Paytm Launches Dedicated AI-First Travel Booking App ‘Paytm Checkin’

One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm) has officially unveiled Paytm Checkin, a new AI-driven travel booking app that marks a major step in the company’s ongoing AI-first strategy. With this launch, Paytm aims to reimagine the travel experience-moving away from old-style search and filter systems to a more intuitive, conversational, and personalized approach to planning trips.

The app’s goal is simple yet ambitious: to make every stage of a journey-from discovering destinations to booking and managing travel-seamless and human-like in its interaction.

Key Takeaways

AI Assistant: Built-in conversational assistant for natural trip planning, destination suggestions, itinerary creation, and booking management.

Multi-Modal Booking: Book flights, trains, buses, and metro rides through a single unified platform.

Cost Transparency: Zero convenience fees on all bookings, ensuring fair and transparent pricing.

Flexibility & Assurances: Includes free flight cancellation for ₹99, Travel Pass for added savings, Paytm Assured for reliable bus refunds, and Ticket Assure for confirmed train seat assistance.

Real-Time Tracking: Live flight tracking keeps travellers updated throughout their journey.

Conversational Trip Planning with AI

At the heart of Paytm Checkin is its AI assistant, designed to transform the way users plan their trips. Instead of dealing with drop-down menus and endless filters, travellers can simply ask-and the app responds like a helpful companion.

You can type or speak queries like, “Show me weekend getaways near Mumbai” or “Book a flight to Delhi next Friday,” and the assistant intelligently interprets, refines, and executes your requests.

The AI goes beyond mere responses-it learns. Over time, it picks up on user preferences, travel history, and interests to curate smarter, more relevant suggestions. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a spontaneous traveller, the app gradually tailors itself to your habits.

Currently, these AI-driven features are in an early beta phase, with Paytm planning ongoing updates and refinements based on user feedback to ensure a smoother and more accurate conversational experience.

Transparent Pricing and Value-Added Services

A standout feature of Paytm Checkin is its commitment to transparent pricing. By completely removing the convenience fee, Paytm ensures that what you see at checkout is exactly what you pa-no hidden costs or unpleasant surprises.

For added flexibility, the app offers a free flight cancellation option for ₹99, allowing travellers to book with more confidence. Regular travellers can subscribe to the Travel Pass, priced at ₹249, unlocking further savings and exclusive deals across flights, buses, and trains.

Ground transport is also thoughtfully covered. The Paytm Assured for Buses feature guarantees timely refunds for cancellations or schedule disruptions, while Ticket Assure for Trains helps secure confirmed seats-a genuine relief for users frustrated by waitlisted tickets on Indian Railways.

User Experience and Future Vision

Visually, Paytm Checkin has been built for clarity and speed. The interface feels light and modern, focusing on quick navigation, smooth checkout, and minimal friction throughout the booking process. Combined with the conversational AI, the result is a booking experience that feels more human and less transactional.

Another helpful addition is real-time flight tracking, which keeps users informed about flight schedules, delays, and gate changes-essential for frequent flyers or anyone managing tight itineraries.

Commenting on the launch, Vikash Jalan, CEO of Paytm Travel, described Paytm Checkin as “a big step in AI-led travel,” adding that AI is set to redefine trip planning by making it “simpler, personal, and conversational.” He emphasized that this launch is part of Paytm’s broader vision to integrate AI across its ecosystem-enhancing not only speed and personalization but also the overall user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is Paytm Checkin?

A1: Paytm Checkin is a new AI-powered travel booking app from Paytm that lets users plan and book trips through simple, conversational interactions. It supports bookings for flights, trains, buses, and metro services-all within one platform.

Q2: How does the AI assistant in Paytm Checkin work?

A2: The in-app AI assistant allows users to chat naturally-asking about destinations, suggesting itineraries, or managing bookings. It learns from past preferences and travel behavior to deliver more personalized recommendations over time.

Q3: Are there any convenience fees on bookings made through Paytm Checkin?

A3: No, Paytm Checkin offers zero convenience fees on all bookings, ensuring full transparency in pricing.

Q4: What is ‘Ticket Assure’ for trains’?

A4: Ticket Assure is a dedicated feature designed to help travellers get confirmed train seat assistance, making the booking process more reliable-especially for those dealing with waitlisted tickets.

Q5: Can I track my flight status on the Paytm Checkin app?

A5: Yes, the app includes real-time flight tracking, giving users up-to-date information about their flight schedules and delays throughout their journey.