Paytm Adds New Reminders Feature for Recurring Payments

Paytm has rolled out a new feature called ‘Reminders’ inside its app, aiming to make it easier for people to keep track of recurring monthly expenses. It’s designed with a very simple goal in mind: helping users avoid the stress of forgetting payments such as house rent, tuition fees, or salaries for household staff. By sending timely alerts, the tool creates a safety net around regular obligations. Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications Limited, continues to position itself as one of India’s leading financial services and merchant payments platforms.

Key Takeaways

Timely Alerts: Users get advance notifications for their upcoming payments, reducing the risk of missing important due dates.

Smart Suggestions: The app can recognize payments that happen frequently with the same contact and then suggest setting a reminder for them.

Consolidated Tracking: A dedicated dashboard lets users see all pending and completed reminders in one place, offering a clear view of financial commitments.

Easy Setup: The feature is available under the 'To Mobile' section of the Paytm app, where reminders can be created quickly for any contact.

Managing Finances with Paytm Reminders

The idea behind Reminders is fairly straightforward but also very practical. Many people juggle multiple recurring expenses, and it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. According to the company, this tool is meant to reduce that risk by giving users not only notifications on due dates but also a centralized space where every recurring payment can be tracked.

Each reminder can be tagged with a label such as ‘Rent’ or ‘Salary’, making it simple to identify at a glance. Paytm also stores a record of both active and past reminders, so users can revisit their payment history or remove alerts they no longer need.

This addition ties into Paytm’s broader push to build everyday money management tools. Not long ago, the company launched spend categorization with its Monthly Spend Summary, helping users understand where their money goes and how it’s being used.

How to Set a Reminder

Setting up a reminder within the app doesn’t take more than a few steps:

Open the Paytm app and go to the ‘To Mobile’ section on the home screen. Select the ‘Reminders’ tab to check existing alerts or create a new one. Tap ‘Create New’ or pick from suggested contacts based on your payment history. Choose a contact, set the date for the reminder, and add a label or tag if you want. Confirm by clicking ‘Set Reminder’.

Once it’s set, Paytm will send a notification on the chosen date. It’s worth noting, though, that this feature is purely a reminder system. It doesn’t process automatic payments, so users will still need to complete the transaction manually once the alert comes in.

Related FAQs

Q. Is the Paytm Reminders feature free to use?

A. Yes, the Reminders feature is a free tool available to all users within the Paytm application.

Q. Does the feature make payments automatically?

A. No, the feature is not for automatic payments. It only sends a notification on the due date to remind you to make the payment manually.

Q. What kinds of payments can I set reminders for?

A. You can set reminders for any type of recurring payment, such as tuition fees, house rent, utility bills, or salaries for domestic help.

Q. How does Paytm suggest reminders?

A. The app’s technology identifies contacts to whom you make frequent or regular payments and suggests creating a reminder for them to simplify the process.

Q. Can I edit or delete a reminder?

A. Yes, the feature allows you to review and delete reminders as needed, giving you full control over your payment alerts.