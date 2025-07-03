Pebble Introduces Halo Smart Ring with Digital Display in India

Pebble, the Indian wearable tech brand, has just unveiled its latest innovation: the HALO Smart Ring. And in a noteworthy twist, the company claims it to be India’s first smart ring equipped with a digital display. Aiming to blend subtlety with functionality, the HALO is pitched not only as a health tracker but also as a sleek fashion accessory.

Key Highlights at a Glance:

Pebble has launched the HALO Smart Ring, which features India’s first ring-sized digital display.

It tracks heart rate, sleep, and overall activity.

Displays include step count, heart rate, time, and battery life.

Includes smart features such as camera control, “Find My Ring,” gesture interaction, and multiple sports modes.

Gesture support extends to social media, camera use, e-book navigation, and even in-game interactions.

Battery life is pegged at up to four days.

Available in sizes ranging from 7 to 12, and comes in black, gold, and silver.

Pre-bookings are live at a special launch price of ₹3,999 on Pebble’s website.

Regular retail price is marked at ₹7,999.

The ring will officially hit Flipkart and Pebble’s website on July 4, 2025.

This isn’t just another wearable with basic sensors. The HALO Smart Ring promises to keep up with your lifestyle while sitting discreetly on your finger. It tracks key metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, and general activity levels. What’s interesting is that users can view data like step count, heart rate, current time, and even battery percentage directly on the ring’s surface.

The HALO isn’t merely about utility. According to Pebble, it caters to individuals who want their tech to reflect a sense of style. Built from stainless steel and designed to be splashproof and dustproof, the device doesn’t scream for attention but makes its presence felt when needed.

Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble, remarked, “HALO isn’t just a wearable—it’s a statement.” She added that it was designed for people who want their gadgets to stay quiet until they’re ready to shine. The aim, she says, is to marry elegance with tech-driven utility, bridging the gap between fashion and function.

Beyond tracking your vitals, the HALO brings in features like camera shutter control and a “Find My Ring” tool for those inevitable moments of panic. It’s also water-resistant, making it practical for everyday wear. Gesture controls, interestingly, extend to operating social media apps, flipping through e-books, capturing photos, and even interacting with embedded games—a surprisingly robust offering for something this small.

In terms of design options, Pebble seems to have cast a wide net. With sizes spanning from 7 to 12 and three distinct colors (black, gold, and silver), the company is clearly targeting a broad demographic—from fitness enthusiasts and tech geeks to fashion-forward consumers.

As for availability, pre-orders are now open on Pebble’s official website, with a launch-day discount pegging the price at ₹3,999. The ring will be more widely available from July 4, 2025, through Flipkart and the Pebble website at its standard MRP of ₹7,999.

For Pebble, already recognized for its smartwatches and audio gear, the HALO represents a natural extension into minimalist wearables. With growing interest in compact, unobtrusive tech that fits seamlessly into daily routines, the brand seems keen to carve out a niche in India’s burgeoning smart accessories space.

FAQs about Pebble HALO Smart Ring

Q1: What is the Pebble HALO Smart Ring?

A1: It’s a smart wearable device from Indian brand Pebble, notable for being India’s first smart ring with a digital display.

Q2: What features does it offer?

A2: Health tracking (heart rate, sleep, activity), digital time display, gesture controls, camera shutter control, “Find My Ring,” multiple sports modes, and water resistance.

Q3: What can the digital display show?

A3: Step count, heart rate, time, and battery percentage.

Q4: What’s the battery life like?

A4: It lasts up to four days on a single charge.

Q5: Available sizes and colors?

A5: Sizes 7 to 12, and colors include black, gold, and silver.

Q6: Pricing details?

A6: Special launch price is ₹3,999 for pre-bookings. Regular MRP is ₹7,999.

Q7: Where to buy?

A7: Available for pre-booking on Pebble’s website. Official release on Flipkart and Pebble’s website on July 4, 2025.