Review: A Phone of Few Compromises
Samsung Watch8 Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Review: A Lighter, Sleeker, & Faster Smartwatch

Latest News

Bajaj Dominar 400, Pulsar NS400Z Prices Remain Unchanged After GST Hike
Bajaj Dominar 400, Pulsar NS400Z Prices Remain Unchanged After GST Hike
By Mahak Aggarwal
WhatsApp Now Translates Messages Directly Inside Chats
WhatsApp Now Translates Messages Directly Inside Chats
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Rs 24,500 Price Cut in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Rs 24,500 Price Cut in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025
Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers Big Discounts on Premium Audio and Gaming Gear
By Aditi Sharma
Perplexity Launches Its Comet Browser for Windows and Mac Users in India
Perplexity Launches Its Comet Browser for Windows and Mac Users in India
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Launches 'Big Bespoke AI Festival' with Up to 47% Discount and INR 50,000 Cashback
Samsung Launches ‘Big Bespoke AI Festival’ with Up to 47% Discount and INR 50,000 Cashback
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like