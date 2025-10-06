News

Paytm Now Creates a Custom Rap Song from Your Monthly Spending

Paytm introduces 'Playback,' a new AI feature in its app that turns your monthly expense history into a personalized rap song to make tracking finances engaging.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Paytm has rolled out a rather creative new feature called ‘Playback,’ which uses artificial intelligence to transform your monthly spending history into a custom rap song. You can find this feature in the ‘Balance & History’ section of the updated app, where it takes a look at your expenses across categories like food, shopping, and travel, and turns them into rhythmic, personalized lyrics. The idea here is simple but clever: to make reviewing your financial habits less of a chore and a bit more fun.

Key Takeaways

  • What it is: ‘Playback’ is an AI-powered feature inside the Paytm app that creates a musical rap recap of your previous month’s spending.
  • How it works: It scans your transaction data and uses AI to craft personalized rap verses that reflect your spending behavior.
  • Where to find it: Look for the ‘Paytm Playback’ banner in the ‘Balance & History’ section on the app’s home screen.
  • Current Availability: The feature is currently in Beta and is available to a limited set of high-transacting customers for early testing.

Making Expense Tracking Musical

Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications Limited, seems to be aiming to make the fairly dull task of checking expenses feel a bit more exciting, especially for younger users. A company spokesperson mentioned that since young Indians tend to consume information in content formats, this feature makes financial data feel more relatable and even shareable. It’s an interesting shift, turning what’s usually a list of transactions into something that actually sounds like entertainment.

The AI behind Playback goes a step further by generating lyrics that mention specific spending categories, such as utility bills, groceries, or travel, creating something like a monthly financial story told through rap. The company has also clarified that the data is processed securely before the song is generated. Once complete, users can listen to their rap summary right within the app and share it with friends, adding a small but fun social element to the experience.

How to Generate Your Spending Rap

If you’re among the users who have access to Playback, the process is quite straightforward:

  1. Update the Paytm app to the latest version.
  2. Open the app and go to the ‘Balance & History’ section.
  3. Tap on the ‘Paytm Playback’ banner to get started.
  4. The AI will then analyze your previous month’s transactions and create your personalized rap track.

Paytm has said it plans to refine and expand the Playback feature based on feedback from this Beta phase. It’s part of the company’s broader effort to integrate AI into everyday financial interactions.

Part of a Broader Financial Toolkit

The new rap feature is just one piece of Paytm’s growing toolkit designed to help users manage their finances more efficiently. The platform, well-known for introducing QR codes and the Soundbox to India’s payment landscape, already includes tools like reminders for recurring bills, monthly spend summaries, and downloadable UPI statements. Users can also view their total balance across all UPI-linked bank accounts in one place, offering a clear and consolidated look at their financial activity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Paytm Playback?

A. Paytm Playback is a new, AI-powered feature that converts your last month’s transaction history into a personalized rap song, summarizing your spending on different categories.

Q. How do I get my Paytm rap song?

A. To generate the rap, you need to go to the ‘Balance & History’ section in your Paytm app and tap the ‘Paytm Playback’ banner. The feature is currently in a limited rollout.

Q. Is the Paytm Playback feature available to all users?

A. No, not yet. It is currently in a Beta phase and is being made available to select Paytm customers who transact frequently. The company plans to improve it based on user feedback.

Q. What kind of spending does the rap recap cover?

A. The rap song’s lyrics narrate your spending across various categories, including shopping, food, travel, and utility bills.

Q. Is my financial data safe when using the Playback feature?

A. Paytm states that the AI securely processes your spending data to generate the rap song.

